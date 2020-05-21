A man shared his post-depression apartment clean-up, and it's oddly therapeutic
Millions of Americans deal with mental illness like anxiety or depression—and during the pandemic, such issues have become an even greater struggle for many. Routines and structure that may have helped manage and maintain mental health pre-corona are no longer available. And of course, we have the added existential dread that naturally goes along with a global crisis.
Thankfully, our society has become more open and honest about mental illness and many are actively working to reduce the stigma often associated with it. We've seen more and more people open up about the realities of living with mental illness, which is helpful. And one man's video of him deep cleaning his apartment after a long bout of depression is not only an honest glimpse into how mental health struggles can impact people's ability to function, but also a therapeutic ray of hope for those who might need it. Perhaps that's why it's gotten more than half a million views in a day.
The man who made the video posted it on Reddit with the note, "My depression caused me to let my house go to hell. Yesterday I finally cleaned it up."
Post-Depression Deep Cleaningwww.youtube.com
In the comments, he explained further:
I've had major depressive disorder for over 20 years which has lead me to let everything around me go to shit. From my grades when I was in school, to my body, and as you can see, my house.
Late last year I did TMS therapy which took me from daily suicidal thoughts to a point where I still struggled, but where I could actually live. I recently got on a new medicine regimen that's really working for me. Yesterday I decided to clean out the mess that had been piling up for months and months. This here is the result!
According to the Mayo Clinic:
"Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. TMS is typically used when other depression treatments haven't been effective."
Treating depression can be a challenge, and it's not unusual for people to have to try different therapies and/or medications to see what works best for them. Everyone's journey is unique, but it is heartening to see that this guy found something that worked for him and to see such a striking visual of how finding an effective treatment helped him.
Commenters on Reddit were so encouraging, sharing their own experiences with depression, thanking him for sharing, and expressing how proud they were of him. Many people also shared how satisfying it was to watch the progression of his clean-up. There's something so soothing in watching chaos turn to order, and being in a clean environment is good for anyone's mental health. A little quarantine tidy-up motivation for us all.
