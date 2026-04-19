A Texan moved to England and shared 3 things nobody warned her about. The one about cereal is painfully relatable.

Ashley Jackson (@themossycactus) spent twenty years in Texas before packing up and moving to South Manchester, England with her British husband and their two kids. The decision, she told Newsweek, came down to practical realities: affordable healthcare, family support, safer gun laws, and the kind of walkable community life that’s harder to find in Texas, where she said “you drive everywhere and these opportunities aren’t there.”
She’s been documenting the adjustment on TikTok under the handle @themossycactus, and a February video laying out her “3 harsh truths” for Americans considering a similar move has struck a nerve.
A Texan’s three warnings for Americans in England
Truth number one: the weather. “It’s cold, it’s rainy, it’s hot… there is no AC, and sometimes it’s all in the same day,” Jackson said. Coming from Texas, where the sun is a reliable constant, the erratic grey of northern England takes getting used to. Interestingly, Jackson said she has actually come around on the weather personally, but she still complains about it, because complaining about the weather is practically a requirement of British social life.
Truth number two: the humour. “You are never going to be as funny or sarcastic as they are,” she said. “You can strive, but they will probably always be one up.” British sarcasm is its own dialect, and Jackson said you just have to accept that you will never fully master it.
Truth number three: the cereal aisle. “You won’t have 99 choices of cereal, but your life will be better for it. You’ll get about a quarter of that.” The American supermarket experience complete with, wall-to-wall options and twelve varieties of the same thing doesn’t really exist in the same way in the UK, and Jackson said adjusting to less choice is actually a net positive once you stop expecting it.
The habits she picked up to blend in
To go with the harsh truths, Jackson shared three habits she’s adopted to blend in: eating a sausage sandwich once a week, using understatements as a communication style, and moaning about the weather even when she secretly doesn’t mind it.
She’s not alone on this
Jackson’s experience reflects a broader trend. A Harris Poll survey found that 52% of Americans believe they can achieve a higher quality of life abroad, with 49% citing lower cost of living, 48% citing dissatisfaction with the political climate, and 35% citing security concerns as reasons to leave.
For Jackson, the surprises weren’t all hard ones. “In many ways, it was better than I expected,” she told Newsweek. “I wasn’t expecting the community support we have found.”
She tried to prepare for everything. The sausage sandwich, nobody warned her about.
You can follow Ashley Jackson (@themossycactus) on TikTok for more lifestyle content.