Recently on GOOD
-
Kid’s Seemingly Correct Answer on a Math Test Has the Internet Up in Arms A simple answer raises plenty of questions.
-
Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls
-
Children of Gay Parents Tell Us Some of Their Secrets—and They’re Adorable The fact that they have British accents kind of just ratchets up the charm for me.
-
British Cartoonist Finds the Humor in Anxiety and Depression Gemma Correll uses humor to help her cope with anxiety and depression.
-
14 Women Go Nude to Show How Beauty Comes In All Shapes, Sizes, and Ages This is what real “American Beauty” looks like.
-
Tennessee High Schoolers Make a Generous Homecoming Pact “I just wanted Scotty to experience something great in his high school days.”
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.