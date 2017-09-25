Artist Creates Beautiful Paintings About The Relationship Between A Father and Daughter
Back in February, GOOD shared the story of a wonderful single dad who teaches other fathers how to style their daughters’ hair. Now, we’d like to introduce you to another person bringing attention to the special relationship between fathers and daughters. Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh has created a series of paintings that beautifully show this amazing bond.
“I always wanted to have a tender and loving relationship with my own father, but he didn’t know how to show his love, so most of the time was distant and cold,” Soosh told The Huffington Post. “I was observing other fathers with their daughters and so loved each tender moment they had together. I think I drew what I lacked and very much wanted — to feel loved and protected by my big papa.” Her paintings do a beautiful job at celebrating a wonderful relationship and showing the tender side of masculinity.
See more of Snezhana Soosh’s artwork on her Instagram page.
Update: This article originally appeared on April 20, 2016.
-
Mark Cuban Calls Out Trump For Accepting Big Money From NFL Owners Cuban has gone from being a Trump supporter to one of his biggest critics.
-
Trump Started A Two-Front War Against The NBA And NFL And Was Attacked From All Sides Athletes, owners, and fans stood up for those who took a knee.
-
Controversial Photo Series Explores The Lack Of Boundaries Women Feel In Everyday Life The photos depict what it feels like for the average young female professional engaging in daily activities like going to yoga or being at work.
-
Barack Obama Surprises Hundreds Of STEM Students With An Inspiring Message As a private citizen, Obama has kept his commitment to STEM education.
-
Couple’s Dream House Is Tiny And Perfect. Oh, And Only $22,000. Makes you realize how much space we’re wasting.
-
Bizarre Fan Backlash After Baseball Teams Expand Safety Measures Are safety nets part of the “wussification” of America?
“I admire strength only when it shows itself through tenderness and care.” -- Snezhana Soosh
Image via Snezhana Soosh's Instagram page