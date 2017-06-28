Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

Those who’ve been watching Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” know all too well what happens when your doppelgänger runs amok. They can commit crimes and sully your good name. For those who’d like to find and connect with their doppelgänger, there’s a new website called Twin Strangers that promises to help you on the hunt.

Twin Strangers has a free search option that allows you to scroll through people who have your same basic face type. For every face you see you can either check “yes” or “no” to curate a list of those you think may be the one. Starting at $2.99, you can use artificial-intelligence face-recognition software for a better shot at finding them in the website’s database.

Who knows — if you get lucky, you may find your long-lost twin and have some serious fun tricking your friends and relatives.