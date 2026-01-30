Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run

From classroom to late night: how the Muppets dodged typecasting.

Television, Disney, Sesame Street, Movies, Puppetry, Puppets, TV history, British TV, Saturday Night Live

The artists and crew behind the ‘The Muppet Show,’ including Muppet creator Jim Henson, third from right in the front row, gather for the camera.

Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images
Jared Bahir Browsh
By Jared Bahir BrowshJan 30, 2026
Jared Bahir Browsh
See Full Bio

A variety show that’s still revered for its absurdist, slapstick humor debuted 50 years ago. It starred an irreverent band of characters made of foam and fleece.

Long after “The Muppet Show”‘s original 120-episode run ended in 1981, the legend and legacy of Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and other creations concocted by puppeteer and TV producer Jim Henson have kept on growing. Thanks to the Muppets’ film franchise and the wonders of YouTube, the wacky gang is still delighting, and expanding, its fan base.

As a scholar of popular culture, I believe that the Muppets’ reign, which began in the 1950s, has helped shape global culture, including educational television. Along the way, the puppets and the people who bring them to life have earned billions in revenue.

Kermit’s origin story

Muppets, a portmanteau of marionette and puppet, first appeared on TV in the Washington, D.C., region in 1955, when Henson created a short sketch show called “Sam and Friends” with his future wife, Jane Nebel.

Their motley cast of puppets, including a lizardlike character named Kermit, sang parody songs and performed comedy sketches.

Henson’s creations were soon popping up in segments on other TV shows, including “Today” and late-night programs. Rowlf the Dog appeared in Canadian dog food commercials before joining “The Jimmy Dean Show” as the host’s sidekick.

After that show ended, Rowlf and Dean performed on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” where Kermit had occasionally appeared since 1961.

From ‘Sesame Street’ to ‘SNL’

As Rowlf and Kermit made the rounds on variety shows, journalist Joan Ganz Cooney and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett were creating a new educational program. They invited Henson to provide a Muppet ensemble for the show.

Henson waived his performance fee to maintain rights over the characters who became the most famous residents of “Sesame Street.” The likes of Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Big Bird were joined by Kermit who, by the time the show premiered in 1969, was identified as a frog.

When “Sesame Street” became a hit, Henson worried that his Muppets would be typecast as children’s entertainment. Another groundbreaking show, aimed at young adults, offered him a chance to avoid that.

“Saturday Night Live’s” debut on NBC in 1975 – when the show was called “Saturday Night” – included a segment called “The Land of Gorch,” in which Henson’s grotesque creatures drank, smoked and cracked crass jokes.

“The Land of Gorch” segments ended after “Saturday Night Live’s” first season.

Miss Piggy gets her closeup

“The Muppet Show” was years in the making. ABC eventually aired two TV specials in 1974 and 1975 that were meant to be pilots for a U.S.-produced “Muppet Show.”

After no American network picked up his quirky series, Henson partnered with British entertainment entrepreneur Lew Grade to produce a series for ATV, a British network, that featured Kermit and other Muppets. The new ensemble included Fozzie Bear, Animal and Miss Piggy – Muppets originally performed by frequent Henson collaborator Frank Oz.

The Muppet Show” parodied variety shows on which Henson had appeared. Connections he’d made along the way paid off: Many celebrities he met on those shows’ sets would guest star on “The Muppet Show,” including everyone from Rita Moreno and Lena Horne to Joan Baez and Johnny Cash.

“The Muppet Show,” which was staged and shot at a studio near London, debuted on Sept. 5, 1976, in the U.K, before airing in syndication in the United States on stations like New York’s WCBS.

The Muppets hit the big screen

“The Muppet Show” was a hit, amassing a global audience of over 200 million. It won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy for outstanding comedy-variety or music series – for which it beat “Saturday Night Live” – in 1978.

While his TV show was on the air, Henson worked on the franchise’s first film, “The Muppet Movie.” The road film, released in 1979, was another hit: It earned more than US$76 million at the box office.

“The Muppet Movie” garnered two Academy Award nominations for its music, including best song for “Rainbow Connection.” It won a Grammy for best album for children.

The next two films, “The Great Muppet Caper,” which premiered in 1981, and “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” released in 1984, also garnered Oscar nominations for their music.

‘Fraggle Rock’ and the Disney deal

The cast of “The Muppet Show” and the three films took a break from Hollywood while Henson focused on “Fraggle Rock,” a TV show for kids that aired from 1983-1987 on HBO.

Like Henson’s other productions, “Fraggle Rock” featured absurdist humor – but its puppets aren’t considered part of the standard Muppets gang. This co-production between Henson, Canadian Broadcast Corporation and British producers was aimed at international markets.

The quickly conglomerating media industry led Henson to consider corporate partnerships to assist with his goal of further expanding the Muppet media universe.

In August 1989, he negotiated a deal with Michael Eisner of Disney who announced at Disney-MGM Studios an agreement in principle to acquire The Muppets, with Henson maintaining ownership of the “Sesame Street” characters.

The announcement also included plans to open Muppet-themed attractions at Disney parks.

But less than a year later, on May 16, 1990, Henson died from a rare and serious bacterial infection. He was 53.

Of Muppets and mergers

Henson’s death led to the Disney deal’s collapse. But the company did license The Muppets to Disney, which co-produced “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in 1992 and “Muppet Treasure Island” in 1996 with Jim Henson Productions, which was then run by Jim’s son, Brian Henson.

In 2000, the Henson family sold the Muppet properties to German media company EM.TV & Merchandising AG for $680 million. That company ran into financial trouble soon after, then sold the Sesame Street characters to Sesame Workshop for $180 million in late 2000. The Jim Henson Company bought back the remaining Muppet properties for $84 million in 2003.

In 2004, Disney finally acquired The Muppets and most of the media library associated with the characters.

Disney continued to produce Muppet content, including “The Muppet’s Wizard of Oz” in 2005. Its biggest success came with the 2011 film “The Muppets,” which earned over $165 million at the box office and won the Oscar for best original song “Man or Muppet.”

Muppets Most Wanted,” released in 2014, earned another $80 million worldwide, bringing total global box office receipts to over $458 million across eight theatrical Muppets movies.

The ‘Muppet Show’ goes on

The Muppets continue to expand their fandom across generations and genres by performing at live concerts and appearing in several series and films.

Through these many hits and occasional bombs, and the Jim Henson Company’s personnel changes, the Muppets have adapted to changes in technology and tastes, making it possible for them to remain relevant to new generations.

That cast of characters made of felt and foam continue to entertain fans of all ages. Although many people remain nostalgic over “The Muppet Show,” two prior efforts to reboot the show proved short-lived.

But when Disney airs its “The Muppet Show” anniversary special on Feb. 4, 2026, maybe more people will get hooked as Disney looks to reboot the series.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

british tv disney movies puppetry puppets saturday night live sesame street tv history television

The Latest

Television, Disney, Sesame Street, Movies, Puppetry, Puppets, TV history, British TV, Saturday Night Live
Culture

It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run

Food, Diet, Weight loss, Nutrition, Eating disorders, Thin ideal, Dieting, Well-balanced diet, Healthy diet, Intuitive eating, Disordered eating, Unhealthy diet, Diet culture
Health

A dietitian explains how flexibility can be healthier than only dieting

Mating strategy, Biology, Wildlife, Predictions, Mating, Hibernation, Groundhogs, Torpor, Wildlife biology
Culture

There's a surprisingly spicy reason for 'Groundhog Day.' And yes, it's all about sex.

More For You

racial profiling car dealership, BMW test drive denied, discrimination in auto sales, Tamiaa TikTok, National Fair Housing Alliance car study, cash buyer denied test drive, car buying tips

A woman sits in a new car before taking a test drive

Canva

A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive so she hit back with the perfect power move

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting milestone. For one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect.

In a viral TikTok that has since been deleted, user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership. She arrived ready to buy, but a salesman’s dismissive attitude ultimately cost him a commission and ignited a massive online conversation about racial profiling.

Keep Reading Show less
politics, political self-care, exhaustion, political unrest, sociologist, Tressie McMillan Cottom, action

A depressed woman and a demonstration.

Photo credit: Canva

Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom shares why political self-care isn't about disengaging

With the political and social conflict facing Americans today, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. A lack of power or direction can lead to depression and feelings of helplessness.

In an interview with PBS News, Tressie McMillan Cottom, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina, explained why self-care that involves pulling back isn't the solution to political exhaustion. Instead, she suggested that taking appropriate action can help people feel energized, even when the political arena seems damaged beyond repair.

Keep Reading Show less
court room, J. Cedric Simpson, judge, defendant, guilty plea, court case, guilty

Judge J. Cedric Simpson and defendant.

Image created from YouTube video.

Defendant catches beloved judge off guard  when asked if he was 'coerced' into pleading guilty

Few individuals outside the legal profession enjoy finding themselves in a courtroom. Even more distressing is trying to navigate the role of defendant. With the pressure of potentially losing a court case that could result in jail time, most would find it an uncomfortable, if not frightening, experience.

In this instance, the judge presiding over the case found himself in an uncomfortable position. Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court inadvertently found himself part of the defense after the defendant claimed the judge was the reason he pleaded guilty.

Keep Reading Show less
sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory

A younger brother pulls his sister's hair

Canva

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

I once threw a butter knife at my brother. In my defense, I missed.

Science would describe this as direct aggression. History suggests that males are generally more predisposed to direct, physical aggression than females. We have centuries of documented stories and research to confirm that men are usually the ones starting the fights.

Keep Reading Show less
Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history

(L) Peter Gabriel; (R) Phil Colins

Photo credit: Peter Gabriel (Helge Øverås via Wikicommons), Phil Collins (Philippe Roos via Wikicommons)

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

The biggest "what if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of the beloved '70s lineup of Genesis—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland. They were there to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007 instead.

Keep Reading Show less
Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue

Take stock of your feelings, and the other person’s, before you decide what kind of forgiveness to offer.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

Two in five Americans have fought with a family member about politics, according to a 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association. One in five have become estranged over controversial issues, and the same percentage has “blocked a family member on social media or skipped a family event” due to disagreements.

Difficulty working through conflict with those close to us can cause irreparable harm to families and relationships. What’s more, inability to heal these relationships can be detrimental to physical and emotional well-being, and even longevity.

Keep Reading Show less
Social media, Stress, Anxiety, Technology, Political violence, Digital well-being, Violent imagery, Charlie Kirk

Social media often serves up disturbing images but you can minimize your exposure.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

How to avoid seeing disturbing video on social media and protect your peace of mind

When graphic videos like those of the recent shooting of a protester by federal agents in Minneapolis go viral, it can feel impossible to protect yourself from seeing things you did not consent to see. But there are steps you can take.

Social media platforms are designed to maximize engagement, not protect your peace of mind. The major platforms have also reduced their content moderation efforts over the past year or so. That means upsetting content can reach you even when you never chose to watch it.

Keep Reading Show less
handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians

10-year-old handpan artist Sprites has gone viral with a soothing performance.

Photo credit: courtesy of Sprites

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

A 10-year-old musician named Sprites has gone viral for her incredible performance on the handpan, a percussion instrument that produces evocative and soothing tones. People are (rightly) amazed by her virtuoso skills and the creativity of her original song—one of many shared to social media by her parents, including her father, gaming music artist TheFatRat.

The clip shows Sprites—who, impressively, has only been playing since March 2025—vibing through a dreamy and rhythmically rich pattern while hanging out on the floor. According to her mom's caption, the performance happened after a three-week trip, during which she brought along two other handpans but left this particular one (nicknamed "UFO") behind. "After coming back home," she wrote, "she immediately went to play her UFO and she completely fell in love with it again."

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026