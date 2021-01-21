Ted Cruz tried offering himself up as the new Trump yesterday. It didn't end so well.
It's widely believed that Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz supported Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election to endear himself to the former president's supporters. The senator is clearly positioning himself for a run in 2024.
Cruz has degrees from Princeton University and Harvard Law School and is a self-described "Constitutionalist," so it's pretty obvious that his support for the scheme was a cynical ploy.
His efforts look even more sinister after the insurrection at the Capitol building on January 6.
Ted Cruz's transformation from Constitutionalist to Trump impersonator was further evidenced on Wednesday when he used one of Trump's lines to criticize President Biden's executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh," Cruz tweeted.
The tweet echoed a remark Trump made in 2017: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."
Cruz's use of the former president's words to criticize Biden made him look like he has no idea what the Paris Agreement is actually about. The Paris Agreement has nothing to do with the city, it was a pledge made by 196 countries in 2015 to commit to keeping the global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped on Cruz for his thoughtless metaphor. "Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?" she tweeted.
Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens… https://t.co/9ZfCWWqZfv— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)1611207439.0
Country singer Jason Isbell believes that Cruz is playing dumb. Which says a lot about what he thinks of his constituents.
Here’s another one- Cruz knows the Paris agreement isn’t about the citizens of Paris. He just thinks we don’t. Bad… https://t.co/aSwzTgjpoq— Jason Isbell (@Jason Isbell)1611194280.0
Many wondered why Cruz still had a job after he incited a violent attempt to overthrow the government.
I'm sorry, guy who helped incite a violent insurrection against our Capitol and our democracy where people died says what?
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 21, 2021
Climate activist Greta Thunberg poked fun at Cruz's tweet.
So happy that USA has finally rejoined the Pittsburgh Agreement. Welcome back!— Greta Thunberg (@Greta Thunberg)1611227453.0
The tweet was also completely tone-deaf because Cruz himself had just attempted to throw out the votes of millions of people in the state of Pennsylvania, which includes the fine folks of Pittsburgh.
Dear Senator Cruz
This piece of paper you signed couple weeks ago to overturn the election results in PA didn't help strengthen the election integrity in that state. It actually helped people in Moscow undermine our democracy. #CruzResign
pic.twitter.com/HotAqdNSXJ
— khoi (@KhoiXBui) January 21, 2021
After voting to disenfranchise the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania based on lies and conspiracy theories, Cruz… https://t.co/sKa5e8cDBe— Jake Tapper (@Jake Tapper)1611190831.0
...And this from a man who wanted to throw out the VOTES of the citizens of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/TiPILgEnJ5— George Takei (@George Takei)1611192600.0
Some of the harshest words came from actor Seth Rogen.
Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the… https://t.co/Rc3P9VxSjd— Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz)1611203820.0
@tedcruz Haha get fucked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown.— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen)1611205546.0
Then reminded Cruz of how he spinelessly kowtowed to Trump after he insulted his wife's looks.
If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is… https://t.co/hK6aGTuCWa— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen)1611205644.0
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees reminded Cruz of the fact that the vast majority of jobs in Hollywood are blue-collar, union jobs.
Hey @tedcruz, have you forgotten that "hollywood" employs thousands of middle-class, union behind the scenes worker… https://t.co/fzHHH7t3Kr— IATSE (@IATSE)1611242895.0
Then there's this:
- Let's Go Back And Look At Some Of The Words Trump Has ... ›
- Bernie Sanders Took To The Senate Floor With A Tweet From ... ›
- Beto O'Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz's defense after protestors harass ... ›