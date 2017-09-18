Slideshow Design

15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless

by Tod Perry

September 18, 2017 at 21:15
A vintage post-card collector on Flickr who goes by the username Post Man has kindly allowed GOOD to share his wonderful collection of vintage postcards and erotica from the turn of the century. This album is full of exquisite photographs of women from around the world dressed in beautiful clothing in exotic settings. In an era well before the internet, these photographs would be one of the only ways you could could see how people in other countries looked and dressed.

Take a look at PostMan’s gallery of over 90 vintage postcards on Flickr

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 30, 2016.

