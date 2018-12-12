  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This eight-year-old girl is going viral for dressing up like Michelle Robinson, not Obama. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  5. 5 5
    The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’
    by Rachel Reilich
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  8. 8 8
    Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
Lifestyle

Father makes an incredible discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room.

by Tod Perry

December 12, 2018 at 12:25
Copy Link
via Youtube

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena’s parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

After removing the mirror from the wall, Dean discovered a 3,000-word letter written all the way down its backside in black pen. “She never mentioned it, but it’s the kind of thing she’d do,” her father told People magazine. “She was a very spiritual person, she’d go on about stuff that I could never understand – she was so clever.” The moving letter revealed her deepest feelings about her fight with the dreaded disease. “Every day is special, so make the most of it, you could get a life-ending illness tomorrow so make the most of every day,” she wrote. “Life is only bad if you make it bad.” 

via YouTube

Although Athena is gone, the mirror now serves as a powerful memory of her undying spirit. “We’re keeping the mirror forever, it is a part of her we can keep in the house, it will always be in her room,” her mother, Caroline, said. “Just reading her words felt like she was still here with us, she had such an incredible spirit.”

Athena’s full message:

“Happiness depends upon ourselves. Maybe it’s not about the happy ending, maybe it’s about the story. The purpose of life is a life of purpose. The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. Happiness is a direction not a destination. Thank you for existing. Be happy, be free, believe, forever young. You know my name, not my story.

You have heard what I’ve done, but not what I’ve been through. Love is like glass, looks so lovely but it’s easy to shatter.

Love is rare, life is strange, nothing lasts and people change. Every day is special, so make the most of it, you could get a life ending illness tomorrow so make the most of every day. Life is only bad if you make it bad. If someone loves you, then they wouldn’t let you slip away no matter how hard the situation is. Remember that life is full of ups and downs.

Never give up on something you can’t go a day without thinking about. I want to be that girl who makes the bad days better and the one that makes you say my life has changed since I met her!

Love is not about how much you say I love you – it’s about how much you can prove it’s true. Love is like the wind, you can feel it but you can’t see it. I’m waiting to fall in love with someone I can open my heart to. Love is not about who you can see spending your future with, it’s about who you can’t see spending your life without… Life is a game for everyone but love is the prize. Only I can judge me.

Sometimes love hurts. Now I’m fighting myself. Baby I can feel your pain. Dreams are my reality. It hurts but it’s okay, I’m used to it. Don’t be quick to judge me, you only see what I choose to show you… you don’t know the truth. I just want to have fun and be happy without being judged.

This is my life, not yours, don’t worry about what I do. People gonna hate you, rate you, break you, but how strong you stand, that’s what makes you… you!

There’s no need to cry because I know you’ll be by my side.”

 

This story was originally published June 10, 2016. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.

“Funny thing is, by December 2019 he won’t be anyone’s president!” by Kimberly Dinaro
Lifestyle

After 48 years, a man finally opens a mystery gift given to him by his ex-girlfriend.

It’s a good thing he waited. It was pretty inappropriate. by Tod Perry
Culture

The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’

Does being “nice,” on some level, involve acting dumb? by Rachel Reilich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Father makes an incredible discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room.
Recent
Steph Curry said the moon landing was a hoax and NASA isn’t having it.  about 22 hours ago Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious. 1 day ago Psychotherapist finds humor in darkness by writing hilarious self-help book covers.  1 day ago Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations.  1 day ago This family has been sending out the funniest holiday cards for 15 years straight. 1 day ago Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired. 1 day ago After 48 years, a man finally opens a mystery gift given to him by his ex-girlfriend. 2 days ago The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’ 2 days ago This eight-year-old girl is going viral for dressing up like Michelle Robinson, not Obama.  2 days ago Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. 2 days ago Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD.  2 days ago After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers