Facebook user Savannah Root from Missouri stared at the photo above for hours before she finally figured out what it was. Everyone that sees it either gets it right away or sits there stumped. The picture is so mystifying that after one week, it’s been shared over over 33,000 times.

For the solution, scroll down past the comments to reveal the hidden picture.

It’s a cowboy with half of his face obscured by a shadow. Facebook user Cristian-Dumitru Popescu created a cool graphic that explains it.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 19, 2016.