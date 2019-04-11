  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  5. 5 5
    Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women.
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship.
    by GOOD Staff
  8. 8 8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
Lifestyle

Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes.

by Tod Perry

April 11, 2019 at 2:35
Copy Link
Photo by DVIDShub/Flickr

For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict.

According to Sharon Ackman, the  U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. Through this technique, 96% of the pilots were able to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If pilots could fall asleep during war, you should be able to use it to knock out in the comfort of your bedroom. 

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Relax in your seat

Given the space restraints of a typical plane, the pilots were taught to sleep in a seated position. They put their feet flat on the ground, while relaxing their hands in their laps.

Breathe slow, deep breaths while relaxing every muscle in your face and letting your forehead, cheeks, mouth, tongue, and jaw go limp.

Step 2: Relax your upper body

Let your shoulders drop as low as you can. Allow the muscles in your neck go lifeless.

Starting with your dominant side, let your bicep feel like it’s falling off your body. Then move to your forearm, hand, and fingers. If a muscle isn’t relaxing, tense it first, then let it go loose.

Slowly exhale your tension.

Step 3: Relax your lower body

Tell your right thigh muscle to sink, then move down your leg, saying the same thing to your calf, ankle, and foot. Your leg should feel like it has sunk into the ground. Then move on to your left leg.

Step 4: Clear your mind

The final step is to clear your mind for ten seconds. You can do this by paying attention to your breath as it moves through your nostrils or holding a static image in your mind. 

Once your body is relaxed and your mind quiet, you should slip away into darkness. 

 

For more information on this sleep rechniqe, check out Ackman’s Medium blog. 

Preview image via ​Andrew Burton / Getty Images. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This woman bought 204 pairs of shoes and donated them to Nebraska flood victims.

“This is just part of being a human being.” by Leah Rodriguez
Communities

Random act of beauty: 7-year-old jumps into pool to try and save drowning toddler.

With the adults away, a young boy rescued a drowning toddler.  by Penn Collins
Communities

Billie Eilish opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about living with Tourette syndrome. 

She was forced to discuss her diagnosis when videos of her tics began surfacing on social media.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes.
Recent
A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful.  about 5 hours ago Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share. about 6 hours ago Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over? about 16 hours ago Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative.  1 day ago 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms. 1 day ago This woman bought 204 pairs of shoes and donated them to Nebraska flood victims. 1 day ago Random act of beauty: 7-year-old jumps into pool to try and save drowning toddler. 1 day ago Billie Eilish opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about living with Tourette syndrome.  1 day ago Why a divorced father still buys his ex flowers on her birthday, and does it with pride. 1 day ago Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women. 1 day ago Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like. 1 day ago Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship. 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers