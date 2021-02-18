While millions of Texans are freezing and without power, Ted Cruz got caught fleeing to Cancun
The Arctic Outbreak in Texas has led to millions of people being without power over the past few days. The cold weather has devastated the state's infrastructure to the point where millions are having to boil their tap water.
At least ten people have died due to the weather.
While millions suffer in the disaster, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz decided to take his family to the sunny resort town of Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday evening. It's expected to reach a high of 85°F in Cancun on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, a figure that appeared to be Cruz was seen at 9 pm eastern time at an airport. A Twitter user named Juan Gomez tweeted a picture of Cruz with his luggage, captioned "Well Senator Cruz is flying to Cancun while millions of Texans do not have electricity."
Well Senator Cruz is flying to Cancun while millions of Texans do not have electricity #Priorities… https://t.co/AzuFfFzdPL— Juan Gomez (@Juan Gomez)1613613440.0
That tweet quickly went viral and more reports of Cruz and his family being spotted at the airport rolled in. The sleuths confirmed it was Cruz by noting he was wearing the same mask and ring that he has been photographed wearing at the Capitol.
@atrupar I’ll just drop these right here. Him in the United Airlines FIRST CLASS lounge & then boarding his flight… https://t.co/AKg805ck6m— Ashley Osborne 🌱🛹 (@Ashley Osborne 🌱🛹)1613635004.0
🤔 pic.twitter.com/UnTjqQ9jVq
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021
Cruz's decision to travel to a resort while his constituents are dealing with power outages, food shortages, frigid temperatures, and unplowed roads is unconscionable. This is a time for elected officials to step up and do their job, but Cruz decided it was best to bail when things got bad.
The behavior isn't too shocking coming from Cruz, a man who is known for putting his political ambitions ahead of the needs of the country whether it's provoking a government shutdown or inspiring the capitol riot last month.
The outrage prompted Cruz to quickly fly back to Houston.
Reuters has acquired a photo of Ted Cruz at the Cancun airport today on his way back to Texas. Notice how he’s we… https://t.co/Y9g9oiMVeu— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@Yashar Ali 🐘)1613674146.0
On Wednesday night, Cruz's team reached out to the Houston Police Department to see if it could supply personnel to help the senator make it through George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
That's a pretty brazen request at a time when officers should be tending to the disaster.
"Cruz's staff contacted HPD personnel at IAH on Wednesday... and requested assistance upon the Senator's arrival at the airport," ABC News reporter Ben Siegel said. "HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal."
The trip has understandably caused outrage on social media.
Today would be a great day to expel Ted Cruz from the Senate. Let him hear about it from Cancun.— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich)1613670445.0
If you’re wondering how far Ted Cruz will go to prove he’s an asshole, it’s 1,800 miles. https://t.co/EAeejLfQp3— Chelsea Handler (@Chelsea Handler)1613670543.0
Won't ted Cruz need a negative covid test 72 hours prior to his return flight from Cancun?— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1613670768.0
🚨BREAKING: not only did @tedcruz flee to Cancun as Texans froze to death — his staff asked The Houston Police Depar… https://t.co/XZcWfpfYbi— Kaivan Shroff (@Kaivan Shroff)1613670646.0
PICTURED: A dangerous refugee sneaking across the Mexican border. https://t.co/mXgY3kQMbe— Jimmy Kimmel (@Jimmy Kimmel)1613660958.0
So, @SenTedCruz fled to Cancun, but now that he's coming back he wants POLICE to protect him at airport - from his… https://t.co/IdNiaBvQEf— Matt Dillahunty (@Matt Dillahunty)1613667668.0
Cruz released a statement Thursday afternoon claiming he was just going to accompany his family.
via Ted Cruz
However, a source at United Airlines says his original flight back was slated for Saturday.
Spoke to a source at United Airlines, Senator Ted Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston from Cancun for this aft… https://t.co/bCX3iWyeIW— Edward Russell (@Edward Russell)1613667748.0
Ted Cruz helped to inspire a riot that nearly killed countless Congressmen at the state Capitol in January. Now, he flees his state during a natural disaster for sunnier weather. The people of Texas and the country at-large deserve so much better than Cruz, let's hope that this time he's finally held accountable.
