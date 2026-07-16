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Scientists find that Japanese frog gut bacteria destroys cancer tumors in a single treatment

New hope against cancer comes from the intestines of tree frogs.

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Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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cancer research, tree frog, medical breakthrough, science
Photo credit: CanvaNew hope against colorectal cancer comes from Japanese tree frogs.

A new remarkable finding could help the fight against cancer. Researchers in Japan have found specialized bacteria that not only wiped out cancerous tumors in mice, but did so in one single treatment. The kicker is that this tumor-busting bacteria was found within the guts of Japanese tree frogs.

Professor Eijiro Miyako and his team at Japan’s Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) were looking for direct methods to use natural bacteria strains to attack cancer cells. They collected and isolated 45 bacterial strains from the intestines of Japanese tree frogs, fire belly newts, and grass lizards. They then proceeded to test each one on cancerous tumors found in lab mice.

The research

After experimentation and systematic screening of the 45 bacterial strains, nine of them showed anti-tumor effects. However, the E. americana strain found in Japanese tree frogs showed the highest potential. It didn’t just kill the cancer cells in the mice, but engaged the immune system within the mice to “comprehensive tumor destruction.” 

Within a single dose of E. americana, mice with colorectal cancer had a 100% response rate that led to complete elimination of all tumors. This breakthrough surpasses the response of current standard therapies to treat this type of cancer, including chemotherapy agents.

Is this bacteria safe?

The E. americana strain also showed an excellent safety profile. Aside from mild inflammation responses that usually normalized within 72 hours, there appears to be little negative effect. There was no bacterial colonization detected in the organs of the mice. There was also no chronic toxicity during 60 days of extended observation. While more and extensive testing is needed to confirm, this colorectal cancer treatment appears to be effective, quick-acting, and safe.

Great news during a trying time regarding colorectal cancer

This news comes at a time when there has been a rise of colorectal cancer rates among younger people. In fact, it’s the most common cancer-related death among people under 50 years old, and second most common cancer death overall. This tree frog bacteria could significantly impact those statistics. If the potential rings true, a single dose could eliminate all of the tumors without the need of surgery.

The researchers intend on testing this bacteria on other forms of cancerous tumors. They also want to test other, safer administration methods to see if it can be even more effective. While it can already help eliminate colorectal cancer tumors, testing might show it to be an effective overall cancer treatment.

Reptile and amphibian research helps human medicine

While humans are biologically different from reptiles in numerous ways, many medicines have been derived from them. GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic were created after discovering that gila monster venom reduced blood sugar. Similarly, snake venom has shown signs of being effective in reducing pain and inflammation as an arthritis treatment. It’s not just gut bacteria, but venom from all sorts of reptiles and amphibians is being tested as cancer treatments, too.

Whether you’re a fan or not, reptiles and amphibians could hold the potential to save thousands of human lives.

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  • Nearly 20% of new moms have anxiety or depression, but a promising psychedelic treatment is on the horizon
    Photo credit: Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesWomen with postpartum depression and anxiety have a higher risk of birth complications and death by suicide.
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    Nearly 20% of new moms have anxiety or depression, but a promising psychedelic treatment is on the horizon

    Luvesilocin could change postpartum care.

    Good Partner

    Camille Hoffman

    Camille Hoffman

    About 1 in 5 women will experience depression and anxiety during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth. If untreated, a mother who has these conditions has a higher risk of birth complications, overall poorer health, impaired bonding and nurturing of her infant, and a higher risk of death by suicide.

    But a new treatment moving through the Food and Drug Administration clinical trials process may be key to treating, or even curing, depression and anxiety in postpartum people. It is a newly named psychedelic, luvesilocin. It functions like psilocin, the psychoactive chemical within psilocybin mushrooms. It may be able to positively affect the unique hormonal shifts, brain changes and disconnection that can lead to these conditions like no existing treatments.

    In prior studies of psilocybin, researchers have observed rapid improvement in symptoms – and sometimes a cure after a single dose – of conditions such as major depression and PTSD. In a recent FDA Phase 2 study of luvesilocin, we found similar improvements in postpartum depression.

    I was the site investigator for the University of Colorado, one of 35 participating sites across the U.S. The study enrolled 84 postpartum women who were within a year of giving birth and ended in May 2025.

    I have spent my career as a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist contemplating how the prenatal experience shapes lifetime health. I have also followed the psychedelic data closely. I’ve been eager to find evidence-based pregnancy and postpartum applications of psychedelics, given these drugs’ promise in treating other mental health conditions.

    Depression and anxiety’s impact on moms and babies

    One drug that has been studied and enhanced our understanding of the way psychedelics work is MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy and causes a euphoric high.

    According to peer-reviewed research published by Bessel van der Kolk in 2024, MDMA can lead to improvements in individuals being able to identify, describe and feel their feelings. Other improvements resulting from MDMA assisted therapy include more self-compassion and a broader desire and capacity for connection with others.

    Connection, especially the earliest one between a mother and infant, plays one of the most significant roles in providing the foundation for humans to grow and flourish. Postpartum depression is often defined by disconnection and impaired bonding.

    Children born to mothers with untreated depression and anxiety have a higher risk of falling behind on early developmental milestones. They may also have behavioral concerns, such as hyperactivity or ADHD, and are more likely to withdraw from social activities. They tend to report somatic complaints, such as body aches and pains in early childhood.

    Children of mothers who had depression or anxiety during pregnancy are also at risk of these same conditions as they enter their teenage years. They have nearly twice the risk of these conditions compared to teenagers whose mothers did not have untreated depression and anxiety. This pattern means depression and anxiety can become a multigenerational cycle. But this cycle can be interrupted with adequate treatment and support.

    Increased levels of the hormone oxytocin were found by researchers in the blood of depression study participants who were given MDMA, LSD and mescaline, which are all psychedelic drugs. The increase in oxytocin led to more feelings of trust, empathy and connection.

    Oxytocin is a hormone produced in the part of the brain called the hypothalamus and is released from the pituitary gland into the bloodstream. It plays a critical role in birth and infant feeding. It also aids in the wiring and formation of human social brains.

    Oxytocin is important in maternal bonding with an infant. Conversely, early childhood stressors, such as a mother suffering from mental illness, reduces oxytocin levels in children. This may be a contributor to adverse mental and physical health outcomes later in life.

    In depression studies that involved men, psilocybin did not have as great of an impact as other psychedelic medications on oxytocin production. But there is reason to believe that oxytocin may play a greater role in postpartum patients because it’s levels are higher during birth and lactation than in other phases of life.

    FDA study of psilocybin-like medication

    In February 2026, the FDA granted luvesilocin breakthrough therapy status. This status is used to speed up the development of promising new medications for serious or life-threatening conditions. The drug received this status because our research found meaningful and rapid reductions in depression scores in those who received the treatment.

    In the Phase 2 study, 77% of postpartum women who received a psychedelic dose, 30mg of luvesilocin, had significant improvement in their postpartum depression. Overall, 71% had no symptoms of postpartum depression seven days after the psychedelic session.

    The purpose of an FDA Phase 2 study is to determine the effectiveness of an experimental medication on a particular disease or condition. In this case, the study is evaluating luvesilocin’s effect on postpartum depression scores and symptoms. In the group that received the placebo, a microdose of the drug, more than half experienced an improvement in their symptoms, but most still had some symptoms after seven days.

    These are much higher response and remission rates than trials of the existing medications used for postpartum depression treatment. Existing treatments include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, known as SSRIs, and a medication called zuranolone. The latter is the only medication to have specific FDA approval for postpartum depression.

    Access to psychedelic treatments

    In 2023, the Colorado legislature passed the Natural Medicine Health Act. It offers a legal pathway for people to receive natural psychedelics, such as psilocybin mushrooms, in therapeutic settings. The first natural medicine healing centers opened in early 2026. Some locations advertise treatments for everything from postpartum depression to birth trauma.

    Oregon has a similar state-regulated program. Numerous other states have different pathways toward legal psychedelic-assisted therapies and decriminalization of psilocybin-assisted therapy. Nationally, there was a recent federal executive order to accelerate action on treating serious mental illnesses. The order included mention of the use of psychedelic therapies.

    Looking forward

    By the end of 2026, Phase 3 of the luvesilocin trial for postpartum depression is slated to begin. Phase 3 trials are conducted to confirm the effectiveness and further evaluate the overall risks and benefits of a new medication. Each phase is an important regulatory step before a medication can be approved and available in clinical settings.

    In Phase 3, 200 participants with postpartum depression will be recruited across participating sites. While I’m optimistic about the potential of this research, I believe its value can be established only through rigorous blinded clinical trials, objective data analysis, and conclusions and approval that are fully supported by the evidence.

    Phase 3 will also include participants who are still breastfeeding. A study of luvesilocin during lactation in healthy volunteers demonstrated very low levels passed from the mother into breast milk. Thus, this medication would be considered safe for breastfeeding.

    Luvesilocin may become a game-changing postpartum depression treatment medication in just a couple more years. On a much larger scale, psychedelic medicine could elevate our collective well-being and happiness, replacing systemic cycles of depression, anxiety, trauma and isolation with connectedness and compassion. These drugs could literally rewire our approach to trauma, addiction and how we relate to one another.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

    Keep Reading →
  • As a major heat wave grips the eastern US, here’s how to stay safe – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
    Photo credit: AP Photo/Adam GrayExtreme heat can become lethal quickly. A woman fans herself while waiting in line to buy Broadway show tickets during a heat advisory in New York’s Times Square in May 2026.
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    As a major heat wave grips the eastern US, here’s how to stay safe – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for

    Know the danger signs before heat turns deadly

    Good Partner

    Brian Bossak

    Brian Bossak

    Millions of Americans are facing dangerous heat and humidity going into the July Fourth holiday as a major heat wave spreads across large parts of the central and eastern United States.

    For many people, this is the time of year for cookouts, beach trips and other outdoor activities. Soccer fans are packing into stadiums for World Cup matches. But summer also brings the risk of dangerously high temperatures in many parts of America.

    Cities as far north as Chicago and Detroit experienced a heat index over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in early July, and large parts of the East Coast, including New York and Washington, D.C., were bracing for similar conditions on Independence Day. Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia both canceled Independence Day parades and shortened or delayed outdoor gatherings, including the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, because of the extraordinary heat risk.

    Map shows the heat risk forecast with extreme heat in large parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic region and at least major heat in the rest of the West.
    The NOAA Weather Prediction Center’s heat forecast, released July 1, 2026, shows the maximum heat risks states can expect to see at some point through Sunday, July 5. NOAA Weather Prediction Center

    I study health risks in a warming climate as a professor of public health, and I’ve seen heat become a growing concern. In the U.S., hundreds of people succumb to heat-related illnesses each year. Older adults and people in areas that historically haven’t needed air conditioning tend to see the highest rates of illnesses during heat waves, as Chicago saw in 1995 when at least 700 people died in a heat wave.

    Here are some of the key warning signs to watch for when temperatures rise – and ways to keep cool when the heat and humidity get too high.

    Heat-related deaths in the US

    Heat-related illnesses occur across a spectrum, and mild heat stress can quickly progress to life-threatening heat stroke if a person is exposed to dangerous conditions for too long.

    Mild forms of heat-related illness include heat cramps and heat rash, both of which can be caused by extensive sweating during hot conditions. Cooling the body and drinking cool fluids can help.

    When heat-related illnesses progress into heat exhaustion, the situation is more serious. Heat exhaustion includes symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, feeling weak, thirst and getting a headache.

    A construction worker sits and puts his head down, still in the hot sun.
    Construction workers are often out in the heat for long periods of time, including during this heat wave in Los Angeles in July 2024. Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

    Heat exhaustion is a signal that the body is losing its ability to maintain a stable core temperature. Immediate action such as moving to a cool, ideally air-conditioned space, drinking liquids, loosening clothes and applying wet cloths are some of the recommended steps that can help keep heat exhaustion from progressing to the most dangerous form of heat-related illness, heat stroke.

    Heat stroke is a medical emergency. At this point, the body can no longer maintain a stable core temperature. A body with heat stroke can reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher rapidly, and that heat can quickly damage the brain, heart and kidneys.

    An illustration showing symptoms associated with heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness; and with heat stroke, including confusion, dizziness and passing out.
    Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, from the National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NOAA/CDC

    Typically, someone suffering heat stroke has exhausted their reserves of sweat and salt to stay cool, so sweating eventually stops during heat stroke. Their cognitive ability fails, and they cannot remove themselves from danger. Heat stroke can cause seizures or put someone into a coma as their core temperature rises. If the condition is not treated immediately, and the core temperature continues to rise, heat stroke becomes fatal.

    Because heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, addressing heat-related illnesses before they progress is vital.

    How to tell when the heat is too high

    Heat risk isn’t just about temperature – humidity also increases the risk of heat-related illnesses because it affects how well sweating will cool the human body when it gets hot.

    Instead of just looking at temperature when planning outdoor activities, check the heat index, which accounts for heat illness risk associated with temperature and relative humidity.

    It doesn’t take very high temperatures or very high humidity for the heat index to enter dangerous territory.

    A chart shows how humidity and temperature combine for dangerous conditions. For example, 86 degrees F at 80% humidity is a heat index of 100. 94 degrees at 45% humidity is also a heat index of 100.
    A heat index chart shows how heat and humidity combine for dangerous conditions. NOAA

    However, the heat index is still a conservative measure of the impact of heat on humans, particularly for outdoor workers and athletes at summer practices. This is because temperature measurements used in weather forecasting are taken in the shade and are not exposed to direct sunlight. If someone is outside and exposed to the direct sun, the actual heat index can be as much as 15 F higher than the heat index chart indicates.

    A more sophisticated measurement of heat effects on human health is what’s known as the wet-bulb globe temperature, which takes into account other variables, such as wind speed and cloud cover. Neither takes into account a person’s physical exertion, which also raises their body temperature, whether working at a construction site or playing soccer.

    Tips for staying safe in a heat wave

    How can you stay cool when heat waves set in? The answer depends in part on where you are, but the main points are the same:

    • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities in high temperatures if possible. If you start to feel symptoms of heat-related illnesses, drink fluids that will hydrate you. Find shade, rest, and use cool, damp cloths to lower your body temperature. If you see signs of heat stroke in someone else, call for medical help.
    • Be careful with fans. Fans can be useful if the temperature isn’t too high because they wick sweat away from the body and induce evaporative cooling. But at very high temperatures, they can accelerate heat buildup in the body and lead to dangerous conditions. If indoor temperatures reaches 95 degrees or higher, using fans can actually be dangerous and raise the risk of heat-related illnesses.
    • Find a cooling center, library or community center where you can get inside and rest in an air-conditioned space in the hottest hours. In places such as Phoenix, where high temperatures are a regular hazard, cooling centers are typically opened in summer. Northern cities are also opening cooling centers as heat waves occur there more frequently than they did in the past. Urban areas with a lot of pavement and buildings – known as heat islands – can have temperatures well above the city’s average.
    • Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Drink plenty of fluids, and don’t forget about the importance of electrolytes. Heat-related dehydration can occur when people sweat excessively, losing water and necessary salts from the body. Some sports drinks or rehydration fluids restore electrolytes and hydration levels.

    Older adults and people with disabilities often face higher risks from heat waves, particularly if they can’t easily move to a cooler environment. Communities and neighbors can help protect vulnerable populations by providing cooling centers and bottled water and making regular wellness checks during high heat.

    Summer can be a season of fun. Just remember the risks, keep an eye on your friends and neighbors when temperatures rise, and plan ahead so you can beat the heat.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

    Keep Reading →
  • Every dog has its day, but it’s not the Fourth of July
    Photo credit: Leigh Prather/Shutterstock.comDogs often react with great fear to July 4th celebrations. Border collies such as this dog are especially sensitive to loud noises.
    ,

    Every dog has its day, but it’s not the Fourth of July

    How to protect anxious pups from holiday booms.

    Good Partner

    Christine Calder

    Christine Calder

    The Fourth of July can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines.

    That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to be afraid of sudden, loud noises. It is what keeps them safe. Some dogs, though, take that fear to the extreme with panting, howling, pacing, whining, hiding, trembling and even self-injury or escape. And, unlike humans, they don’t know that the fanfare on the Fourth is not a threat. Dogs hear the fireworks and process it as if their world is under siege.

    How a dog responds to noises may be influenced by breed, with German shepherd dogs more likely to pace, while border collies or Australian cattle dogs are more likely to show their fear by hiding.

    While we veterinarians don’t know exactly why some dogs are afraid of fireworks and others not, many dogs that react to one noise often react to others. Therefore, early intervention and treatment are essential in protecting the welfare of these terrified dogs. Here’s how you can protect your dog from fireworks.

    • Take your pet to the vet. If your dog is afraid of fireworks, the first step is to have your veterinarian evaluate him or her, especially if your dog’s noise sensitivity is relatively new. One 2018 study found a link between pain and noise sensitivities in older dogs, indicating that muscle tension or sudden movements in response to a loud noise may aggravate a tender area on the body and thus create an association between the loud noise and pain, causing fear of that particular noise to develop or escalate.
    • Create a “safe haven” in your home with a secure door or gate, preferably away from outside windows or doors. Close the blinds or curtains to reduce outside noises, and play some classical music to help reduce stress by creating a relaxing environment for your dog during the show. A white noise machine or box fan may also help reduce anxiety, along with a pheromone like Adaptil sprayed on bedding, a bandanna, a collar or from a diffuser plugged into the wall.
    • Consider noise-canceling headphones such as Mutt Muffs to muffle the sounds and further reduce noise sensitivities.
    • Find a food your pet will love. This could be cut pieces of boiled chicken or squeeze cheese. Sit with your pet and feed him with each boom. You can also use a long-lasting food-dispensing or puzzle toy to release food continuously during the show. This is to help your dog make a positive association with the noises for the future.
    • Consider anxiety wraps, fabric wraps that exert a gentle pressure on your dog’s body. These may help to lower heart rate and other clinical signs of fear and anxiety, operating on the belief that they swaddle a scared animal and thus calm its fears. These work best, however, in conjunction with a complete behavior treatment plan including medication or behavior modification, or both.
    • When it comes to comforting your dog, the jury is still out. It is difficult, however, to reinforce an emotional response with comfort. Therefore, it is OK to pet your dog when frightened by a noise event so long as the dog appears to be comforted and not more distressed by the attention.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

    Keep Reading →

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