Husband steals the spotlight picking up PR packages for wife who became an influencer at 80

An elementary school teacher and mother of three who goes by @earlyedventure on TikTok offers a strong perspective on parenting in a recent post. She maintains that modern parents are making three key mistakes that need to be addressed immediately.

In an entertaining and highly viewed post, she doesn’t hold back. Laying out a thoughtful and compelling perspective, she sends a clear message to parents about exactly what needs to change with their kids.

It’s time to throw out the digital tablets

She begins her tough-love discussion with something many have heard, but few have heeded:

“Throw away the iPad. I’m sorry, I don’t care what you say. The data is undeniable. This is different than TV and movie time. The research shows they are vastly different. When you put an iPad in front of them, and they’re getting that constant dopamine hit for an hour, even though you think it’s educational, you are frying their brain. They show up into the classroom. They have zero empathy. They cannot be engaged.”

Solid data support her impassioned opinion. According to a 2024 study in JAMA Pediatrics, digital tablet use was associated with increased anger and frustration outbursts, such as tantrums. Early exposure to screens may also delay both cognitive development and socioemotional growth.

It’s not just the effects of screen time itself that are concerning. It’s what kids may be missing in the moments when they would normally be learning how to struggle, cope, and grow. The Guardian reported that screen time may deprive toddlers of real interactions and exposure to as many as 1,000 spoken words a day.

A frustrated child.

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“Let them fail”

“Let them fail. Don’t tie their shoes for them. When their tower falls down, let them struggle and figure it out. Because when they come to the classroom, the level of helplessness is absurd,” the TikToker explains. “How I frame it to my kids: ‘Wow buddy. I’m really sorry that happened. Let’s figure out how to solve our problem.’ Start giving them that vocabulary now so that when they get older, and they get in these situations, they have that internal dialogue of, ‘Ugh, I need to solve this problem.’”

A 2024 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that children build resilience through repeated experiences of challenge, not avoidance. Trial and error, emotionally distressing experiences, and adult-supported recovery are all critical for learning self-regulation.

A 2024 report in Scientific American said that shielding children from failure can lead to more anxiety, lower coping ability, and reduced independence. By contrast, productive failure can build persistence, and children may develop stronger executive function as they mature.

A child plays with wood blocks.

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“Bring back consequences”

“Let’s bring back consequences,” the TikToker says. “As a parent, make your word as good as gold. That way, they know you mean what you say, and you’re gonna follow through on whatever it is that you say.”

She adds, “I understand positive reinforcement. It has a time and a place for it. However, the real world has consequences for actions. Whether that’s at school or out in the real world, because a cop at the end of the day isn’t gonna give a sh** about what triggers them, when they spit in his face.”

She advocates for kids by challenging their parents, saying, “Do it in a loving way. Do it with boundaries. But, I’m begging you, set them up for the real world. So that when they come to school, when they leave school, they are successful, functioning members of society that people want to be around. Me included.”

Consequences are not punishment. Kids benefit from learning right from wrong through natural and logical repercussions. A 2024 report in Psychology Today said that over-intervention in parenting can prevent children from connecting actions to outcomes. This is a crucial skill for self-regulation and decision-making. Kids who rely too heavily on external direction may struggle to develop autonomy and self-control.

People on social media.

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The TikTok community weighs in

With an assertive, entertaining, and emotionally charged approach, her TikTok post sparked reactions from viewers. Some had thoughts on the message itself, while others shared opinions about the way adults are raising kids today. Here are some of those responses:

“As a teacher, you can walk into a class and IMMEDIATELY tell who’s an iPad kid and who’s not”

“As a behavior teacher, I like to frame it like this – we need to teach them about consequences for there actions now while those consequences are still safe and we can control them. if we wait, the world will be less kind in its consequences.”

“A lot of parents won’t listen to this advice because it actually requires them to work harder at home.”

“All three points- spot on!”

“This made me feel better about my own parenting, thank you”

“YES! YES! YES! Teacher for 22 years! Kids have changed because parenting has changed.”

“Passionate teacher telling the truth. Thank you.”

“And also as parents we should put our phones down and be bored with them.”

“Best TikTok I’ve seen in awhile!! Teacher of 23 years and I could not agree more!!”

“Parent is a VERB”

This conversation resonates so strongly because the TikTok post challenges how children are growing up today. Between tech screens and constant stimulation, teachers and experts question whether kids have enough space to make mistakes and learn from them. Protecting children from discomfort might seem like care, but science suggests it can create people who are less mature and less resilient. This mother of three and teacher of many believes, “If you digest these and apply them, your kids will suck less out in the real world.”