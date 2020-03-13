GOOD
Health

Trump proudly says he takes 'no responsibility' for coronavirus testing lag

via Mark Knoller / Twitter

Asked at a White House press conference if he would take any responsibilty for the lag in clinical testing for the coronavirus in the United States—which experts have said is one of the key failures thus far in the nation's response to the outbreak—President Donald Trump gave a succinct answer: no.

'No, I don't take responsibility at all,' Trump said in response to a question from NBC News.

Watch:

There you have it.

This article was originally published by Common Dreams.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump responsibility coronavirus testing
Trending Stories