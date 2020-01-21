GOOD

Trump says the U.S. will join the Trillion Trees Initiative

Tod Perry
01.21.20
via The Hill / Twitter

President Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland was a mixed bag.

The theme of the event was climate change, but Trump chose to use his 30 minutes of speaking time to brag about the "spectacular" U.S. economy and encouraged world leaders to invest in America.

He didn't mention climate change once.

Trump is a notorious climate change skeptic who once claimed it was a hoax created by the Chinese. He's also made a bunch of bizarre statements about the environment that show he knows very little about the topic.

"There is a cooling and there is a heating, and I mean, look: It used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming," he told Piers Morgan. "That wasn't working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place."

However, there was one tiny moment of positivity in his speech, he announced the U.S would join the World Economic Forum's Trillion Tree Initiative.

RELATED: We're finally starting to take climate change seriously, survey finds

"We're committed to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world," Trump said.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce the United States will join the one trillion trees initiative being launched here at the World Economic Forum." He added the U.S. "will continue to show strong leadership in restoring, growing, and better managing our trees and our forests."

The Trillion Tree Initiative is based on the findings of ETH Zurich professor Dr. Thomas Crowther and his team at Crowther Lab. In 2019, he claimed that by planting 1.2 trillion trees we could cancel out the last 10 years of CO2 emissions.

"There's 400 gigatons [of C02] now, in the 3 trillion trees, and if you were to scale that up by another trillion trees that's in the order of hundreds of gigatons captured from the atmosphere – at least 10 years of anthropogenic emissions completely wiped out," Crowther said.

He also claimed that trees are "our most powerful weapon in the fight against climate change."

via PixaBay

Trees are a powerful weapon against climate change because as they grow they remove carbon dioxide from the air, store carbon in the trees and soil, and release oxygen into the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, the process of planting a trillion trees will take decades.

RELATED: The U.S. reduced climate change-causing greenhouse emissions by 2.1% in 2019

In his address, Trump also had harsh words for environmental activists saying the world must "reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse."

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz criticized the president for failing to address the climate in his speech. "He managed to say absolutely zero on climate change," Stiglitz said. "Meanwhile we're going to roast."

Seventeen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg also criticized Trump's announcement saying, "Planting trees is good of course, but it is nowhere near enough of what is needed,"

"We're not telling you to offset your emissions by just paying someone else to plant trees in places like Africa, while at the same time forests like the Amazon are being slaughtered at an infinitely higher rate," Thunberg said.

world economic forum davos trillion trees initiative greta thunberg trump trillion trees
The Planet

Tori, the Target manager who was Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate, just got a $30,000 vacation

A satisfying conclusion to an infuriating story.

via David Leavitt / Twitter and RealTargetTori / Twitter

Last Friday, GOOD reported on an infuriating incident that went down at a Massachusetts Target.

A Target manager who's come to be known as "Target Tori," was harassed by Twitter troll David Leavitt for not selling him an $89 Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush for a penny.

He describes himself as a "multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others."

Keep Reading
target tori cheapskates david leavitt tweet-shaming cnn msnbc fox news target target tori gofundme
Communities

The world is rallying around Tori, the Target employee Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate

via David Leavitt / Twitter

Anyone who has ever worked in retail knows that the worst thing about the job, right after the pay, are the unreasonable cheapskates who "want to talk to your manager" to get some money off an item.

They think that throwing a tantrum will save them a few bucks and don't care if they completely embarrass themselves in the process. Sometimes that involves belittling the poor employee who's just trying to get through their day with an ounce of dignity.

Twitter is rallying around a gal named Tori who works at a Target in Massachusetts after she was tweet-shamed by irate chapekate, journalist, and Twitter troll, David Leavitt.

Keep Reading
cnn target msnbc fox news tori target employee
Business

A boss in England gives nonsmokers four extra days off a year

via Haldean Brown / Flickr

In a typical work day, people who smoke take more breaks than those who do not. Every few hours they pop outside to have a smoke and usually take a coworker with them.

Don Bryden, Managing director at KCJ Training and Employment Solutions in Swindon, England, thinks that nonsmokers and smokers should be treated equally, so he's giving those who refrain from smoking four extra days to compensate.

Funny enough, Bryden is a smoker himself.

Keep Reading
costs of smoking smokeing and work smoke breaks cost men's health women's health smokers in the office
Health