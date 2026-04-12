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20 enormously funny photos of animals in the wild

A laugh-out-loud look at the funniest animal photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, where nature meets pure comedy.

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GOOD Staff

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  GOOD Staff  and  Adam Albright-Hanna
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Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, wildlife humor, nature photography, animal memes
Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife PhotographyA young cat lunges towards a sensitive place on older animal

Since 2015, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, created by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, have been delivering laugh-out-loud moments through the lens of nature. With a mission to entertain while raising awareness about wildlife conservation, the competition celebrates the charming and comical side of the animal kingdom.

Let’s take a joyful stroll down memory lane with some of the most funniest entries from the 2019 contest (and if you’re feeling inspired, you’ll also learn how to submit your own wild and witty shots for future competitions).

OVERALL WINNER, CREATURES OF THE LAND WINNER: “Grab Life By the…”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A young cat gropes at sensitive part of an older animal. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

You don’t think about how hard it would be to be the parent of a small, curious creature with massive, sharp claws. Let’s all take a moment to be grateful that even though it’s very hard to have a human baby, they don’t have super sharp claws. That would make things ten times worse.

CREATURES IN THE AIR WINNER: “Family Disagreement”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A bird appears to be yelling for its companions’ attention. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

“I did not pluck a feather out your head! I did not pluck a feather out of his head. Mom! Mom! He’s lying! I didn’t do it!”

“Honestly, Stuart, you’re just making a fool of yourself. Get it together, man.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER, CREATURES UNDER THE WATER WINNER: “Oh My”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
An otter holds its hands to its face. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

I think if I were an otter, I too would constantly clutch my face in disbelief. “I can’t possibly be this cute, can I? Cute nose, fuzzy head, tiny little eyes? That can’t be! Oh, but it is! I really am this adorable! I am! I am!”

Make sure you head to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the rest of the finalists!

“Waltz Gone Wrong”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
Two foxes playing around together. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

Have you seen those videos of foxes diving headfirst into the snow to catch prey? It’s hilarious and fascinating, and I think this fox forgot that there was no snow. His friend is really trying to help him not hurt himself, but his buddy insists on being dumb. Oh, foxes!

“Otter Tickle Fight”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
Otters playing in the water. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

“And then Carol was like, ‘You otter come over for dinner sometime!’ Get it? Get it? Man, Carol’s hilarious. So I went over for dinner and she had like, this whole seafood spread. Crabs, clams, mussels…the whole shebang. Anyway, I think I’m going to marry her.”

“He’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t He?”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A fish with a tunned expressions approaches the camera. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

Just think about how much poise it took for this photographer to take this photo. Not only is the shark sneaking up on this poor fish, but there’s a person behind that camera! Presumably, the photographer escaped unscathed, since he was able to enter this photo in the contest.

“Indecent Proposal”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A bird looks at their companion in a strange way. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

It’s clearly not just human women who have to put up with the incessant nagging conversation from dudes we have no interest in talking to. See the look on that bird’s face? Staring straight out just willing him to go away? Tell me you haven’t made that face. Yeah, that’s what I thought.

“Who Would Like a Peanut?”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A dramatic looking squirrel reaches out from a tree. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

“O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?” No one really knows this, but squirrels are generally huge Shakespeare fans. They saw him put up a play in Europe centuries ago and have just carried that love for his words through generations and generations of squirrels.

“Monday Morning Blues”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A bear holds a hand it its face as if they’re exhausted. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

I relate to this bear hard. Anyone who has had to get up and go to work after a long weekend knows this feeling. Sometimes, you just don’t want to deal with anything. Sometimes, you just want to lie on the ground, cover your face with your hands, and nap for a little while longer.

“Inconspicuous”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A penguin stands with its back to the camera. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

I love this photo so much. Because not only is it a picture of a penguin farting, but it’s a picture of a penguin who is clearly trying to hide the fact that he’s farting and play it off like he’s doing absolutely nothing. He’s just standing there twiddling his wings. He has no idea what that big bubble under his butt is.

“Squirrel Wishes”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A squirrel smelling flowers in the wind. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

There seems to be a whole genre of “Small rodents holding flowers” photos, and I am a sucker for every single one of them. I’m pretty sure this comes up when you look up “cute” in the dictionary. It’s just so pure.

“Hello”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A insect looks like it’s waving at the camera. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

“Hi there! Welcome to my flower. So glad you could make it! It’s a little cold and wet right now, but once the sun comes up we’ll be in business. Help yourself to a dewdrop. They’re especially fresh this morning.”

“That’s Hilarious, Steve”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
An otter on its side appears to be laughing. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

“And then my friend Steve, the otter, told me that Carol said to him, ‘You otter come over for dinner!’ Get it? Get it? Because they’re otters! So it’s funny. Hey, where’d you go?”

“Caught in the Act”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A pair of monkeys get close. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

These poor monkeys were just trying to get it on. Their kids were finally out of the tree, they had some peace and quiet, and then they were so rudely interrupted by a photographer. Although mom looks like she was kinda zoning out anyway.

“Laid Back”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A young chimp relaxes with hands behind its head. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

This little chimp is living the life! He’s got it all figured out, and from the looks of him, he’s still a tiny baby. He’s just looking out at the jungle, thinking about all that milk he’s going to drink later.

“Holly Jolly Snowy”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A ‘laughing’ owl in the snow. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

I bet that when you’re a Snowy Owl and it finally snows, you are just so ecstatically happy. I mean, it’s right there in your name. Look at her face! It’s full of such pure joy.

“To Be or Not to Be”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A monkey appears to be thinking. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

Like this little monkey, I, too, usually save my existential crises for bath time. There’s something about the weightlessness of floating in the water that makes you question everything you know to be true about yourself and the world.

“Snarling Snappin’ in the Slow Lane”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
A turtle slowly travels down the highway. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

Who’s calling this snapping turtle slow? He’s just “taking his time.” On another note, I think turtles are probably the most prehistoric-looking creatures that still exist. If you really take the time to look at them, they’re so crazy.

“Hide”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
Polar bear plays on ice. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

Imagine playing hide and seek on a block of ice as a polar bear. On one hand, there aren’t too many places to hide. On the other hand, you’re looking for white on white, and that’s not easy.

“Dancing, Yeah”

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation
Feeling the beat. Photo credit: Comedy Wildlife Photography

I don’t know if you knew this, but rodents love ABBA. Here is one getting down to “Dancing Queen.” Because they’re so small, they really feel the music down to their bones. Raise your hand if you would watch an all-rodent adaptation of Mamma Mia! Yeah, me too.

If you want to enter next year’s competition, follow the link here to sign up for mailing list updates!

This article originally appeared six years ago. It has been updated.

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  • How dolphins communicate – new discoveries from a long‑term study in Sarasota, Florida
    Photo credit: Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, taken under NMFS MMPA Scientific Research PermitBottlenose dolphins are social creatures that use whistles and clicks to communicate with each other.
    ,

    How dolphins communicate – new discoveries from a long‑term study in Sarasota, Florida

    Bottlenose dolphins have more to say than we thought.

    Good Partner

    Laela Sayigh

    Laela Sayigh

    Human fascination with bottlenose dolphins goes back thousands of years, at least as early as Greek mythology.

    But it wasn’t until the 1960s that methodical research into dolphin communication began. Scientists like John Lilly and the husband-and-wife team of Melba and David Caldwell tried various experiments to decipher the sounds dolphins can make.

    The Caldwells figured out a way to record isolated animals in human care. They discovered that each individual dolphin communicated mostly with one unique whistle, which they called the “signature whistle.” Researchers now know that these whistles convey identities much like human names do. Dolphins use them to stay in touch with each other in their murky habitat, where vision is limited. It’s like announcing “I’m over here!” when someone can’t see you.

    This discovery is foundational to my own research. I’ve been studying communication in wild dolphins since the mid-1980s, when I joined my mentor Peter Tyack in documenting signature whistles in wild dolphins for the first time. Our team’s research focused on a resident community of free-ranging bottlenose dolphins in waters near Sarasota, Florida, where I continue to work today.

    This collaborative study, led by Randall Wells of Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, involves numerous researchers from a variety of institutions, who study different aspects of dolphin biology, health, ecology and behavior. Begun in 1970, this is the longest-running research project on a population of wild cetaceans – whales, dolphins and porpoises – in the world.

    Each dolphin has distinctive markings on its dorsal fin. Experienced researchers can sometimes identify them by sight in the field, and they photograph them to confirm their identity in the lab.
    Photo credit: Photo by Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, taken under NMFS MMPA Scientific Research PermitEach dolphin has distinctive markings on its dorsal fin. Experienced researchers can sometimes identify them by sight in the field, and they photograph them to confirm their identity in the lab.

    Recording and observing

    Researchers know the age, sex and maternal relatedness of almost all of the approximately 170 dolphins in the Sarasota community. This depth of knowledge provides an unprecedented opportunity to study communication in a wild cetacean species.

    The dolphins in the Sarasota project are periodically subject to brief catch-and-release health assessments, during which researchers, including me, briefly handle individual dolphins.

    Our team attaches suction-cup hydrophones directly onto each dolphin’s melon – that is, its forehead. We then record the dolphins continuously throughout the health assessments, taking notes on who is being recorded when, and what is happening at the time.

    This is how my colleagues and I were able to confirm that wild dolphins, like captive animals, produced large numbers of individually distinctive signature whistles when briefly isolated from other dolphins. Through observations and recordings of known free-swimming dolphins, we were further able to confirm that they produced these same signature whistles in undisturbed contexts.

    We have organized these recordings into the Sarasota Dolphin Whistle Database, which now contains nearly 1,000 recording sessions of 324 individual dolphins. More than half of the dolphins in the database have been recorded more than once.

    We identify each dolphin’s signature whistle based on its prevalence: In the catch-and-release context, about 85% of the whistles that dolphins produced are signature whistles. We can identify these visually, by viewing plots of frequency vs. time called spectrograms.

    Spectrograms of signature whistles of 269 individual bottlenose dolphins recorded in Sarasota. Figure created by Frants Jensen, with sound files from Laela Sayigh
    Spectrograms of signature whistles of 269 individual bottlenose dolphins recorded in Sarasota. Figure created by Frants Jensen, with sound files from Laela Sayigh

    Signature whistles and ‘motherese’

    The Sarasota Dolphin Whistle Database has proved to be a rich resource for understanding dolphin communication. For instance, we have discovered that some calves develop signature whistles similar to those of their mothers, but many do not, raising questions about what factors influence signature whistle development.

    We have also found that once developed, signature whistles are highly stable over an animal’s lifetime, especially for females. Males often form strong pair bonds with another adult male, and in some instances, their whistles become more similar to one another over time. We are still trying to understand when and why this occurs.

    Dolphin mothers modify their signature whistles when communicating with their calves by increasing the maximum frequency, or pitch. This is similar to human caregivers using a higher-pitched voice when communicating with young children – a phenomenon known as “motherese.”

    Also similar to humans is how dolphins will initiate contact with another dolphin by imitating their signature whistle – what we call a signature whistle copy. This is similar to how you would use someone’s name to call out to them.

    Our team is interested in finding out if dolphins also copy whistles of others who aren’t present, potentially talking about them. We have seen evidence of this in our recordings of dolphins during health assessments, which provide a rare context to document this phenomenon convincingly. But we still have more work to do to confirm that these are more than chance similarities in whistles.

    Shared whistle types

    Another exciting development has been our recent discovery of shared whistle types — ones that are used by multiple animals and that are not signature whistles. We call these non-signature whistles.

    I could hardly believe my ears when I first discovered a repeated, shared non-signature whistle type being produced by multiple dolphins in response to sounds we play back to them through an underwater speaker. We had previously believed that these non-signature whistles were somewhat random, but now I was hearing many different dolphins making a similar whistle type.

    Our team originally had been using the playbacks to try to determine whether dolphins use “voice cues” to recognize each other – similar to how you can recognize the voice of someone you know. Although we found that dolphins did not use voice cues, our discovery of shared non-signature whistle types has led to an entirely new research direction.

    The author listens to dolphin whistles on a boat in Sarasota. Jonathan Bird from the film 'Call of the Dolphins'/Oceanic Research Group, Inc.
    The author listens to dolphin whistles on a boat in Sarasota. Jonathan Bird from the film ‘Call of the Dolphins’/Oceanic Research Group, Inc.

    So far, I’ve identified at least 20 different shared non-signature whistle types, and I am continuing to build our catalog. We are hoping that artificial intelligence methods may help us categorize these whistle types in the future.

    To understand how these shared non-signature whistle types function, we are carrying out more playback experiments, filming the dolphins’ responses with drones. We’ve found that one such whistle often leads the dolphins to swim away, suggesting a possible alarm-type function. We have also found that another type might be an expression of surprise, as we have seen animals produce it when they hear unexpected stimuli.

    More difficult, more interesting

    So far, the main takeaway from our experiments has been that dolphin communication is complex and that there are not going to be one-size-fits-all responses to any non-signature whistle type. This isn’t surprising, given that, like us, these animals have complicated social relationships that could affect how they respond to different sound types.

    For instance, when you hear someone call your name, you may respond differently if you are with a group of people or alone, or if you recently had an argument with someone, or if you’re hungry and on your way to eat.

    Our team has a lot more work ahead to sample as many dolphins in as many contexts as possible, such as different ages, sexes, group compositions and activities.

    This makes my job more difficult – and far more interesting. I feel lucky every day I am able to spend working on the seemingly infinite number of fascinating research questions about dolphin communication that await answers.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Scottish children are helping penguins find mating partners with these tiny, painted stones
    Photo credit: Edinburgh Zoo on InstagramScottish kids are helping penguins get a date.
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    Scottish children are helping penguins find mating partners with these tiny, painted stones

    “I would cry if a penguin picked MY pebble 😭 It’s a life goal”

    Erik Barnes

    During mating season, male gentoo penguins are tasked to find pretty and smooth rocks to present to prospective mates. This is meant as a gesture to woo them and to be used to build a nest with them, too. Well, this season, the penguins at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland got some help.

    Kids being supported by the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity gathered together to paint pebbles with vibrant colors for the penguins. The hospitalized children do this every year with the first stone traditionally placed in the penguin enclosure. The children often watch a livestream of the gentoo penguin enclosure to see the penguin pick their favorite rocks that they’ve painted.

    Commenters sound off on the penguins’ pebbling

    The Edinburgh Zoo posted this year’s pebbling pickings on Instagram, delighting the commenters:

    “I would cry if a penguin picked MY pebble 😭 It’s a life goal lol.”

    “This is just brilliant! How wonderful to see a creative health initiative that actively connects the children with a purpose like this!”

    “This is heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️”

    “This is brilliant for the penguins and the children! Can’t wait to see the beautiful nests.”

    “My grandson painted a pebble he’s hoping it gets picked.🤞🤞🤞”

    “Penguin pebble pilfering season is upon us! So pleased it makes so many people (and penguins) happy.”

     “Oh no, now I’m questioning if penguins have favourite colours.”

    “Any that aren’t picked would make an awesome rock garden that kids visiting the zoo could pick from!!”

    “This is the cutest thing I have seen probably ever.”

    Pebbling practices for human relationships

    As mentioned, this mating ritual called “pebbling” is a gesture made by male penguins to their mate to not just build a nest. It’s their version of saying, “I saw this and I thought of you.” In fact, psychologists and couples therapists recommend adopting a version of pebbling for human relationships.

    Now to “pebble” in dating or married relationships doesn’t literally mean giving your partner rocks (unless they’re a geologist that would love that sort of thing). For humans, pebbling your partner means to share or give a small gift like a flower, toy, or object that has some meaning to one or both of you. It doesn’t always have to be a gift either, but it could be a photo, social media post, or a meme you can text them. It’s essentially anything that conveys “I saw this and thought of you” in order to showcase affection to them and initiate closer conversations.

    Pebbling isn’t just for romantic couples either. Many autistic people find it more difficult to navigate socially due to high anxiety, sensory sensitivities, or having trouble interpreting social cues. By texting a GIF to a friend, giving a small flower to their parent during a walk, or other such pebbling, it allows some autistic people the ability to communicate their affection and connection without the pressure of using words.

    @jakeyboiarts

    Pebbling is rad.

    ♬ original sound – Jakey Boi

    Whether it’s a colorful rock or something else, pebbling can be a valid form of communication between friends, partners, or potential mates. It all depends on who you choose to build a nest with.

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