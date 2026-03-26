Expert shares ancient monk’s mindset for keeping your composure when life ‘bumps’ you

A snap reaction in a heated moment can be difficult to control. Sometimes an unexpected experience brings out the best in us—or, all too often, the worst. The Mindset Mentor Podcast, hosted by personal coach Rob Dial, explains how cultivating a healthy mindset can help you stay calm and composed when life “bumps” into you.

Using a story of an ancient monk teaching his students about enlightenment, Dial highlights that whatever we carry within ourselves rises to the surface when life gets hard. Beginning the day with a healthy mindset matters. View this post on Instagram

Dial shares a monk’s story about enlightenment

A monk teaches his students about enlightenment. He asks them to imagine holding a cup of coffee when someone bumps into them, causing it to spill. When he asks why the coffee spilled, the students quickly reply that it was because someone bumped into them.

The monk responds, “You spilled the coffee because that’s what was in your cup. Had there been water in the cup, you would have spilled water. Had there been tea in the cup, then you would have spilled tea.”

Dial goes on to explain the impactful meaning behind the monk’s simple philosophy:

“When life shakes you, which it will, whatever you carry inside of you will spill out. So if you’re carrying anger, or fear, or hatred, or jealousy, then that is what is going to spill out of you in those moments. But, if you’re carrying love and kindness and compassion and empathy, then that is what is going to spill out you.” An early morning stretch.

Photo credit: Canva

A question to ask before your day

If this is the challenge we face each day, the real question becomes: how do we prepare ourselves for what life might throw our way? Dial suggests the answer lies in an intentional pause. “Each morning,” he says, “it’s important for you to stop and close your eyes and ask yourself, ‘What am I carrying inside of me today?’”

That small act of self-awareness can shape everything that follows. If we choose to bring despair, judgment, and negativity, those emotions will most likely surface when things don’t go as planned. But if we choose to center ourselves in kindness and compassion, we’re far more likely to respond with those qualities instead. Good Morning.

Photo credit: Canva

The advantages of morning preparation and a healthy mindset

Significant time and research have gone into understanding the benefits of a morning routine. These practices help build a kind of “spiritual armor” that prepares us to face the day with confidence. Simple habits like getting sunlight, drinking water, moving our bodies, and practicing mindfulness can boost energy and improve mood.

A 2024 study found that morning activities like loving-kindness meditation can positively affect people’s mental health. Individuals with a regular practice tend to be more positive, mindful, and compassionate. The length or specific details of the practice have little effect on outcomes when compared with one another.

Another 2024 study found that framing problems in a positive way helps people recover faster from stress. Staying motivated during difficult situations and feeling more emotionally stable are skills that can be built through mindset. The simple fact is that study after study demonstrates that positive thinking directly supports mental health during difficult periods in life.

Dial offers a simple concept: what we carry within ourselves influences how we respond to life’s challenges. The students say it’s because they were bumped. The monk explains it’s what’s in the cup. The real preparation for the day isn’t just what we do, it’s what we choose to carry. “What am I carrying today?”

You can watch this short video on starting a morning meditation practice: