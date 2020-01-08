GOOD

The U.S. reduced climate change-causing greenhouse emissions by 2.1% in 2019

Tod Perry
01.08.20
via x1klima / Flickr

A new report from the Rhodium Group shows that the U.S. made a small amount of progress in the fight against climate change in 2019.

In a report called "Preliminary US Emissions Estimates for 2019" the independent research provider found that the U.S. greenhouse gas emissions fell by 2.1% in 2019 based on preliminary energy and economic data.

The news is positive being that estimates show there was a rise in greenhouse gasses of 3.4% in 2018.

The decline in greenhouse gas emissions was almost entirely due to a steep drop in coal-fired power generation. It fell by a record 18% year-on-year to its lowest level since 1975. A rise in power generation by renewables helped decrease overall power sector emissions by 10%.

Over the past 10 years, the U.S. has cut coal consumption in half.

Coal is America's leading source of the carbon emissions that warm the planet.

via Rhodium Climate Service

This is all great news for power generation but, unfortunately, other sectors such as buildings, industry, and transportation weren't as successful at reducing their output of greenhouse gasses.

RELATED: We're finally starting to take climate change seriously, survey finds

While a 2.1% drop shows that the U.S. is making some progress in reducing it's carbon footprint, it's still coming up short on two of its stated climate goals.

In the Copenhagen Accord the U.S, pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions "in the range" of 17% below 2005 levels by 2020 and, so far, it's only at 12.3%. To meet the Paris Agreement target of a 26-28% reduction by 2025 requires a 2.8-3.2% average annual reduction in emissions over the next six years.

The good news on coal emissions comes at a time when President Trump is doing all he can to prop-up the dying industry.

One of his biggest moves was to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan with the new Affordable Clean Energy Rule. This gives states more flexibility to keep coal-fired power plants open.

RELATED: 'How do we save this f--king planet?' A 7-point response is giving people hope and some clear answers.

However, the coal industry can't fight the basic fact that it's much more expensive to produce coal-fired power than through other means. A 2018 analysis found that the cost of coal power is between $60 and $143 per megawatt-hour, while natural gas costs $41 to $74, and wind just $29 to $56.

"Trump can't revive coal. The transition is already happening," Bruce Nilles, senior director of the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign, told Politico. "What Trump can do is allow more pollution and death during the transition."

greenhouse gas emissions cliamte change coal industry trump digs coal us greenhouse gas emissions
The Planet

The recent closure of over 300 coal-burning power plants has saved 26,000 American lives

Coal kills. The good news is that over the past 10 years, the U.S. has reduced its coal consumption by half.

This reduction in coal consumption and the rise of cheaper and cleaner natural gas has resulted in 334 coal-power generating units being taken offline between 2005 and 2016.

It has also caused a reduction in 300 million tons of planet-heating carbon dioxide gas emissions by the coal industry. According to a study published in Nature Sustainability, this drastic reduction in pollution has saved 26,610 American lives.

Keep Reading
coal industry decline black lung climate change the enviornment national geographic coal pollution
The Planet

Japanese artist makes incredible sculptures of 'Tom and Jerry's' most absurd scenes

via Taku Inoue / Twitter

"Tom and Jerry" animated shorts follow the countless attempts of a cat named Tom to capture his friend Jerry, a mouse.

The two have genuine affection for each other although they are constantly ensnared into a literal game of cat-and-mouse where Jerry almost always wins and Tom winds up getting pulverized.

The show is either a monument to Tom's perseverance to catch the mouse or his stupidity because he never achieves his goal.

Keep Reading
taku inoue sculture animation art cnn taku inoue tom jerry
Design

A former Marine saw the need for American humanitarian aid. Now, he’s a U.S. Senator fighting for food, and freedom, for all.

www.wfpusa.org

This article was produced by the World Food Program USA, which has an ongoing consulting relationship with GOOD | Upworthy. You can read the original article here.

For decades, American leaders from both sides of the aisle have fought to end global hunger. Senator Todd Young is one of these leaders. From Marine to Congressman to Senator, Senator Young has dedicated his career to ensuring food security for people at home and abroad. We recently sat down with Sen. Young to learn more about his commitment to helping others, the drivers of global hunger and the policies and programs he's promoting to solve it.

Keep Reading
world food program usa syria burma sen. todd young good news
Good News