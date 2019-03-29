  • Trending
Health

40 memes that might make you laugh if you have crushing depression.

by Juliette Virzi

March 29, 2019 at 18:05
Copy Link
via Reaghanhunt / Twitter

Depression isn’t funny, but sometimes when you live with it, you start to cultivate a dark sense of humor to get through it.

For anyone who can relate, we wanted to round up some of the best depression memes on the internet to (hopefully) bring a smile to your face — even if it’s just for a moment.

While it’s true memes can’t “cure” depression (especially when it feels crushing), they can sometimes give you a small reprieve in the midst of your struggles.

If you’re struggling today with depression and need help, try posting a Thought or Question on The Mighty to get support from people who “get it.”

If your depression feels “crushing,” these memes might make you laugh: 

​​1.

via @mytherapistsays Instagram

2.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

3.

via @depressionmemes Instagram

4.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

​​5.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

6.

via Meme Queen / Tumblr

7.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

8.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

9.

via @betches / Instagram

10.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

11.

via Depression Memes Facebook page

12.

via @mytherapistsays Instagram

13.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

14.

via jigglypuffsvevo Tumblr

15.

via @emotionalclub Instagram

16.

via Depression Memes Facebook page

17.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

18.

via @mytherapistsays Instagram

19.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

20.

via @mytherapistsays Instagram

21.

via sylvesterarbuzov / Tumblr

22.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

23.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

24.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

25.

via Crippling Depression Facebook page

26.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

27.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

28.

via @depressionmemes Instagram

29.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

30.

via @betches / Instagram

31.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

32.

via nothingbutmeme / Tumblr

33.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

34.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

35.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

36.

via @depressionmemes Instagram

37.

via @depressionmemes / Instagram

38.

via @emotionalclub / Instagram

39.

via @mytherapistsays Instagram

40.

via @mytherapistsays / Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share image by Reaghanhunt / Twitter.

This article was originally published by our partners at The Mighty.

 

