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Persuasion expert shares the one strategy that’s actually effective at changing people’s minds

It’s nearly impossible to change someone’s mind. So let them do it for you.

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Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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A woman is unsure how to respond.Photo credit: Canva

Learning how to communicate effectively and change people’s minds rarely succeeds by forcing your opinion. People are far more likely to adopt beliefs when they feel like they came up with them. Understanding this can make parenting, leading a team, or even trying to win an argument with a friend more effective.

Chase Hughes, a former United States Navy chief and behavioral expert, told The Diary of a CEO podcast why self-persuasion is an effective strategy for influencing others. He believes it’s “maybe the most dangerous persuasion skill there is.”

Changing people’s minds

The most effective communicators influence others by offering small pieces of information that allow the other person to connect the dots themselves. Ideas we feel are our own carry far more weight in decision-making than those given to us by others. Hughes explains the simple approach behind changing people’s minds:

“I’m gonna put a LEGO right here on the table in front of you. [He points to the right of the table.] And I’m going to put another LEGO right here in front of you. [He points to the left of the table.] And I’m just going to keep having the conversation until eventually your brain is going to go, ‘Oh, I bet those things go together.’ So the idea came from you.”

Hughes further explains the pattern:

“I’m going to give you one piece of information and another piece of information, but I will never put them together for you. And the reason is that any idea that you think came from your own mind, you have no ability to resist it.”

conversations, debate, advocacy, direct persuasion
Crafting a convincing idea.
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Self-persuasion in a real-world situation

The idea Hughes refers to is called self-persuasion. This form of psychological influence stems from the fact that people are more likely to adopt new beliefs when they feel those beliefs come from within. They are far less likely to be persuaded by external pressure.

Hughes’ example of placing two LEGO bricks offers a clear visual explanation, but what would a real-life scenario look like? Hughes explains:

“Let’s say you’re watching the news and they say, ‘Local Austin woman has been reported missing. Neighbors said that earlier this day, people saw her arguing with her boyfriend. Details after the break.’ And your brain is like, ‘I know what happened.’”

In this example, it’s easy to infer that the boyfriend is likely involved in her disappearance.

change minds, motivation, inoculation theory, effective strategies
A couple attempts to convince a skeptical woman.
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Self-persuasion is effective at changing people’s minds

Self-persuasion is powerful because it creates a self-generated process. Individuals feel more personally connected, and even justified. A 2022 study found that people are more influenced when arguments align with their values and beliefs. Messages they may know little about can feel true and even self-driven when they aren’t imposed on them.

A 2022 study examined self-persuasion as an influence on social norms. When people were given options that aligned with their values, the messages felt more personal and were therefore more convincing.

Another 2022 study found that when people were asked to argue one side of a debate, they eventually came to believe that side was correct—even if they didn’t believe it at first. This form of self-persuasion can make disagreements harder to resolve because people naturally feel more confident in their own perspective.

work, mental health, framing effects, conclusions, narrative
That’s a brilliant idea.
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People rarely resist their own conclusions

Self-persuasion works because it changes who is doing the persuading. Telling a child what to do is very different from a parent explaining why it matters. In business, people are more motivated when they help generate ideas than when they’re given even simple instructions.

The most effective communication isn’t about delivering perfect arguments. When people connect the dots on their own, the idea doesn’t just land—it sticks. Hughes suggests letting a person’s brain fill in the gaps. Once they do, the conclusion feels like their own. Studies show that this sense of ownership is a powerful motivator for changing minds.

Watch the full interview with Chase Hughes:

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  • A man asked how to be less scary to women and the Internet prescribed quality, empathetic tips
    How can we make women feel safer while jogging?Photo credit: Canva
    ,

    A man asked how to be less scary to women and the Internet prescribed quality, empathetic tips

    A man went on his usual jog down a trail he used daily, but this time it was a little different. Dressed in matching sweatpants and a hoodie, he saw a woman coming from the opposite direction. The man noticed that the woman changed pace from walking to running. He then looked behind him and…

    Erik Barnes

    A man went on his usual jog down a trail he used daily, but this time it was a little different. Dressed in matching sweatpants and a hoodie, he saw a woman coming from the opposite direction. The man noticed that the woman changed pace from walking to running. He then looked behind him and saw her giving him a concerned look when their eyes met. Later, the man went on Reddit to discuss the situation, writing, “I can’t help but feel like she was running from me.”

    While he was just doing his routine exercise, the man couldn’t help but feel “bad and in a way gross.” Wanting to make sure he didn’t make women feel unsafe, he then asked folks online what he could have done better.

    @tomtrottercoaching

    No one should feel scared doing this 😞 This made raised awareness for me and I’ll run differently now ❤️ #fyp #viral #running

    ♬ Boundless Worship – Josué Novais Piano Worship

    Men empathized and offered advice

    The comments were filled with men who empathized and offered advice:

    “I had a teacher put cat bells on his runners so people would stop calling the police on him for running in his own neighborhood. Can’t sneak up on anyone or surprise them.”

    “I’m 7’2”. I have an oddly quiet and frankly creepy voice, I have many tattoos and I walk like im a killer in a slasher movie due to knee issues. I couldn’t be more scary if I tried. I was once walking to my truck after working at an office park with a shared parking lot. It was just going dark and I think I gave a woman a heart attack. I thought about a propeller hat but that just feels somehow more sinister.”

    “Neon running clothes can help you be seen and have the benefit of looking goofy.”

    “Man, the sneak up thing is a real headscratcher. People just do not pay attention and there’s only so much you can do. I was running with a bright (I mean BRIGHT) headlamp one evening and still managed to scare the piss out of a lady. She actually screamed.”

    “I believe a closed mouth smile can go a long way. It says “I’m friendly but not trying to be friendly with you.”

    Women offered context, tips, and explanations

    There were also comments from women offering tips and explaining their feelings about such situations:

    “I’d suggest you keep the interaction to a minimum — just a “morning” is enough, or even pretending not to notice. And, unless you feel like you are in danger (say, you hear footsteps approaching you from behind), no need to look back. Speaking from a woman’s perspective: it’s not personal. You’re a stranger, and some of us will be wary regardless, especially alone.”

    “I feel safest when I think I’m going unnoticed. Pretending like you dont see her is best bet but if you do make eye contact, a short hello would be fine. Thanks for caring, OP.”

    “When I am approaching someone from behind I say ‘beep beep.’ But I’m also female and dress like a dude when I go out for walks so I don’t get harassed. I go for walks at night with dark colored pants, hoodie on over my head, stun gun flashlight in my hand. It’s funny how we have to behave differently for the opposite gender. It’s like instinctual for me. I never really thought about it. But yeah if I saw a man in some neon colors or doing little dance-run moves I’d feel safer than if I saw me coming.”

    “Personally, I’ve had a few men over the years call out from a decent distance ‘coming up behind you!’ when they were running, and I’ve appreciated their thoughtfulness and I always thank them. I even had a guy at a craft store looking at the same display as me several years ago say ‘reaching behind you’ when he needed something in front of me, and I found that extra sweet and thoughtful, too.”

    “Not taking it personally is the only thing to do. When we do things for our safety it’s not about you. We’d rather be safe than risk being hurt to avoid hurting your feelings. The only way to stop that is to stop men from being threats to women and that’s just not possible. Or at least, it’s never happened. The best way to make a woman feel safe when you’re out running at night is to go about your business and pay no attention to her.”

    “As a woman, my advice would be to try and not take things personally. The way we react has little to do with you, and more to do with previous situations me and many others have found ourselves in. One creepy dude is all it takes for us to become extra cautious forever, and react in ways which might make you feel like there’s something about you that causes it. There isn’t. And honestly, other than minding your business there’s not much else you can do, unfortunately.”

    There are many thoughts on how to make women feel safer when jogging, including how women prepare and how men should behave. Regardless of what specific advice one follows, staying mindful can help everyone involved stay and feel safe.

    Keep Reading →

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