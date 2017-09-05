Hilarious Poems Poke Fun at the Struggles of Being a Millennial
Launch SlideshowOr, view as list
Illustrator Samantha Jayne has perfectly captured the many trials and tribulations of the millennial generation with a collection of wonderfully funny drawings and poems. The series, “Quarter Life Poetry” touches on a variety of struggles ranging from college debt to what to do at 11:50 on a Friday night. If you’re currently going through a quarter-life crisis or know somebody who is, you’re sure to get a kick out of these.
Check out some of our favorites in the gallery above.
(h/t A Plus)
Recently on GOOD
-
Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest ‘I promised myself that I would come back here differently.’ “I promised myself that I would come back here differently.”
-
20 Tweets That Show You What Life’s Like as a Lesbian There offer a range of funny perspectives on dating, fashion, religion, and straight people.
-
Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media “Behind every pretty face or perfect lifestyle is a regular person … this is all cultivated.”
-
The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows Defines the Nameless Emotions We All Experience The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows
-
An Enchanting New Picture Book Celebrates Muslim Families The author says his empowering work has nothing to do with Trump “Dear little one, know you are wondrous, a child of crescent moons, a builder of mosques, a descendant of brilliance.”
-
100 Years of Fashion in Two and a Half Minutes Who has worn it better over the past 100 years? Men or women?
Recent
Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter After Learning Her Family Was Enslaved By Georgetown University, A 63-Year-Old Woman Got A Free Ride CNN’s Don Lemon Says Trump’s Arizona Speech Was Without ‘Thought,’ ‘Reason,’ Or ‘Sanity’ Following Charlottesville, An ESPN Broadcaster Named Robert Lee Won’t Be Covering A Virginia Football Game Spanish Swimmer Pays Tribute To The Barcelona Victims With A Moment Of Silence During A Race An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign Confederate Statues Aren’t The Only Monuments At Risk Right Now New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.