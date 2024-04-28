Explorer duo dropped GoPro camera into America's deepest pit and the video is giving people chills

Picture standing at the mouth of a dark, mysterious cave that goes deep and down below the ground in a series of labyrinthine passages. This might be creepy enough for a man to slide down the opening, but for adventure junkies, this is just another exploration. The cave explorer duo, who go as @ActionAdventureTwins on YouTube, uploaded footage of dropping a GoPro camera in the deepest pit of the US. This popular video gave some people unsettling feelings and jittery chills.

Representative Image Source: Tourist uses a GoPro Hero Black 7 to photograph the Garganta del Diablo waterfall (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

The video posted by ActionAdventureTwins pair, James and Edward, has attracted 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. The footage features guests Nate and Ben, the identical twins from Pennsylvania, who have their own adventures channel @DeepFreedom. “We took a GoPro down into the deepest pit in the USA, and are the first people to drop it down to the bottom of this cave,” the video’s caption reads.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | francesco ungaro

At the start of the footage, one of the twins explains, "We're gonna repel down like, 128 feet, and we're gonna see the deepest cave in America, and we're gonna drop a GoPro down it." The spelunkers stand at the rocky mouth of the pit, smeared with soil, tangled vines, thick bushes, and dried leaf mold.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Quang Nguyen Vinh

They are talking about the Fantastic Pit in Ellison's Cave, located in Walker County, on Pigeon Mountain in the Appalachian Plateaus of Northwest Georgia. This is the deepest unobstructed underground pit in the United States at 586 feet. The pit is almost as tall as Seattle’s Space Needle and about twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, as per Atlas Obscura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by national archaeology (@national_archaeology)

So, the explorers drop the GoPro camera down the opening sending it deep into the dark belly of the pit. The first drop is about 125 feet down. Then the GoPro is dropped down another pit with a depth of about 586 feet. The footage first depicts a scenery of flying dust motes with the sounds of dripping water. The rope attached to the camera descends, cascading between the jagged rocky structures and craggy walls.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | parfait fongang

In a moment, they discover a waterfall. “That’s cool,” they exclaim. As the camera goes deeper into the pit, the audio becomes muffled. The camera rotates in circular motion revealing the precipitous cave walls with monstrous accumulation of limestone formations and fractured gypsum rocks. The camera then flashes the bedrock of the cave mounded with stones and pebbles. At this time, the GoPro is 714 feet below the Earth's surface.

Finally, they pull the rope upwards from the black abyss. While pulling it back, they almost seemed to lose the camera as it got entangled in the axle of the drill. One of the twins says at the end of the footage, “I don’t know what this footage looks like but I am just surprised we got the GoPro back.”

Image Source: YouTube | @kennethprice5628

The footage of the shadowy chasm gave eerie vibes to several people. “I’m not going to lie, when it got to the bottom I was anxious for a second. I saw one of those white rocks and was like... omg is that a ghost,” commented @bombud1. @trilfiger448 added, “The muffled descending sound was terrifying! And the spinning...I was just waiting for something to jump-scare me.”

Image Source: YouTube | @sk8ordie725

@waya420 said, “Honestly surprised, the bottom wasn't full of water. It must drain out somewhere even deeper. It would be fun to explore it with a drone if you could.”

Image Source: YouTube | @paulmillard1973

The footage was also shared on Instagram where it has 371k views and over 10k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James and Edward (@actionadventuretwins)

If this wasn’t enough scary an experience, the pair of potholer twins descended the pit a second time in November 2023, this time going all the way down themselves. This time, they spent 12 hours inside this cave dropping down the deepest pit, they wrote in the caption, “We can't believe we finally managed to drop down the pit after planning this for a long time. We will be back to this cave to see where it goes down there!”