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Teens aren’t as disengaged as you may think: What adults get wrong about adolescents’ civic contributions

Teens are showing up in more ways than adults notice.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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Teens contribute in ways that go far beyond organized volunteering.
Photo credit: Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesTeens contribute in ways that go far beyond organized volunteering.
Kimia Shirzad

Kimia Shirzad

Jen Agans

Jen Agans

A teenager scrolls through their phone at the dinner table, barely looks up and answers questions with one-word replies. For many adults, that image has come to stand for a larger fear: that today’s young people are disconnected from others and may be uninterested in the world around them. Concerns about declining civic participation often deepen that worry.

As researchers who study adolescent development, we believe this picture is incomplete. Adults help shape the environments in which young people learn to contribute, or learn not to. In worrying that young people are disengaged from participating in civic society, adults may overlook both their own role in fostering engagement and the many ways young people are already contributing.

Youth civic and community engagement matters because it helps build skills, relationships and habits of participation that carry into adulthood. How do teens actually express their care for the world around them, and what helps them to do so?

What does engagement really look like?

When adults talk about “engaged” teens, they often picture a narrow set of activities: volunteering, joining clubs, leading student government, maybe attending a rally or organizing a fundraiser. Those forms of contribution to society matter. But they are not the whole story.

In two recent studies, we surveyed 723 American adolescents, with an average age of 15, to understand what predicts whether teens will contribute to society and what their contribution looks like.

In the first study, we identified four distinct patterns: Some teens were generally less engaged; this group represented 21% of our sample. Another 19% we called “Digital Advocates,” highly active online but less involved in face-to-face settings. A third group, 33% of our sample, we termed “Local Helpers,” more engaged in interpersonal and community-based helping. “Contributors” were our fourth profile type, making up 26% of our sample; they reported high engagement across all domains.

How do teens contribute to civic activities?

In a survey of 723 American adolescents, researchers noticed four distinct patterns of contribution. They divided the respondents into four profiles: those who were less engaged overall, those who engaged mostly online, those who focused on interpersonal helping, and those who were involved in multiple ways.

The Conversation, CC-BY-ND

Our finding pushes back against a common adult assumption that “real” engagement has to look a certain way. It doesn’t. A teen sharing information online about where local families can access food assistance and a teen quietly checking in on a struggling friend are both contributing – just differently. Digital participation is not automatically shallow; for many young people, online spaces are where they learn about issues, form opinions and connect with others who share their concerns.

Crucially, these profiles were shaped less by demographics – age, gender or race and ethnicity – and more by whether our teen respondents had the personal and contextual supports that helped them act on what they cared about.

What supports adolescent contribution?

In our second study, we found that more-engaged young people reported higher levels of hope, purpose and critical consciousness, which together help explain why some adolescents are more likely to act on what they care about. Hope is the sense that the future can be better and that you can help make it better. Purpose is a stable sense of directionCritical consciousness is a teen’s ability to notice and think critically about the social dynamics around them.

We were especially interested to see that purpose mattered not only when it was self-focused – wanting to succeed, build a career and so on – but also when it extended beyond the self, such as wanting to help others or contribute to something larger than one’s own interests.

That may sound obvious, but it has real implications. Adults often tell teens to “get involved” without helping them connect that involvement to a meaningful why. Our findings suggest young people are more likely to contribute when they feel hopeful about the future and when they see their lives as connected to others.

Thoughtful man seated at table with three teenagers
Adults can set aside their own expectations and recognize the ways that teens want to get involved. Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

What adults can do

To help young people make a difference, first broaden your definition of contribution. The teenager organizing a school drive, the one helping a neighbor and the one making informative videos about a community issue are all contributing in real ways. Notice these efforts and support them in their chosen contribution.

You can also support adolescents in building the traits that make it easier for them to get involved and make a difference:

  • Help young people develop a sense of purpose that goes beyond themselves. Ask questions like: What do you care about? What kind of difference do you want to make? Purpose-driven engagement tends to be more durable than participation that’s driven by obligation.
  • Nurture hope. Young people are less likely to act when they feel that nothing will change. Adults can support hope by helping teens see realistic pathways for success and giving them opportunities to speak up or solve real problems in their schools and communities.
  • Make space for critical consciousness. After-school programs, classrooms and youth groups can create environments where conversations about social issues are taken seriously and connected to real action. Young people need chances to talk about the world they see – and the world they want.

Teens often make a difference in ways that reflect both what they care about and how they are beginning to understand the world around them. Contributing is about more than just involvement in civic institutions; it can also look like helping a neighbor, speaking up for others or creating social media content that raises awareness about an issue. Instead of expecting teens to be checked out, caring adults can help them develop the skills and resources to contribute in any and all of these meaningful ways.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • 17 everyday things we do now that the future will find utterly bizarre
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    17 everyday things we do now that the future will find utterly bizarre

    An online community imagined looking back from the year 2075, and their predictions about our current “primitive” habits are surprisingly convincing.

    Adam Albright Hanna

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    Hindsight is 20/20, but foresight is a little more complicated. Just as we look back at the Victorian era—with its arsenic makeup and child labor—and shudder, future generations will undoubtedly look back at 2025 and wonder, “What were they thinking?”

    A recent thread on r/AskReddit posed a fascinating thought experiment: “What’s something normal to us in 2025 that by 2075 will be seen as barbaric?”

    The thread exploded with over 4,500 upvotes, generating a mix of hopeful medical predictions, environmental critiques, and harsh truths about our social norms. Here are 17 of the most compelling things we do today that might horrify the history students of tomorrow.

    future predictions, 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts
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    The “Primitive” Hygiene & Diet

    1. Wiping with dry paper The concept of chopping down forests to dry-wipe our bodies baffled many users.

    “They cut down trees just to wipe themselves?!” one user imagined a future citizen asking. Another, u/Dramatic-Avocado4687, was blunt: “Wiping our asses with toilet paper.” The Future: High-tech bidets becoming the global standard.

    2. Factory farming This was a top answer. The industrial scale of animal agriculture was predicted to be looked upon with deep shame.

    “The worst hell on earth that humans have ever created,” wrote u/w0ke_brrr_4444.

    The Future: Lab-grown meat that is indistinguishable from the real thing, without the suffering.

    3. Eating animals entirely Some users went a step further, suggesting that 2075 society might be entirely vegetarian.

    “We don’t care because we don’t see it,” u/Zetsubou51 noted about our current disconnect from food sources. “Factory farms are awful for the animals and the people that work in them.”

    future predictions, 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts
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    The “Dark Ages” of Medicine

    4. Chemotherapy While it saves lives today, “poisoning the whole body to kill a tumor” will likely look crude to future doctors.

    “We still poison the whole body with chemo and hope the cancer dies first,” noted u/Vocalscpunk.

    The Future: Targeted genetic therapies that delete cancer without making the patient sick.

    5. Drilling into teeth Dentistry involving drills and metal rods might be viewed the way we view Civil War amputations.

    u/nomiis19 offered a hopeful alternative: “Pull the tooth, get injection, grow a new tooth.”

    6. Ignoring women’s pain The medical industry’s historical dismissal of women’s pain was a major point of contention.

    “Not giving anesthesia with placing IUDs,” wrote u/tt_DVM2011. u/ThatRoryNearThePark shared a personal horror story: “Worst pain of my life… couldn’t sit upright for at least 48 hours.”

    7. Medical bankruptcy The idea that getting sick could make you homeless is a concept many hope will be extinct.

    “Medical bankruptcies and for-profit healthcare leaving people to die if uninsured,” wrote u/SarlacFace.

    8. Orthopedic hardware

    “Orthopedic surgery with drills, rods, and screws?” asked u/Orthocorey.

    Future surgeons might view our titanium pins and screws as barbaric carpentry rather than medicine.

    future predictions, 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts
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    The Environmental & Social Reckoning

    9. Single-use plastics We wrap fruit in plastic, drink from plastic, and wear plastic.

    “Plastic everywhere, all the time,” wrote u/letthisbeanewstart. u/MarkNutt25 added that “plastic textiles” and microfibers will likely be viewed as an environmental disaster we willingly wore.

    10. Burning fossil fuels Burning liquefied dinosaurs to move cars will likely seem inefficient and dirty.

    u/loftier_fish offered a grim reality check: “If the answer isn’t ‘using fossil fuels,’ there will be a lot fewer humans to deem anything barbaric in 2075.”

    11. Humans driving cars We let imperfect, distracted, tired apes pilot two-ton metal death machines at 70 mph.

    “Driving yourself will seem barbaric,” predicted u/CranberryCheese1997. The Future: Fully autonomous transport networks that eliminate traffic accidents.

    12. Fast fashion The cycle of buying cheap clothes to wear once and throw away was called out by u/rabbity_devotee for filling landfills and exploiting labor.

    13. Animal entertainment

    “Drugged dolphins in resorts and whales at SeaWorld. Barbaric,” wrote u/w0ke_brrr_4444. Future generations may view zoos and marine parks the way we view old-timey circuses.

    The “What Were We Thinking?” Lifestyle

    14. Child influencers Putting children on the internet for profit before they can consent was a major ethical concern.

    “Hopefully, monetizing your children for social media will seem barbaric,” wrote u/TheWorstWitch.

    15. The 40-hour workweek

    “Working a 9-5 just to survive? Barbaric,” said u/DeathofSmallTalk1. Though u/EvaMayShadee cynically noted, “We’ll probably be working 60-hour weeks by then.”

    16. Doomscrolling Spending our one wild and precious life staring at a glowing rectangle.

    “Spending multiple hours, every day, scrolling mindlessly on social media,” predicted u/cornylilbugger.

    17. The optimistic twist Finally, one user suggested that we might be the civilized ones compared to what is coming.

    “By 2075, we’re gonna be way more barbaric… we’ll fight over everything once food gets scarce,” u/NapoleonDonutHeart warned.

    Let’s hope the optimists win this round.

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  • A millionaire went homeless to prove he could make $1M in a year. He lasted 10 months.
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    A millionaire went homeless to prove he could make $1M in a year. He lasted 10 months.

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    Simultaneously, Black’s own health collapsed. Viewers of his YouTube series didn’t know that between his hustle-focused uploads, he was secretly visiting doctors. He was eventually diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases that caused chronic fatigue and excruciating joint pain.

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  • Chris Hemsworth made ‘one lifestyle change’ amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis that we all need to commit to
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    “There’s good stress… and then there’s continual dumping of cortisol, which is negative. Being in that fight or flight state, which in this modern world, we tend to find ourselves in far too often and for prolonged periods,” he told LADbible. That understanding led him to step back from the nonstop pace he was used to. He described making a conscious effort to slow down and take control of his time and abate signs of cognitive decline. “I sort of pushed back a little bit on the sort of ride I was on, where I felt like I wasn’t in control. I was just being dragged along,” he said.

    What APOE4 means for Alzheimer’s risk

    The change came after Hemsworth learned he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each parent, which puts him at significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. According to Mayo Clinic, carrying one E4 variant doubles or triples the risk of developing Alzheimer’s diseasesevere onset of the disease. The result, shared by longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia during filming, was kept off camera at first to allow Hemsworth time to process the information, as per Fox News.

    sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Menu2019s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday
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    Since the diagnosis…

    Though he made headlines for taking a break from acting after the episode aired, Hemsworth clarified that he’s not retiring. He’s returning to play “Thor in Avengers: Doomsday” and will star alongside Barry Keoghan in Crime 101. He explained that the break was part of a broader shift in how he approaches work, stress, and his health. Hemsworth said the news also prompted him to re-evaluate how he spends time with his family. “It made me think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically. I want to sit, I want to soak it in. I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore,” he told Dr. Attia. Reflecting on the experience, Hemsworth said the Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was a reminder and “a realization of the fragility of everything, but also the beauty of things. And how to really take stock in the important relationships and experiences in life, and have them be purposeful.”

    @brutamerica Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting after learning he is predisposed to Alzhiemer’s disease, which his grandfather is currently battling. #news #fyp ♬ Love Of My Life – Metrow Ar

    In an interview with Men’s Health, Hemsworth said he’s adjusted his physical routine to match his new priorities. “I’m lifting less frequently than I was, and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts,” he shared. “I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation.”

    He now focuses on sleep, screen-free evenings, and mindfulness practices like ice baths, breathwork, and surfing — habits he says help him reset and stay present to avoid signs of cognitive decline. “My favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of my head and into my body,” he said.

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