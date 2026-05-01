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Facebook group helps families without a ‘village’ find surrogate grandparents

Sometimes family is something you create.

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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surrogate, grandparents, Facebook, family, culture, traditional structures, support system
Photo credit: CanvaSurrogate grandparents laughing with small child.

Raising kids today doesn’t match the historical “it takes a village” experience many grew up with. Not because people don’t care, but because life doesn’t seem to line up that way anymore. Families are spread out across the country and sometimes the world. Few grandparents live just up the street. There’s no built-in help for childcare and no extra sets of hands when things get overwhelming.

In response to that missing piece in raising kids, some people have looked for other ways to create something similar. One path is Surrogate Grandparents – USA, a Facebook-based community that connects older adults with families.

surrogate grandparents, chosen family, connecting seniors, programs
An older man helps a boy water the plants.
Photo credit Canva

Missing out on grandparents nearby, some find new ones online

Founded in 2015, Surrogate Grandparents – USA offers a platform that works like a community bulletin board. The goal is to bring together families bereft of nearby grandparents with older adults looking to share that kind of family role.

Over 14,000 members hope to make a surrogate family connection and the possibility of building real love. They describe the opportunity on their Facebook page as follows:

“A surrogate grandparent is a volunteer or mentor who forms a supportive, grandparent-like relationship with a child or family who may not have local grandparents. These relationships can begin online or in person, often through platforms designed to connect families and older adults.”

The typical online pattern might look like a family posting on the page that their children don’t have nearby grandparents and would love a consistent older presence in their lives. Someone responds. They all start talking. Then, they meet in person.

Those introductions can turn into something steady with regular check-ins. Children receive the face-to-face guidance and experience that an older generation can offer. The surrogate grandparents gain a sense of purpose they hadn’t anticipated at this stage of their lives.

support system, children bonding, mentorship, extended family
A family picnic.
Photo credit Canva

Surrogate grandparent success stories

One success story was shared in Newsweek. In 2019, Deborah Whatley, then aged 64, joined the Facebook group with her husband. Hoping to fill a need within their own lives, they connected with the Nelsons, and a beautiful relationship quickly blossomed.

The families share photos, meet in person about every month, and text regularly. “We’ve met up more times than I can count,” explained Whatley. “I just wanted to feel included. I have the time, the energy, and the desire. Discovering the surrogate grandparents group instantly brought light back into a part of my life that had turned dark,” she added.

CBS News reported that Anteres Anderson Turner and Louis Turner wished to extend their own family while raising twin boys. Janet Firestein Daw welcomed the idea of grandchildren in her life, saying, “I was getting older and I wanted to get down on the floor and play Legos and trains and read books.”

After meeting through the Facebook group, the relationship between the two families really worked. Daw continued, “It’s indescribable for me, because I haven’t had that experience before to be that grandparent, and I love it.”

Facebook closes the page

Earlier this year, the Facebook group became inaccessible. There haven’t been any publicly reported reasons from Facebook itself. However, an administrator for the page shared, “Surrogate Grandparents-USA group was unfortunately erroneously removed by Meta. We are actively working to have it reinstated.”

Thankfully, the page was reopened in time. In an Instagram post dated April 11, 2026, they said, “This morning, my Surrogate Grandparents-USA group was officially reinstated.” The post continues, “What a journey this has been—stressful, emotional, and at times incredibly disheartening. But I never stopped believing in the purpose of this community…and the power of speaking up when something isn’t right.”

community, kindness, parenting support, family structures
An extended family at the park.
Photo credit Canva

A shift in how family works

The structures that used to hold families together aren’t as automatic as they once were. For a long time, grandparents lived nearby. Neighbors remained for decades. Communities were tighter, and lives were more interwoven. Support existed from a simple proximity.

But families move. Relationships change. Career and circumstance have stretched people farther apart. Places like Surrogate Grandparents – USA fill roles that certain families are missing. It may not work for everyone, but for many, it’s a chance to build community in a whole new way.

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    Photo credit: CanvaA wife takes a piggyback ride on her husband.
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    Husband steals the spotlight picking up PR packages for wife who became an influencer at 80

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    After a successful career as an artist, 80-year-old Alice Williams decided to transition into the role of social media influencer. What attracted a massive following wasn’t simply this second creative life shared on Instagram, but rather what happened when she posted that her PR packages had arrived.

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    “POV my wife became an influencer at 80 years old and now I have to get the PR packages”

    As the music from No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” carries the scene, the title on the video reads, “POV my wife became an influencer at 80 years old and now I have to get the PR packages.”

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    His ho-hum attitude and the video’s casualness seem to have tapped into something instantly relatable. He’s just a husband being of service to his wife.

    A small gesture resonates

    People online didn’t react to the packages. They reacted to him. Viewers were excited and hoped to have that kind of partnership, too. They also seemed impressed by how fit and natural he appeared. He was just helping out. No complaints. Here are some of those comments:

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    Happy wife, happy life

    Interestingly, many healthy relationships feature the woman taking a leadership role or at least having the final say. In a GOOD story about happy marriages, versions of the same four-word advice kept coming up: “Listen to your wife,” “Whatever she says goes,” “She is the boss,” and “Do what she says.” When asked how these men became so wise, one replied, “Over time.”

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    Elementary teacher shares the 3 biggest mistakes modern parents need to fix immediately

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    “Bring back consequences”

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    The TikTok community weighs in

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    Ashley Jackson traded South Texas sunshine for South Manchester drizzle. She has notes.

    Adam Albright-Hanna

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    @themossycactus

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