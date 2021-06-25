GOOD
Bizarre optical illusion has people either seeing a car door or the beach.

What do you see?

via Chad Horwedel / Flickr and Cuba Gallery / Flickr

Ancient sage Obi-Wan Kenobi once remarked, “Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them." Well, he's right, kinda.

Our eyes bring in information and it's our brain's job to decipher the image and determine what we're seeing. But our brains aren't always correct. In fact, sometimes they can be so wrong we wonder if we are accurately interpreting reality at all.

After all, our brain can only label things if it knows that they are. If you lived on a deserted island your whole life and a cow showed up on the beach, you'd have no idea what to label it.

The latest baffling image that's making people across the internet doubt their senses is a picture tweeted out by Twitter user nayem. “If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist," the comment reads.

But some people who see it also think it looks like a car door. What do you see?

via nxyxm / Twitter

If your brain told you the picture is of a lovely evening laying on the beach then you're definitely an optimist. But, according to the person who posted it, the photo is of the bottom of a rusted out car door. Not very romantic, is it?

via nxym /Twitter

The tweet has since gone viral, earning over 5,000 likes.

Here's what Twitter users thought about the illusion.

This guy must be hungry.

via Twitter

This guy is having flashbacks to 2015.

via Twitter

Your perception determines your reality.

via Twitter

This guy explains it perfectly.

via Twitter

This guy has a great imagination.

via Twitter

