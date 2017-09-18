15 100-Year-Old Photos That Prove Beauty is Timeless
A vintage post-card collector on Flickr who goes by the username Post Man has kindly allowed GOOD to share his wonderful collection of vintage postcards and erotica from the turn of the century. This album is full of exquisite photographs of women from around the world dressed in beautiful clothing in exotic settings. In an era well before the internet, these photographs would be one of the only ways you could could see how people in other countries looked and dressed.
Take a look at PostMan’s gallery of over 90 vintage postcards on Flickr.
Update: This article originally appeared on March 30, 2016.
-
Research Shows That Spicy Foods May Help You Live Longer Breakthrough research is great news for buffalo wing addicts.
-
Pamela Anderson Strips Off Makeup in Sci-Fi Film It’s “a portrait of a woman grappling with aging, self-perception, and transformation in a technologically optimized world.”
-
Detroit-Area High School Allows Its Seniors To Dress Up For Their ID Photos And The Results Are Hilarious Registration must have looked like Comic-Con.
-
How America’s Love Of Cheap, Fatty Chicken Led To ‘Superbugs’ — And Way Too Many Boring Meals Why did we start brining our favorite white meat in antibiotics? Maryn McKenna chased the medical mystery of drug-resistant infections right to the source: industrial chicken farms.
-
The World Value Survey’s Map of Worldwide Racial Intolerance 80 countries were surveyed.
-
Which Country Takes the Most Showers? A look at bathing habits around the world.
Maude Ewing Adams Kiskadden an American stage actress c. 1895
Photo courtesy of Flickr user Post Man
Vietnamese woman c. 1908
Vintage erotica c.1919
Actress Anna May Wong c. 1927
English actress Lily Elsie c. 1909
Two women from Bou-Saâda c. 1911