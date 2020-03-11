Health
Mathematician explains why coronavirus 'exponential growth' is not as terrifying as it sounds
03.11.20
via 3Blue1Brown / YouTube
There are a lot of opinions flying around about COVID-19, also known as the coronoavirus. So, it's hard to know just how freaked out we should be about how far it will spread and the number of people it will affect.
One terrifying term that gets bandied about is "exponential growth." Does that mean that it will eventually expand until it infects everyone? Well, according to mathematician Grant Sanderson, that's not likely.
But that doesn't mean you should stop washing your hands.
In the video below, Sanderson uses his numerical skills to show what the disease's "exponential growth" really means from a pure numerical perspective.
