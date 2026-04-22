Gen Z was asked if $75,000 a year counts as poor. Their answers say a lot about America right now.

Someone on social media posed a simple question to Gen Z: do you consider $75,000 a year to be poor? The answers that came back weren’t simple at all and, taken together, they’re a pretty honest portrait of what it costs to exist in America right now.

The question came from u/NoHousing11 on r/GenZ, along with a screenshot of an X post that had already made the rounds. In it, an MSNBC commentator suggested that young people fresh out of college, earning $75k or $80k, would naturally be drawn to policies like student loan forgiveness and free healthcare. Another commenter fired back at the framing: “Imagine being so rich that $75k is what you think poor people earn.” Then the kicker: “$75k is a fantasy amount of money to me. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to make that much money a year.”

That response alone split the thread. Do you consider a salary of $75,000 to be poor?

byu/NoHousing11 inGenZ

Some Gen Zers pushed back pointing out that $75k in NYC with a roommate and no car is actually workable if you’re disciplined about it. “There are people making $20 or even less living in Manhattan,” one commenter noted. The city, for all its expense, at least gives you options for getting by without a car, which in a lot of American suburbs isn’t remotely possible. Another commenter made the sharper point: people who claim to live paycheck to paycheck on $100k in NYC are usually doing it because they’re trying to keep up with wealthier friends enjoying dinners out, Broadway shows, and cabs everywhere. Groceries are too much. Concert tickets unreasonable. Streaming services keep going up. Flights are overpriced, taking away perks and crashing. Rent already high and getting higher. Gas been stupid for years. Jobs are barely hiring and hardly paying a living wage. America.— Me (@KirkWrites79) March 11, 2025

But others had a different read entirely. In some high cost-of-living areas, a single person earning less than $80k is already classified as low income by local standards. “If you live in an HCOL area and have to pay every single one of your bills,” one commenter wrote, “then yes, you might be considered struggling.”

The geographic reality of American wages is the whole story here. “Depends on the area. NYC? Yes. Nebraska? No.” That two-sentence comment got a lot of upvotes because it’s basically correct, and also kind of depressing that it needs to be said at all. The number that represents a comfortable life in one zip code represents genuine hardship in another, and the policies, conversations, and assumptions that get built around a single national salary figure tend to miss that entirely.

What the thread really exposed wasn’t a generation with distorted expectations. It was a country where “how much is enough” doesn’t have a single answer anymore.