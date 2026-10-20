News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

Generous paternal leave policies improve maternal and newborn health, family finances and workplace equality

Time off for dads can pay dividends for the whole family.

By

Good Partner

By  Good Partner
Add to Google News
A father smiling down at his infant as the infant smiles back
Paid leave gives fathers time to bond with their children and improves their mental health. Piksel/iStock via Getty Images Plus
Megan Kuykendoll

Megan Kuykendoll

Instructor of Family Science and Social Work, Miami University

When our second child was born, my spouse had several weeks of paternity leave under his parental leave policy at work.

I’m a certified family life educator, and parental leave comes up regularly in my teaching and community work. So I was aware of the benefits his leave could have for our family – in theory.

Still, I could not have imagined how significantly his leave would end up affecting our family and our connections with community.

During his leave time, my spouse took our oldest child to playdates and birthday parties. He quickly became connected with our small-town network of families with kids close in age. I witnessed my spouse becoming more comfortable being the “main” parent in public, going to kid-centered community events and connecting with other parents.

Our family is still seeing the benefits of those few weeks 10 years later.

Leave for supporting parents after the birth of a child isn’t standardized or required by law in most places in the U.S. Even countries with generous paid time off for the birthing parent don’t always offer similarly generous time for the non-birthing parent.

This diversity in leave policies can make it hard to assess the impact of leave for the non-birthing parent. But existing research suggests that extended leave for birthing parents and moderate leave for non-birthing partners positively impact infant well-being and reduce postpartum mental health challenges.

Maternal and newborn health

Leave for both parents with the birth of a child can significantly benefit parental mental health overall and maternal mental health specifically. Paternity leave assists in the mother’s recovery and contributes to less of an increase in stress and depression than for mothers whose partners didn’t take leave.

One Swedish study showed that flexibility within paternal leave policies, such as allowing new dads to take intermittent time off after the birth of a child, helped reduce the incidence of maternal postpartum health complications.

Children also benefit from paternity leave. When a father takes significant leave – meaning at least two weeks – children report experiencing more father-child closeness and better communication in the relationship up to nine years later. And overall child health tends to improve when fathers take paternity leave.

When paid leave policies are available for both mothers and fathers, breastfeeding is more likely to last longer. Longer breastfeeding is strongly linked to overall infant health and decreased infant mortality.

two dads walking their babies in strollers
Paternity leave is an opportunity for fathers to become comfortable in their parenting role and connect with other parents. SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Family balance

Allowing both parents to have sufficient time off to bond and adjust to their new roles can also have longer-term benefits within the family unit and contribute toward more equity in child rearing. Even in 2026, mothers are often considered the “default” parent, with fathers taking a more secondary role.

While fathers are more involved now than in previous generations, mothers are still more likely to be the first call from school. And even with an involved father, mothers continue to carry the invisible mental load of the family, an unseen burden of data, obligations and preemptive planning tasks. This overreliance on mothers comes with a price: Mothers report being more stressed and tired than fathers do.

As I experienced in my own family, when fathers have ample time off, it sets up the dynamic to be more balanced between parents. This helps reduce the strain on recovering mothers and redistributes some of the care work that goes into raising children.

Home economics

What’s more, paid leave policies have been shown to help families’ financial health. Pay rates during leave can vary widely depending on your company, organization or country. Without full or close to full pay, many families cannot afford to take leave.

In the U.S., for example, the Family and Medical Leave Act allows time off, but not in all circumstances, nor is that time required to be paid. Many families cannot afford to take the full allowable time off, using up sick or vacation time if available. Many parents in the U.S. end up going back to work sooner than seems healthy.

New parents in the U.S. often find themselves in an economic bind – they can’t afford to take leave, nor can they afford to rely on a single income to have a parent stay home. But many also can’t afford the childcare rates for newborns, which tend to be particularly high. National averages for infant care at childcare centers are nearly US$200 more per month than toddler care. While rates vary significantly depending on where you live and what type of care you choose, infant care remains the most expensive.

Despite the lack of a paid U.S. federal leave policy for parents, both domestic and multinational companies have noticed that their workers care about parental leave policies. Some have begun to offer leave for supporting parents in order to recruit and retain workers.

Bar chart showing leave earmarked for mothers, fathers and shareable leave for each of the 38 OECD countries.
Chart: The Conversation, CC-BY-ND. Source: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Data current as of April 2025.

Outside the US

U.S. leave policies consistently rank at or near the bottom when compared with other similarly developed countries, like the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD.

Some countries follow a “use-it-or-lose-it” model of parental leave, where fathers in particular are encouraged to take a more substantial role in childcare. Sweden and Norway, for example, earmark 90 days of leave for each parent, and it cannot be transferred to or split with the other parent. This encourages both parents to take time off.

There are many options across countries with parental leave policies. Flexibility and defined expectations seem to be key contributors to getting the most out of the parental leave that is offered.

Cultural adoption

When non-birthing parents are men, another barrier to taking leave is the perceived social acceptability within their communities. Even when paid paternity leave is available, many men struggle to take it because of how traditional gender roles and expectations of masculinity frame childcare as women’s work.

To offset these kinds of social pressures, countries like Japan and Austria offer incentives such as bonus leave time for families when fathers actually take their available leave. Germany offers a similar bonus, and it has found improved couple relationship satisfaction when fathers take more of their leave time.

Beyond improvements in maternal and infant health, both parents taking leave can create a more equitable workplace environment. Disparities and discrimination that come when only women take leave after birth can lessen when fathers and other supporting parents also take leave. Childbearing women are then less likely to be penalized, formally or informally, for taking parental leave.

Paid parental leave policies that provide leave for all parents, regardless of gender, also can help reduce structural inequality in the workplace across race and class. In the U.S., Hispanic and Black workers often have less access to paid leave policies and may experience increased pressure to return to work earlier than their white counterparts.

As more states, countries and corporations adopt more flexible and inclusive leave policies, researchers will continue to learn how parental leave benefits both parents and children. What they’ve found so far leads me to believe that, just like we’ve seen with prenatal care and early education programs, parental leave will prove to be an early investment in healthy children and families that pays dividends in the long term. This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Gen Z communicates differently in the workplace, but older colleagues can still decode them
    Young workers often share values with older colleagues, but the environment where they learned about workplace behavior is different. Sebastian Herrmann on Unsplash, CC BY
    ,

    Gen Z communicates differently in the workplace, but older colleagues can still decode them

    The same text can mean consideration to one coworker and disrespect to another.

    Good Partner

    Jeff LeBlanc

    Jeff LeBlanc

    Learning Facilitator for Online Master of Business Administration, Boston University

    For all the talk about generational differences at work, some of the biggest differences show up in surprisingly ordinary moments.

    Take being late for work. A Gen Z employee in her 20s I spoke with works at a small, locally owned café and restaurant run by an older Gen X owner. When she realized she was going to be late one day, she texted him. He was frustrated. To him, being late was serious enough to warrant a phone call, and a text felt too casual and impersonal.

    She saw the exact same interaction very differently.

    “He’s super busy, so I felt a call was going to take up too much time,” she told me. “So I texted. I thought it was more considerate.”

    Both thought they understood what respectful workplace communication looked like. They just had completely different definitions of it.

    I study workplace culture and communication, and I see this type of misunderstanding as increasingly common in multigenerational workplaces. And this is becoming more pronounced as Gen Z moves further into the workforce. The oldest members of Gen Z are now approaching 30, while the youngest are in college and high school.

    What’s distinctive about the older members of Gen Z is that many went through college, internships or their first jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of our communication moved online and masks often covered half our faces. And there’s a new twist now, as artificial intelligence changes how we communicate all over again.

    The result isn’t necessarily that Gen Z employees communicate better or worse with their bosses and colleagues than previous generations did. I argue that they have simply learned to do so in a very different environment.

    When a text means something more

    The café example is an easy one to dismiss as younger workers preferring texting and feeling that phone calls are for important occasions only.

    But that misses what I think is the more interesting point: The employee wasn’t trying to avoid her boss. She thought she was respecting his time.

    For her boss, by contrast, the phone call itself carried meaning. It communicated that she understood the seriousness of being late.

    Neither one had explained that expectation to the other.

    Managers shouldn’t assume employees attach the same meaning they do to a particular form of communication. If being late requires a phone call, they need to say so. A two-minute conversation about expectations can prevent both people from walking away from an interaction believing the other was disrespectful.

    Another common stumble concerns openness, which might feel like oversharing.

    One Gen Z worker I spoke with had recently started a job at a large New England company in a blue-collar industry. He was struggling with severe anxiety and decided to tell his baby boomer manager. The manager was sympathetic, but also uneasy.

    “It made me feel uncomfortable, if I’m being honest,” the manager told me. “I didn’t want to downplay his anxiety, but I’m not sure I needed to know.”

    That distinction matters. His reaction wasn’t that anxiety wasn’t real or that his employee should simply get over it. But he questioned how much of it belonged in their professional relationship.

    Many older workers learned that professionalism is about setting clear boundaries between personal and professional life. Members of Gen Z are coming of age during a period when conversations about mental health and personal well-being are considerably more public. What feels like honesty to one person can feel like oversharing to their boss.

    This doesn’t mean that managers have to become therapists, and employees don’t have to disclose everything happening in their lives. But both may need to recognize that their comfort level around disclosure isn’t universal.

    One young worker in a white and blue sweater grins while his colleague, a woman with long hair, puts her head in her left hand.
    What younger workers may see as honesty could be seen as oversharing by older colleagues, who tend to keep more boundaries over personal information. Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash, CC BY

    Learning to read a room when the room disappeared

    Some workplace communication is never spoken at all. Think about how people traditionally learned to read a room. They watched faces around a conference table. They noticed a change in a manager’s tone. Someone caught them after a meeting and quietly explained what had just happened.

    Now think about someone who was 18 or 19 in 2020.

    At exactly the age when many young people would have been developing these skills in college, internships and early jobs, the room disappeared. Classes went online. Internships became remote. When people returned in person, masks sometimes made facial communication more difficult.

    That doesn’t mean members of Gen Z can’t read facial expressions, but we should be careful about assuming everyone had the same opportunities to learn the unwritten signals of professional life. If feedback matters, I believe managers should say it. A disappointed expression on a Zoom call is a poor substitute for a conversation.

    I thought that was understood

    Imagine a manager telling a young employee: “I need this by Friday.” The employee sends it back at 4:30 p.m. that Friday afternoon. The manager is annoyed because they intended to review it that morning, make changes and send it along to someone else.

    The employee is equally confused. The deadline was Friday, and they met it.

    This deadline mismatch gets at something I have repeatedly encountered in my research with Gen Z workers. In a survey I conducted of 250 Gen Z professionals across industries, clear structural expectations emerged alongside fairness and empathetic engagement as recurring themes.

    If an employee wants clarity, it shouldn’t automatically be confused with hand-holding. An employee can want autonomy and still want to know exactly what success looks like. “Friday” and “Friday by 10 a.m. because I need three hours to review this” communicate very different expectations.

    Artificial intelligence may make this issue even more important. We can now produce polished emails, summarize meetings and generate information faster than ever. But more communication does not guarantee more understanding.

    I believe that may be the larger lesson for every generation working together. We tend to mistake the workplace norms we learned for common sense. They aren’t. They were taught to us by the workplaces, technologies and moments in history in which we began our careers.

    Gen Z is learning theirs in a very different world.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.
    Keep Reading →
  • New York passes SAFE for Kids Act to protect children from social media addiction
    Photo credit: CanvaNew York hopes to improve children's usage of social media.
    ,

    New York passes SAFE for Kids Act to protect children from social media addiction

    New York hopes to curb social media’s access to young kids.

    Erik Barnes

    “Kids and their phones these days” has been a complaint ever since the first cellular phone was introduced. However, there has been growing concern over the amount of time children spend not just on their phone, but scrolling through social media. The state of New York is hoping to address this issue through their finalized SAFE for Kids Act.

    The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act aims to hold social media companies more accountable for the time children spend on their apps. It also seeks to limit kids’ exposure to their algorithms. Officials believe that constantly scrolling through social media feeds negatively impacts a child’s sleep and overall mental health.

    Watch on  YouTube

    What are the restrictions?

    The new law requires social media companies to obey the following rules:

    • No addictive, algorithm-driven feeds for minors without explicit parental consent
    • No notifications about addictive feeds to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent
    • No tricky website designs, called “dark patterns,” that manipulate or nag parents into giving consent
    • No degrading service, increasing prices, or retaliating against minors who don’t have parental consent for addictive feeds
    • Use certified age-assurance methods to distinguish minors from adults
    • Immediately encrypt data collected for age verification, use it only for age determination, and delete it immediately after use
    • Hire an accredited, independent third party to test and certify age-assurance methods every year

    Social media companies have until January 25, 2027 to comply. Failure to do so may result in a $5,000 fine per violation.

    Watch on  YouTube

    New York Governor Kathy Holchul and Attorney General Letitia James made a public announcement to social media companies affected by this law, specifically Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and X.

    “What changes is the default,” said James. “Platforms cannot automatically place minors into feeds engineered to maximize engagement. This is not a question of privacy, this is a question about content. This is not about the First Amendment. Again, this is about protecting children.”

    “Social media companies, you’re now on notice,” said Holchul. 

    Critics and the issues that still need to be addressed

    There are some criticisms of this law, particularly around age-verification. The law offers the option of using government-issued identification along with another proof of identity (such as an email address or an uploaded photo of the user). This complicates things aside from First Amendment rights. It would require millions of adults to share private information to scroll and post on social media after hours. While the law states that the companies must encrypt and erase such information upon age verification, that’s not guaranteed. This is especially concerning as social media companies already deal with users’ private information being hacked and leaked.

    Governor Holchul still believes this criticism isn’t a governmental issue but a business one that social media companies need to resolve.

    “Social media companies tell me, ‘We have no way of knowing whether someone’s under 18 or not,’” Holchul claimed. “I said, ‘You’re smart people. Use [artificial intelligence] to figure it out. Ask how you do it.’ And you’re not supposed to allow underage gaming anyhow—sports betting—so you must have some metric. So don’t tell me you can’t do it. Figure it out.”

    How parents can help their children on social media

    Regardless of where people stand on this law, experts offer some advice for parents who feel social media is negatively affecting their children. They recommend setting personal screen time limits for their children and taking advantage of built-in parental controls on their platforms. Parents limiting their own social media use can also influence how kids use it, too.

    Watch on  YouTube

    Psychologists also recommend talking with children about how and why they use social media. Specifically, discuss the fantasy that social media showcases from influencers versus the real lives of those people. Talk about why there was a social media post (advertisement, sharing joy, hoping for engagement, etc.) along with the content of it. Asking how they feel after watching or reading content in their feed helps as well. Such practices, along with limiting exposure, creates trust between child and parent without judgement.

    Though how we fix screen and social media addiction is still largely in the air, take comfort knowing brilliant minds are exploring methods to address the growing issue.

    Keep Reading →
  • Oakland officials open ‘play-lending library’ to offset the cost of equipment for youth sports
    Photo credit: CanvaOakland is providing free sports equipment so kids can just play.
    ,

    Oakland officials open ‘play-lending library’ to offset the cost of equipment for youth sports

    Oakland is equipping kids to enjoy sports and games this summer.

    Erik Barnes

    Playing sports has been a common childhood experience that has led to lifelong hobbies, exercise, and forming lasting friendships. However, it’s gotten less common in recent years. Sign-up fees, uniforms, and many other expenses have led to most low-income families unable to afford to have their kids play. With that in mind, the city of Oakland, California believes they found a solution: a library. No, not the book kind.

    Officials are letting children check out soccer balls, footballs, yoga mats, tennis equipment, and other sports supplies at their newly opened Park Play Lending Library. Kids can also check out board games and card games like UNO as well. Using this library located at the Larry E. Reid Sports Center is absolutely free to anyone.

    “Every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive,” said Maribel Lopez, City of Oakland Recreation Supervisor said in a press release. “The Park Play Lending Library is an investment in our community and a step toward ensuring that all Oakland residents have access to the recreational resources they enjoy, regardless of their financial situation.”

    Encouraging kids to socialize, play, and grow

    Oakland residents and officials welcome this sports equipment library for a myriad of reasons. It’s not just to allow access to certain activities, but to help address the lack of third places and areas for children to play overall. Whether it’s through sports or games, face-to-face playing helps children’s social skills, combats loneliness, and expands the immediate world around them.

    “We’re aware that sports can lead to social mobility,” Lopez told SFGate. “When kids are familiar with golf, tennis, soccer, and other, you know, games or sports that are more socially mobile, then they have access to different communities, different friend groups, different neighborhoods, and we want to be a vehicle for that. We want kids to be able to speak each other’s language and connect through sports.”

    Watch on  YouTube

    Expenses in youth sports has become a federal government issue

    Children being priced out of local sports programs due to expense has been a rising issue across the country. It’s to the point where the federal government is looking to intervene.

    Representatives of both Congress and the Senate have introduced the Let Kids Play Act bill to their peers. The purpose of the bill, according to Congressman Pat Ryan and Senator Chris Murphy among other authors, is to limit or outright remove private equity firms’ involvement in youth sports. The representatives state that the cost to participate in youth sports rose by 46% over the last five years. They also claim that many families are paying more than $5,000 per kid so they can play. By removing private equity involvement, the hope is to cut down on junk fees, stay-to-play schemes, data mining, and other issues that are making it harder for families to allow their kids to participate in local organized youth sports.

    Watch on  YouTube

    While the federal government debates on this issue, a local library or park allowing children access to sports equipment to have pick-up games may be a great first step to renew what was a common American childhood experience.

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

A graphic image shows cartoon people sitting in their own squares on phones in a house with two levels.
Health

Friendship is built over time, through ordinary moments – I teach lonely college students to notice them

CT scan of lung adenocarcinoma
Health

Pope Leo XIV’s lung cancer highlights growing number of nonsmokers diagnosed with the disease – and younger people too

Political world map using the Equal Earth projection, showing countries at their relative sizes.
Science

New world map makes Africa look bigger: what’s the fuss about? Cartographers explain

A young man with glasses looks confused and exasperated as he sits in front of a computer, while two colleagues discuss something behind him.
Society

Gen Z communicates differently in the workplace, but older colleagues can still decode them

Three generations of women look at a photo album together while behind them a wall features dozens of framed photos.
Health

Why does your brain mix up memories? A new study examines how memories are misplaced in your brain’s filing cabinets

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Explore More Society Stories

See All
children, social media, mental health, laws
Work

New York passes SAFE for Kids Act to protect children from social media addiction

Erik Barnes
youth sports, library, congress, bill
Public Good

Oakland officials open ‘play-lending library’ to offset the cost of equipment for youth sports

Erik Barnes
wholesome, movie theater, feel good, kids
Public Good

After a field trip for 100 low-income kids was canceled, police officer rents a whole movie theater for them

Erik Barnes
laziness, efficiency, scientific study, work life
Work

In 1947, a car executive said lazy people are just smart. 79 years later, science backs him up.

Erik Barnes