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A Texan moved to England and shared 3 things nobody warned her about. The one about cereal is painfully relatable.

Ashley Jackson traded South Texas sunshine for South Manchester drizzle. She has notes.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
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expat, UK, England, Texas, American abroad
Photo credit: CanvaA young woman shops for groceries.

Ashley Jackson (@themossycactus) spent twenty years in Texas before packing up and moving to South Manchester, England with her British husband and their two kids. The decision, she told Newsweek, came down to practical realities: affordable healthcare, family support, safer gun laws, and the kind of walkable community life that’s harder to find in Texas, where she said “you drive everywhere and these opportunities aren’t there.”

She’s been documenting the adjustment on TikTok under the handle @themossycactus, and a February video laying out her “3 harsh truths” for Americans considering a similar move has struck a nerve.

A Texan’s three warnings for Americans in England

@themossycactus

You gotta be tough. 😉 What would you add? #britishculture #uk #americanintheuk #visitengland #texaninengland ♬ original sound – Ashley

Truth number one: the weather. “It’s cold, it’s rainy, it’s hot… there is no AC, and sometimes it’s all in the same day,” Jackson said. Coming from Texas, where the sun is a reliable constant, the erratic grey of northern England takes getting used to. Interestingly, Jackson said she has actually come around on the weather personally, but she still complains about it, because complaining about the weather is practically a requirement of British social life.

Truth number two: the humour. “You are never going to be as funny or sarcastic as they are,” she said. “You can strive, but they will probably always be one up.” British sarcasm is its own dialect, and Jackson said you just have to accept that you will never fully master it.

@themossycactus

What’s the best way to “blend” in with you guys? Let me know in the comments. ⬇️✨ #britishculture #uk #americanintheuk #texaninengland ♬ original sound – Ashley

Truth number three: the cereal aisle. “You won’t have 99 choices of cereal, but your life will be better for it. You’ll get about a quarter of that.” The American supermarket experience complete with, wall-to-wall options and twelve varieties of the same thing doesn’t really exist in the same way in the UK, and Jackson said adjusting to less choice is actually a net positive once you stop expecting it.

The habits she picked up to blend in

To go with the harsh truths, Jackson shared three habits she’s adopted to blend in: eating a sausage sandwich once a week, using understatements as a communication style, and moaning about the weather even when she secretly doesn’t mind it.

She’s not alone on this

Jackson’s experience reflects a broader trend. A Harris Poll survey found that 52% of Americans believe they can achieve a higher quality of life abroad, with 49% citing lower cost of living, 48% citing dissatisfaction with the political climate, and 35% citing security concerns as reasons to leave.

For Jackson, the surprises weren’t all hard ones. “In many ways, it was better than I expected,” she told Newsweek. “I wasn’t expecting the community support we have found.”

She tried to prepare for everything. The sausage sandwich, nobody warned her about.

You can follow Ashley Jackson (@themossycactus) on TikTok for more lifestyle content.

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  • Career expert shares polite but effective way to reclaim credit when someone steals your idea
    Photo credit: CanvaYou can get the credit you deserve without looking defensive.
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    Career expert shares polite but effective way to reclaim credit when someone steals your idea

    Get credit for your work without looking like a jerk.

    Erik Barnes

    Having your ideas stolen or not getting proper credit for your work brings on a terrible and sadly common feeling. It puts you in an awkward spot because you deserve the recognition or reward, but don’t want to come off as weak, defensive, or needy when trying to correct and reclaim what was yours. It’s frustrating. Fortunately, a former lawyer and career expert has a great solution.

    On social media, former attorney and business professional Dr. Shadé Zahrai shared a way to reclaim your idea with poise. It’s a great option for those times when you share an idea with a group that gets mostly ignored…until someone else gets the credit for repeating it.

    @shadezahrai

    How to reclaim credit for your idea when it was initially ignored.

    ♬ original sound – Dr. Shadé Zahrai

    How to reclaim credit for your idea and work

    First, she recommends “building forward” in the conversation. This means you continue going with the flow of the conversation, building onto it and transitioning while re-anchoring the idea to you without sounding territorial. 

    Next, Zahrai recommends becoming curious. Simply asking the person who took your idea where they came up with it allows them the opportunity to naturally return credit to you without being confrontational. It also provides space for them to add input or ideas onto your own. As a bonus, asking these types of questions can help others who have been overshadowed reclaim credit.

    Examples of how it can work for you

    Let’s say that colleague or friend, whether intentionally or not, repeated your idea. Let’s call that person “Hank.” Examples of Zahrai’s technique could look something like:

    – “Hank, it’s great to see we’re aligned with what I shared earlier. Maybe in addition we could…”

    – “You know, Hank, that’s what I brought up before and I’m glad we’re thinking alike. How about this…”

    – “That’s like I was saying earlier, Hank, what drew you to the same conclusion? Perhaps we can..”

    – “Great suggestion, Hank! That’s what I was saying before. Where did you come around to that idea? Maybe a way to extend that is…”

    – “Thank you, Hank, this is what I was talking about last week. Since you’re down for that, maybe we should..”

    – “Good thought, Hank. It sounds like what Lilith was talking about earlier. We could add to her idea by…”

    It’s a good method to get the credit you deserve without causing conflict. After all, the “Hank” in your situation could have accidentally taken your idea or unintentionally left you out. Plus, the focus on the conversation is now on your idea rather than you having the idea.

    @graceforpersonalityhires

    Replying to @Kristel Parsons you absolutely do not call it out now or later. You take note of it and use it as information to guide your steps and what you want out of a career #careeradvice #softskills

    ♬ original sound – grace mccarrick

    Other things to consider

    It’s also important to take a step back to see if your idea is actually stolen. For example, if your boss is taking credit for an idea you had, it may be smarter to let it go, especially if the idea was formed during a think-tank session at work. There may also be a clause in your job contract stating that any idea made at work is the company’s anyway, so you wouldn’t be credited in the first place.

    That said, there are ways to make your mark on your idea and possibly avoid the awkward credit conversation entirely. If you had the idea before a meeting or any form of public announcement, document it in some way via an email, written presentation, or other work with your name on it. Another way is to lead with your idea in conversation, and follow it up with execution methods that include your colleagues or friends.

    This means an idea like “Let’s order pizza from Franco’s” could be “Here’s my idea. Let’s order pizza from Franco’s. I have a coupon we can use, it’s near Aaron’s apartment, and it has gluten-free options for Linda.” The more specific and detailed the idea, the more likely others will remember that the idea was yours.

    A good idea is a good idea, and acknowledging your involvement matters.

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  • Seeing women govern encourages support for women in politics – with no apparent backlash among men
    Photo credit: Simon Maina/AFP via Getty ImagesSupporters of the South West Africa People’s Organization gather at a campaign rally in Windhoek, Namibia, on Nov. 24, 2024.
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    Seeing women govern encourages support for women in politics – with no apparent backlash among men

    Visibility changed minds more than policy did.

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    Vladimir Chlouba

    Vladimir Chlouba

    Quotas designed to bring gender parity to parliaments have an overall positive impact on support for female political leadership – especially after women members of parliament take office. Furthermore, there is no evidence of a backlash among men.

    That’s what I found in a study published in October 2025 looking at the impact of gender-parity quotas in Namibia, in sub-Saharan Africa.

    In 2013, Namibia’s dominant political party, the South West Africa People’s Organization, or SWAPO, quietly rewrote its internal rules. From that point forward, every spot on its parliamentary candidate list would alternate between a man and a woman.

    Most prior research on measures to encourage gender parity in politics focuses on national or legislative policies rather than voluntary party quotas. Namibia offers an unusually “clean” case in that SWAPO is electorally dominant and did not face grassroots pressure to adopt its quota policy. That makes it possible to isolate the effects of the quota itself, rather than any preexisting trend in public attitudes.

    And the impact on the subsequent 2014 election was clear. Women’s representation in the National Assembly nearly doubled overnight, rising from 21% to 41%.

    But the more surprising story unfolded outside Parliament. Using several waves of nationally representative surveys from 2006 to 2017, I traced how ordinary Namibians reacted when women suddenly became far more visible in national politics.

    Support for female leaders increased after SWAPO quotas were brought in. But the biggest increase was after more women became MPs in early 2015.
    Support for female leaders increased after SWAPO quotas were brought in. But the biggest increase was after more women became MPs in early 2015. Vladimir ChloubaCC BY-SA

    The findings are striking. Women who lived in SWAPO strongholds, the communities where the surge in female MPs was most evident, became more supportive of women’s right to hold political office. Their attitudes tilted upward by about four-tenths of a standard deviation on a four-point scale of support for female leadership. Put simply, women were more likely to endorse the statement “women should have an equal chance to be elected to political office” over “men make better leaders” when asked to pick one of the two claims.

    Just as striking is what did not happen. Men did not move in either direction. They did not become more supportive of women in politics, but they did not become less supportive, either.

    The absence of backlash is as important as the positive change among women. It suggests that the fear that quotas will inflame male resentment – a common concern in culturally conservative settings – did not materialize in this case.

    Perhaps the most striking point is the timing. Public opinion did not shift when the quota was announced. It shifted only after women actually took office and became plainly visible as political leaders.

    Why it matters

    Around the world, women hold fewer than 3 in 10 parliamentary seats. In sub-Saharan Africa, the average share of women in parliaments is 27%. However, this masks wide variation. A handful of trailblazers, such as Rwanda, pull the figure up, while women remain severely underrepresented in many countries across the continent.

    In many countries, deeply entrenched cultural norms cast politics as a male domain and lead citizens to doubt women’s capacity to lead. Yet exposure to women who defy stereotypes can begin to challenge these assumptions, reshaping what people believe is possible.

    The case of SWAPO in Namibia shows that quotas, introduced voluntarily by a political party rather than imposed by law, can challenge people’s gender bias without triggering the backlash many observers predict.

    What still isn’t known

    This study shows that voluntary quotas shift attitudes, but several questions remain. First, we do not yet know how durable these changes are. Do they last only as long as female leaders remain highly visible in Parliament, or do they persist across election cycles?

    Second, visibility is almost certainly not the only mechanism encouraging change. The next step is to examine how media coverage, local campaigning and community-level engagement shape perceptions of women leaders.

    It is also important to think about how these effects might vary country to country. Namibia is in some ways a special case. SWAPO has dominated Namibian politics for over three decades. Whether my findings travel to more competitive environments or to regions beyond Africa is a question worth pursuing.

    What this study does make clear is that quotas adopted voluntarily, without legal coercion, can change how ordinary citizens think about leadership.

    Sometimes the most convincing argument for women in politics may simply be watching women govern. The symbolic impact is too often overlooked, and in places where formal reforms are politically difficult, it may be the most promising starting point.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • A connection to nature fuels well‑being worldwide, according to a study of 38,000 people
    Photo credit: nymphoenix/iStock via Getty Images PlusAcross cultures, languages and economic systems, feeling connected to the natural world is consistently linked to living a more hopeful, purposeful and resilient life.
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    A connection to nature fuels well‑being worldwide, according to a study of 38,000 people

    Why we understand ourselves better through our closest friends

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    Stylianos Syropoulos

    Stylianos Syropoulos

    Christina Jinhee Capozzoli

    Christina Jinhee Capozzoli

    Lea Barbett

    Lea Barbett

    When life feels overwhelming, many people instinctively turn to nature. A walk in a park. Sitting by the ocean. Watching a sunset. Is this just a pleasant feeling, or is there something deeper at work?

    A multitude of studies have linked spending time in nature with different aspects of mental health and wellness. For example, immersing oneself in outdoor natural spaces seems to lift depression and influence brain activity patterns. The effect may be especially relevant in children. But most research on this question has looked at people living in so-called WEIRD societies – Western, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic.

    As environmental psychologists based in the U.S. and in Germany, we were part of a team of more than 100 researchers who set out to examine this phenomenon on a global scale and determine how consistent it is around the world.

    Across countries as diverse as Brazil, Japan, Nigeria, Germany and Indonesia, we saw a clear pattern: People who felt more connected to nature also reported higher well-being.

    Worldwide oneness with nature

    Researchers who study people’s relationship with the natural world often use the term “nature connectedness.” This phrase doesn’t simply mean going hiking or visiting a park. Nature connectedness refers to the extent to which people see nature as part of who they are – whether they feel an emotional bond with the natural world and experience a sense of oneness with it.

    Someone who has a high degree of nature connectedness might agree with statements like, “My relationship to nature is an important part of who I am.” It reflects identity and meaning, not just exposure.

    We drew on data collected between 2020 and 2022 from more than 38,000 participants through a large international collaboration that was established to gauge how people responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants came from 75 countries and were on average in their teens, 20s or 30s. They completed questionnaires that explored the link between people’s bond with nature and several aspects of well-being.

    The questionnaires probed people’s sense of purpose in life; their feelings of hope, life satisfaction and optimism; their sense of resilience and their ability to cope with stress they felt; as well as whether they practice mindfulness as they go through their everyday life.

    Across this large international sample, we found that people who felt more connected to nature consistently reported higher levels of well-being and mindfulness. This was true not just for feeling satisfied with life but also for deeper aspects of flourishing, such as having a sense of direction and meaning. And these associations held even when accounting for age and gender.

    Does national context matter?

    We also explored whether specific characteristics of a country strengthen the benefits of feeling connected with nature.

    For example, we looked at things such as how well countries take care of their air, and water systems and ecosystems, as well as whether citizens have equal access to education, democratic participation, and other key social and financial resources, and whether cultures tend to prioritize collective well-being over individual priorities. There were some differences, but the main takeaway was pretty clear: A connection with nature and well-being shows up across a wide range of economic, cultural and environmental contexts.

    In other words, the psychological benefits of feeling connected to nature do not appear to be limited to wealthy Western nations or specific cultural worldviews.

    A child plays with sand in in front of a rock formation in Monument Valley
    Bonding with nature may make people more resilient. Mike Tauber/Tetra Images via Getty Images

    Why might connection matter?

    One reason why feeling a connection with nature may be linked to well-being is that nature connectedness fosters mindfulness – the ability to be present and attentive.

    In our data, people who had a stronger sense of nature connectedness tended to have a higher degree of mindfulness, which is itself strongly linked to mental health.

    Another possibility is that bonding with nature may also make people more resilient. People who feel connected to something larger than themselves may find it easier to cope with stress and uncertainty. A sense of belonging – even to the natural world – can provide psychological grounding in a world characterized by stressors. There may also be a feedback loop: Feeling better may encourage people to engage more deeply with nature, strengthening the bond over time.

    Implications for policy and everyday life

    These findings matter beyond academic debates. Around the world, policymakers are increasingly recognizing the links between human health and environmental sustainability. International agreements such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, a landmark treaty signed by 196 countries in 1992, emphasize the importance of restoring humanity’s relationship with nature.

    These policy actions seek to protect Earth’s ecosystems, but our results suggest they may also benefit people’s psychological well-being. Similarly, designing cities with accessible green spaces, incorporating nature-based experiences into schools and supporting community engagement with local environments may do more than beautify neighborhoods – they may also help people flourish.

    Across cultures, languages and economic systems, feeling connected to the natural world is consistently linked to living a more hopeful, purposeful and resilient life. At a time when mental health challenges are rising globally, reconnecting with nature is not a luxury but a fundamental – and widely shared – human need.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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