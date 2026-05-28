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Privacy isn’t dead – it’s just that tech companies have made it inconvenient

Why convenience keeps winning the privacy fight.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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It’s all too easy – by design – to agree to a privacy policy without checking the voluminous fine print to find out what you’re giving away.
Photo credit: Sean Gladwell/Moment via Getty ImagesIt’s all too easy – by design – to agree to a privacy policy without checking the voluminous fine print to find out what you’re giving away.
Sandra Matz

Sandra Matz

You have zero privacy … Get over it,” Scott McNealy, then CEO of Sun Microsystems, declared in 1999.

What might have sounded like a bold claim at the turn of the millennium has turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy in today’s era of big data and artificial intelligence.

Computer algorithms – step-by-step instructions – can connect the digital breadcrumbs of your existence, including Google searches, browsing histories, social media posts, credit card records and GPS locations to paint an astonishingly accurate picture of your preferences, routines and inner mental life.

These profiles often describe people better than their closest friends and family might. Yours may even tell you something you don’t know about yourself.

And as McNealy said nearly three decades ago, many people seem to have given up on the idea of ever reclaiming their privacy. When was the last time you carefully read the terms and conditions of the products you’re using?

Why do so many people do so little to protect their privacy online? I’m a computational social scientist with a background in psychology and computer science and author of “Mindmasters: The Data-Driven Science of Predicting and Changing Human Behavior.”

In talking to my students as a business professor at Columbia University and giving public talks around the world over the past decade, I have come to realize that people often substitute the question of whether they care about their privacy with two simpler and misleading ones: Is sharing my data worth it? And am I worried about my data being out there?

These questions act as mental shortcuts. They seem reasonable, but can mask your true feelings and lead you to decisions that don’t serve your long-term interests.

The ‘it’s worth it’ fallacy

When I ask people whether they care about their online privacy, they often respond by listing the benefits they get from sharing their personal data: Google Maps navigation, Netflix recommendations, Uber rides.

These are fantastic perks, no doubt. But that’s answering a different question: Is sharing my personal data worth it?

Swapping these questions seems like a reasonable approach on the surface. People often assess value by how much it would hurt to give something up. For instance, I know that drinking five cups of coffee a day might not be great for my health, but I enjoy it too much to stop. Similarly, sharing personal data brings benefits you may be unwilling to give up.

But this substitution is problematic.

First, the upside of sharing data is typically obvious and immediate: If I share my GPS location, Google maps can tell me how to get from A to B. But the downside of sharing data is often far more nebulous and abstract. My GPS location, for example, can also reveal to anyone who collects or buys the data whether I might be at risk of depression. With the carrot in plain sight, and the stick hidden away, that’s hardly a fair battle.

Hands holding a smartphone going a completed running route
Apps that use your location may show convenient information like your running route, but the privacy policies you accept when apps install often give companies license to sell that information. Gemth/E+ via Getty Images

Second, people’s attention naturally gravitates toward the few instances where data sharing benefits them. But those instances are the exception, not the rule. Much of your data is collected and used without any direct benefit to you at all.

Finally, even if the benefits were to outweigh the risks in a particular instance, that doesn’t mean you don’t care about privacy. Ideally, wouldn’t you prefer to enjoy these services while also maintaining a high level of privacy?

The ‘I have nothing to hide’ fallacy

A second common response is I don’t care because I have nothing to hide. This idea has been carefully nurtured by Big Tech: If you’re uncomfortable sharing your data, something must be wrong with you.

But that’s not true. Privacy isn’t about covering wrongdoing. It’s about maintaining control over your personal information and deciding how it is used.

You might not be worried about your data today, but that sense of safety can be fragile. Take history: In 1933, Germany was a democracy. In 1934, it wasn’t. Personal data, such as religious affiliation, included in the census, played a major role in enabling persecution during the Holocaust. Now imagine such regimes having access to today’s digital footprints.

That scenario may feel distant, but the principle is not. The 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade – which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion for five decades – made privacy suddenly relevant for millions of American women, whose search histories, app usage and location data could suddenly be used against them.

No matter how safe you feel today, you cannot predict how your data will be used tomorrow.

Asking the right questions isn’t enough

Understanding the true value of privacy, and realizing that you care about protecting it more than you might have thought, is a necessary precursor to action. But personal motivation isn’t enough.

Managing your personal data in today’s world is time-consuming. It’s too much for even a very efficient and diligent person to read and decipher the legalese of all the terms and conditions they sign off on.

For the intention-action gap to close, the burden to protect privacy needs to shift away from individuals and toward systemic solutions. That means designing policies and technologies where the safe choice is the easy one, and where maintaining privacy doesn’t automatically mean giving up on convenience and better service. Privacy-by-design standards could include more restrictive default settings. Connected computers could process information without exchanging raw data by using decentralized networks such as federated learning. New forms of collective data governance such as data trusts could also help serve that function.

Because data is permanent but leadership is not, I believe that the real solution isn’t to expect people to outmaneuver the system that exploits them but to build one that is worthy of their trust.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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    Most Americans tend to think about bats only around Halloween, but the U.S. economy benefits from these furry flying mammals every day.

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    A reproductive female big brown bat can eat its body weight in insects every night in the summer, precisely when farmers are growing food.

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    Despite coordinated efforts by state and federal wildlife agencies to limit access to caves where bats live and slow the transmission, white-nose syndrome continues to spread rapidly. When bats get infected, they wake up early from hibernation and use more energy over the winter. This depletes their fat reserves and causes them to die of starvation, leading to plummeting populations.

    Bats’ role in food production

    After white-nose syndrome arrives in an area, the loss of bats has significant consequences for farmers.

    Yields fall as pests consume crops. To protect their crops, farmers purchase more chemical pesticides, so their costs rise as yields decline. The estimated agricultural losses from white-nose syndrome exceeded $420 million per year as of 2017.

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    Losing bats hurts local governments financially

    The story does not stop at the farm.

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    Those governments must respond by reducing services, raising taxes or increasing how much money they borrow – often at a greater cost of borrowing. The effect is especially pronounced in rural counties, where agriculture makes up a large share of property tax revenue.

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    The loss of county revenue makes municipal bond investors nervous. Buying a municipal bond is a bit like lending money to the county, and the interest rate is what the county pays you for taking on that risk.

    When bats disappear, the risk goes up, and the county has to pay about 11.47 hundredths of a percentage point more in interest. That may sound small, but it is 27% larger than the typical risk premium investors already demand from county governments.

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    Higher yields also mean lower bond prices for investors, including retirement funds. For example, our research suggests that investors would discount a $1 million bond issued by a rural county by nearly $14,000 if that county’s bats have become infected by white-nose syndrome.

    Economic benefits of saving bats

    The good news is that the benefits from healthy bat populations create opportunities to make money from bat conservation.

    Farmers can increase their incomes. Local governments can recover property tax revenue to fund public services, such as road maintenance, health infrastructure and public schools. Bond investors can earn financial returns from healthier bat populations.

    No silver bullet exists for protecting or restoring bat populations affected by white-nose syndrome, but promising efforts are underway.

    fungal vaccine is being tested by the U.S. Geological Survey and partners. Designing artificial roosts and adding cave protections can also help preserve healthy bat populations. Researchers are also working to better understand bat resistance to the disease to explore whether improving resistance alone can stabilize bat populations.

    As these solutions develop, opportunities will emerge for farmers, local governments and investors to earn financial returns through bat conservation. In other words, saving bats isn’t just good ecology – it’s good economics.

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