Hilarious Poems Poke Fun at the Struggles of Being a Millennial 

by Craig Carilli

September 5, 2017
Illustrator Samantha Jayne has perfectly captured the many trials and tribulations of the millennial generation with a collection of wonderfully funny drawings and poems. The series, “Quarter Life Poetry” touches on a variety of struggles ranging from college debt to what to do at 11:50 on a Friday night. If you’re currently going through a quarter-life crisis or know somebody who is, you’re sure to get a kick out of these.

