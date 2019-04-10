There is no way to shield a child from the pain of their parents’ divorce or preventing them from dealing with psychological issues down the road. But effective co-parenting by former spouses can go a long way towards creating the best of a bad scenario.

Researchers believe that children of divorce benefit when their parents treat eachother with respect.

“Parents need to remain parental,” clinical psychologist, Valerie Hale, told The Desert News. “They need to stay the grownups, and that’s hard to do when they are in one of the most difficult periods of their lives.”

“Always put the children first,” Hale continued, “even when you are angry or distressed at what the other parent is doing or saying. “Your conflicts should never be bigger than your children’s needs.”

Billy Flynn, the divorced father of two boys, is a great example of how a father can put his children’s needs first. He went out of the way to celebrate his ex-wife’s birthday and had no problem posting about it on Facebook.

“It’s my ex-wife’s birthday today so I got up early and brought flowers and cards and a gift over for the kids to give her and helped them make her breakfast. Per usual someone asked me why the hell I still do things for her all the time. This annoys me. So ima break it down for you all. I’m raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mum is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced. So if you aren’t modelling good relationship behaviour for your kids, get your shit together. Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you. Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever.”

The post quickly went viral and has been shared almost 120,000 times and earned nearly 220,000 reactions.

His post got a lot of love …

While some men completely missed the point.

To clarify his views and address the criticism he’s received, Flynn elaborated on his views to USA Today.