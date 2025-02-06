Skip to content
Video: If the world were 100 people

If the population of the world was only 100 people, what would society look like?

GOOD Staff
Feb 06, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: The hidden cost of war
Video

Watch: The hidden cost of war

Joseph E. Stiglitz and Linda J. Bilme's exhaustedly researched book, "The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict," breaks down the price tag, from current debts to the unseen costs we'll pay for years to come.

GOOD Staff
Jan 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: How to upcycle plastic jugs into four useful things
Video

Watch: How to upcycle plastic jugs into four useful things

It’s easy to extend their usefulness by turning them into a flower pot, watering can, or pencil holder.

GOOD Staff
Jan 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: What it would take to power the United States with solar energy
Video

Watch: What it would take to power the United States with solar energy

We calculated the land area needed to supply the entire United States with solar power.

GOOD Staff
Jan 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: All about nuclear weapons
Video

Watch: All about nuclear weapons

They are the most deadly weapon ever created by man. How many nuclear weapons are there? Who has them? Here are nukes by the numbers, the explosions and the destruction.

GOOD Staff
Jan 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: The science and culture of kissing
Video

Watch: The science and culture of kissing

How does kissing affect our brains? Which way do most people tilt their heads? And how did the 'X' come to stand for a kiss?

GOOD Staff
Jan 14, 2025
GOOD Staff
Watch: Water by the numbers
Video

Watch: Water by the numbers

Watch: Know your plastics
Video

Watch: Know your plastics

Watch: What is the world's deadliest animal?
Video

Watch: What is the world's deadliest animal?

