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Girl scouts use their cookie sale money to 3D print wheelchairs for toddlers

Girl Scouts step up to help their peers who need mobility devices.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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girl scouts, 3d printing, wheelchair, health
Photo credit: WBZ/CBS News Boston via YouTubeA group of Girl Scouts are 3D printing wheelchairs for kids in need.

When people buy Girl Scout cookies, it’s typically known that the proceeds would go to programs and activities for that particular troop and the organization as a whole. However, for eight third-graders in Dorchester, MA, the money was paid forward to another cause. They used the funds to purchase a 3D printer to make wheelchairs for younger children.

Along with their troop leader, Corinne Curran, the girls spent nearly $200 of the cookie profits on the supplies. It took about 200 hours for the pediatric wheelchair parts to be fully printed and less than an hour for the group to build it. 

Kids helping kids

“They were so excited,” Curran said to ABC News. “One of the cool parts about Girl Scouts is they know they earn this money and they can see where it’s going and how they can use it to do good, make the world a better place.”

Curran said that the troop was inspired to build wheelchairs for fellow kids after a visit to Curran’s employer, The Boston Home. The Boston Home is a residential care center for adults with neurological conditions. After seeing the wheelchairs in use at the center, the girls wanted to provide such mobility to their peers.

How to 3D print a wheelchair

With this mission in mind, the troop discovered a design for a 3D printed toddler mobility trainer wheelchair through MakeGood. MakeGood is a non-profit organization that aims to provide more accessibility for those who need assistive technology. They do this by offering 3D printer designs for such devices to those who want to build them. They are also willing to pick up and deliver finished 3D printed devices to a person in need free of charge. 

Items like toddler wheelchairs can be incredibly expensive, especially for those without health insurance coverage. According to a 2022 report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, almost one billion children and adults need a form of assisted technology such as wheelchairs, but lack access. Because of the expense and growing need, many have turned to 3D printing to create those devices on their own. It should be noted that because these 3D printed devices are made from volunteers and aren’t regulated or clinically-approved medical equipment.

The girl scouts are excited to be a part of this movement to help others, and are eager to make more wheelchairs for kids.

“We do what the girls want to do, and this was a huge project for them. They were so excited about it,” Curran said. “They want to make another one that is multiple shades of violet. And they also said that they want to build [a power wheelchair].”

If Girl Scouts can make a difference with something as important as free wheelchairs, many more can. You can contribute to those in need of assistive technology locally and globally via different resources available online. The Wheelchair Foundation also has a list of relevant organizations to consider.

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