  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Why This Book About A Proud Muslim Family Is A Must-Read For The 2017 School Year
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other
    by Evan Porter
  3. 3 3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  5. 5 5
    Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    This Rare Aerial Video Of North Korea's Pyongyang Paints An Eerie Picture Of The Sprawling Cityscape
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
Design

Check Out These Gorgeous Posters Promoting the Future of Space Travel

by Mike Albo

September 17, 2017 at 22:00
Copy Link

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory has released a series of stylish, imaginative posters advertising fictional vacations in outer space. From “Experience the Mighty Auroras of Jupiter” to “Mars: Multiple Tours Available,” these 14 posters promote, essentially, the power of imagination.

“Imagination is our window into the future,” says the website. “These visions of the future can become a reality. As you look through these images of imaginative travel destinations, remember that you can be an architect of the future.” 

You can click on the thumbnails and download a free poster-size image, along with information about how today’s discoveries are paving the way for exploration. 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 19, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Natascha Nikeprelevic Is an Overtone Singer, Producing Two Sounds at Once

It’s an ancient art. by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

New Yorkers Share Their Regrets on a Blackboard

We all have certain regrets. by Tod Perry
Money

New App Helps People On Food Stamps Make The Most Of Their Benefits

Nearly half a million people are using it already. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Check Out These Gorgeous Posters Promoting the Future of Space Travel
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach 10 days ago ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder 10 days ago Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back 10 days ago Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail 10 days ago Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens  10 days ago Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better 10 days ago Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement 11 days ago One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other 11 days ago Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding 11 days ago Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded 11 days ago Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 11 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers