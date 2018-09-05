This Teacher's Viral Extra Credit Questions Lure Students Into A Phenomenally Humiliating Prank

A mystery teacher has become an internet scholar after imgur user SharkyTheSharkDog shared photos of the extra credit questions on their exams.

While the first six are really fun—you should see if you can get them all correct—the last one is pure torture in the form of public humiliation.

Don’t read too quickly, students.

1. How many seasons was “Full House” on the air?

2. Complete the verse... “I been in the game for ten years makin’ rap tunes...”

3. What color pants does Jake from State Farm wear?

4. Okay, this one’s going to be tough for you.

“Yesterday, during my lecture, I quickly mentioned that only a pink pen will save you tomorrow. Draw a stick figure below in that pink pen.”

5. Describe the dumbest conversation you overheard recently.

Guy: Do you like Bon Jovi? Girl: No thanks, I don’t eat Italian Food.

6. Including “The Revenant,” how many times has Leo DiCaprio been nominated for an Academy Award?

7. And this one’s a true test of your reading strategy.

First person to read this, stand up proudly on your chair, and yell at the top of your lungs, “Oh Captain, My Captain!” will receive a 95% on this exam. … ... ... *Just kidding. Name the drummer for The Beatles.