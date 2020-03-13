Health
Trump proudly says he takes 'no responsibility' for coronavirus testing lag
03.13.20
Asked at a White House press conference if he would take any responsibilty for the lag in clinical testing for the coronavirus in the United States—which experts have said is one of the key failures thus far in the nation's response to the outbreak—President Donald Trump gave a succinct answer: no.
'No, I don't take responsibility at all,' Trump said in response to a question from NBC News.
Watch:
Despite being in touch with numerous people who have since tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, Trump says he doesn't plan to get tested because he doesn't have any symptoms pic.twitter.com/N5DkWYxpkf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020
There you have it.
