  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Drone May Have Just Accidentally Captured The Best Wedding Photo Of All Time
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    Sexist Heckler Gets Humiliated In Front Of Own Daughters
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Man Gets Hilariously Shamed By His Mom After Sexist Facebook Post
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  6. 6 6
    Surreal Illustrations Help Anxiety Sufferers Find Common Ground
    by Craig Carilli
  7. 7 7
    Watch Bernie Sanders Shut Down a Homophobic House Member in This Video From 1995
    by Katie Felber, Gabriel Reilich
  8. 8 8
    Comedian Shuts Down Heckler Cop After Joke About Police Violence
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation

by May Wilkerson

August 27, 2018 at 9:45
Copy Link

Chris Hemsworth is the 35-year-old star of Thor: Ragnarok, or you may know him as the brother of Mr. Miley Cyrus (Liam Hemsworth). But did you know he's also a father-of-three? Well, he is. And it turns out, he's pretty much the coolest dad ever.

In a clip from a 2015 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hemsworth shared an interesting conversation he had with his 4-year-old daughter India.

“My daughter's kind of envious of my boys,” Hemsworth told Ellen. “She came to me the other day, and she’s like ‘You know, Papa, I want one of those things that Sasha and Tristan have.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘You know the things in between their legs that you have.’”

Hemsworth said he tried to explain the differences between male and female bodies, but his daughter wasn’t having it.

“She goes, ‘I really want one!’ Hemsworth said. “I’m like, ‘A penis?' And she’s like, ‘I want a penis!’

And then, Hemsworth had the best possible response. He recalls:

She’s four and I'm like, ‘You know what, you can be whatever you want to be.’ And she goes, ‘Thanks, Dad.’ Runs off into the playground and that was it.

And then, I cannot confirm, but I’m pretty sure the Ellen audience did this:

Major kudos to Hemsworth for taking a potentially awkward parenting situation and turning it into a lesson about love and acceptance.

You can watch the full clip here:

Preview image via Quinn Rooney / Getty Images. 

 

This article appeared on someecards and is republished here with permission. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The world not only lost the Queen of Soul, but a shade queen as well. by GOOD Staff
Lifestyle

The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018

Where do you think your state ranks? by Tod Perry
Design

No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label

This pasta jar is really not what it seems. by Laura Feinstein
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation
Recent
This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is? 5 days ago Busy Philipps issues a terrific response to another body-shaming troll 5 days ago A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side 6 days ago Did this woman drop the greatest breastfeeding response of all time? 7 days ago 16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become 9 days ago People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister 10 days ago Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 11 days ago The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018 11 days ago No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label 11 days ago Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman 11 days ago Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds 12 days ago Chilling Video Shows A Heroic Mom Fighting Off A Kidnapper In Broad Daylight 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers