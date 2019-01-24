  • Trending
Culture

Dad's 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.

by Jessie Dean Altman

January 24, 2019 at 16:15
via Shutterstock

Raising kids is tough, but there’s a lot of laughs along the way. 

Comedy writer James Breakwell has four daughters under the age of eight and shares their hilarious conversations on Twitter. And, from Breakwell’s tweets, it looks like his five year old has a future in comedy. 

Here’s a sampling of some Breakwell’s funniest kid-inspired tweets.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

 

His 5-year-old isn’t the only (often unintentionally) hilarious child in the house; the 7-year-old and 3-year-old turn up from time to time. There’s also a 2-year-old, but she hasn’t been the subject of many tweets yet.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

Share image via @XplodingUnicorn / Twitter.

 

Dad's 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
