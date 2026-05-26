A Cornell Study says smart people are less likely to hide behind corporate buzzwords

If you ever sat through a business meeting where someone calls out, “We need to circle back and socialize this cross-functionally,” and thought, “You could have just said let’s talk more before deciding anything,” congratulations: science is on your side.

A new study from Cornell University suggests that people who are less impressed by corporate jargon may actually think more clearly and make better decisions. Cognitive psychologist Shane Littrel introduced something called a Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale (CBSR), which is exactly as amazing as it sounds. A woman leading the business meeting is unimpressed.

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Strongest thinkers in the room

The study, published in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences, examined how workers responded to vague corporate language intended to sound impressive. The research revealed that people who rate jargon-heavy phrases as especially “profound” or “informative” also tended to score lower on analytical thinking and workplace decision making.

In other words, the people most impressed by phrases like “all hands on deck” and “this is mission critical” probably aren’t the strongest thinkers in the room. Anyone who’s ever rolled their eyes during a meeting full of corporate buzzwords and thought, “This is nonsense,” the findings are validating. A boring meeting.

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Why some people are impressed by buzzwords

The CBSR scale was created to measure how easily people are impressed by polished but meaningless corporate language. In a story for the Cornell Chronicle, Littrell described this workplace talk as “a specific style of communication that uses confusing, abstract buzzwords in a functionally misleading way.” He added, “Unlike technical jargon, which can sometimes make office communication a little easier, corporate bullshit confuses rather than clarifies. It may sound impressive, but it is semantically empty.”

What’s perhaps more troubling is that coworkers, the most susceptible to the BS, rated supervisors higher. They also reported improved job satisfaction and were more likely to spread it themselves. A reality that helps explain why this language survives.

Every profession has terminology that serves a purpose. Doctors or engineers use specialized language because precision matters. However, language designed to sound strategic only makes the feebleminded happy, according to the study. Receiving a frustrating email.

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The Cornell study validates a frustration that many workers have struggled with throughout their careers. People can tell the difference between someone trying to explain something and someone trying to sound important.

A 2022 study in Springer Nature Link found that clarity improves comprehension. Experts who truly grasp a topic are far better at translating it. The people who communicate the most clearly are often those who understand what’s going on the best.

The World Economic Forum shared a survey of 1,000 American workers, which found widespread irritation with corporate buzzwords. More than a quarter of the workers reported hearing corporate jargon every day. People generally found these interactions more annoying and less professional. Celebrating at work with a High 5.

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Potential benefits of implementing CBSR

Implementing tools like CBSR may help companies recognize communication habits that aren’t working. It offers a measurable way to examine how incorporating shorthand speech affects decision-making. In theory, the scale could encourage workplaces to prioritize clarity over sounding impressive.

If organizations become more aware of how often buzzwords replace direct communication, they can reduce misunderstandings while building trust between employees and leadership. Language influences the perception of leadership. When the critical thinkers secretly revolt over current expectations and practices, that’s probably a real problem.

For people exhausted by an endless procession of buzzword-filled meetings, the research suggests that the annoyance probably comes from valuing plain English and practical thinking. Simply put, sometimes the smartest response is asking people to say what they really mean.