Random act of beauty: 7-year-old jumps into pool to try and save drowning toddler. With the adults away, a young boy rescued a drowning toddler.
Billie Eilish opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about living with Tourette syndrome. She was forced to discuss her diagnosis when videos of her tics began surfacing on social media.
Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women. The “edgy” campaign and its confused messaging hasn’t worked the way the company had hoped.
Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship. Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and controlling relationship
Halsey just opened up about nearly becoming a sex worker when she was a homeless teen. “It wasn’t because I did something bad, it wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me ... it can happen to absolutely anyone.”
