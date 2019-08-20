People are freaking out because they can’t tell if the animal in viral video is a bird or a rabbit
Is that fur or feathers?
Every few years there's something that goes mega viral because people can't decide what it is.
There was the famous "is it blue and black, or white and gold" dress?
There was the audio recording that said either "yanny" or "Laurel."
Now people are scratching their heads and arguing whether the animal in a viral video is a bird or a rabbit. It all started when Imgur user Horseonbike shared a video of someone petting an animal with black fur (or feathers).
This thing that has most people confused is the positioning of the "ears" of the rabbit or the "beak" of the bird.
I think there's something wrong with your rabbit. https://t.co/Llr6QQ6Nd1 pic.twitter.com/V4LHapsZD3
The video started a heated debate on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/IeWEPVE5bW
I see a raven. Anyone else?
no that's a bunny
It looks like you are stroking the head of a crow. Wild.
Clearly a rabbit
Not sure if rubbing left looking rabbit on the nose
or
an upward looking bird on the head (ears=beak) pic.twitter.com/RxTMwWD7za
It's gold.
No,no, wait, it's blue.
ok so I posted this on your fb too, but gotta make sure people appreciate it here too haha pic.twitter.com/zFl1uEvmDi
The image is very similar to the ambiguous sketch psychologist Joseph Jastrow created in 1899 to to demonstrate the power of suggestion.
In one study, the image was shown to children around Easter and they tended to see the image as a rabbit. But when children were shown the image around October, more saw it as a duck.
The image is an example of how we internally project our life experiences and assumptions onto ambiguous visual stimuli.
So what type of animal is in the video?
It's a corvidae or a member of the family of birds which includes crows, ravens, rooks, jackdaws, jays, magpies, treepies, choughs, and nutcrackers