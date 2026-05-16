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What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities: 2026 study

Shared rent can mean serious savings.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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Two persons petting a cat while unpacking boxes in their new room.
Two persons petting a cat while unpacking boxes in their new room.

Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP for SmartAsset

What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities: 2026 study

New college grads, transplants from other cities, and others might find myriad advantages in including a roommate in their housing plan — one of those being cost savings. Particularly in high cost-of-living areas, an extra cushion in the budget could make a big difference in discretionary spending, paying off debt, or investing for the future. Across large U.S. cities, splitting a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus living alone in a one-bedroom apartment could save the average renter about $541 per month, or nearly $6,500 per year. In many cities, the average savings climb much higher.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of monthly rent saved by sharing an apartment with a roommate.

Key Findings

  • Adding a roommate gets you the best value in Cleveland, Ohio. Splitting a two-bedroom with another person saves you nearly 48% compared to renting a one-bedroom alone. The average cost of one-bedroom rent in Cleveland currently sits at $1,150, nearly identical to the average two-bedroom rent of $1,200.
  • The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is only $900 in this city. Shreveport, Louisiana, has the lowest two-bedroom rent out of 100 large cities. With an average one-bedroom price of $790, it ranks 10th overall with a savings of 43% with a roommate, or $340 rent savings per person per month.
  • In NYC, a roommate saves you $1,730 per month. The average one-bedroom rent in New York City is $4,380, while two roommates could split the average $5,300 two-bedroom rent for $2,650 each. Neighboring Jersey City, New Jersey has the second-highest raw monthly dollars saved with a roommate at $1,490 — or 46.7% savings over living alone.
  • A roommate saves you the least in the cities. Relative to local housing costs, sharing your space is least cost effective in Scottsdale, Arizona, where splitting a two-bedroom nets you a 26.0% discount, or a $440 monthly discount. Seattle (28.2% savings; $550 per month) and El Paso, Texas (29.4% savings; $250 per month), also are most budget-friendly to singletons.
A table ranking U.S. cities based on the saving benefits of having a roommate.

Top 10 Cities With the Most Savings With a Roommate

Cities are ranked based on the percent saved in rent between splitting the average two-bedroom apartment with a roommate and living in a one-bedroom apartment alone.

  1. Cleveland, OH
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 47.83%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,150
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,200
  1. Baton Rouge, LA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.88%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $450
  • One-bedroom rent: $960
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,020
  1. Jersey City, NJ
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.71%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,490
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
  • Two-bedroom rent: $3,400
  1. Memphis, TN
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.24%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $430
  • One-bedroom rent: $930
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,000
  1. Boise, ID
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 45.49%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $605
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,330
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,450
  1. Augusta, GA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 45.00%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $450
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,000
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,100
  1. New Haven, CT
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 44.89%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $835
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,860
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,050
  1. Chattanooga, TN
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 44.44%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $520
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,170
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,300
  1. Virginia Beach, VA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 43.94%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $725
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,650
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,850
  1. Shreveport, LA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 43.04%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $340
  • One-bedroom rent: $790
  • Two-bedroom rent: $900

Top 10 Cities Where It’s Most Cost Effective to Live Alone

Cities are ranked based on the percent saved in rent between splitting the average two-bedroom apartment with a roommate and living in a one-bedroom apartment alone.

  1. Scottsdale, AZ
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 26.04%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $440
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,690
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,500
  1. Seattle, WA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 28.21%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,950
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,800
  1. El Paso, TX
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.41%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $250
  • One-bedroom rent: $850
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,200
  1. Albuquerque, NM
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.47%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $280
  • One-bedroom rent: $950
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,340
  1. Denver, CO
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.69%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $475
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,600
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,250
  1. St Louis, MO
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.11%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $280
  • One-bedroom rent: $930
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,300
  1. Dallas, TX
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.28%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $430
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,420
  • Two-bedroom rent: $1,980
  1. San Francisco, CA
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.47%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,155
  • One-bedroom rent: $3,790
  • Two-bedroom rent: $5,270
  1. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.85%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $580
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,880
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,600
  1. St Petersburg, FL
  • Percent savings with a roommate: 31.33%
  • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $470
  • One-bedroom rent: $1,500
  • Two-bedroom rent: $2,060

Data and Methodology

This study examined data from 100 U.S. cities, comparing the average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments between March 2025 and March 2026 based on data from Zumper. Specifically, the cost of a one-bedroom was compared with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, assuming each roommate pays equal rent.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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  • Who shops at farmers markets in the US?
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    People who shop at the more than 8,700 farmers markets operating in the U.S. either year-round or seasonally generally fall into six distinct groups. Three of them are more interested in farmers markets than the others. I study local food systems as a strategic communications scholar, and that’s the main takeaway from a study that I conducted with several colleagues.

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    This is not a niche activity. An earlier study I worked on found that 81% of U.S. adults said that they shop at a farmers market at least once a year.

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  • The salary you need to live comfortably in 100 US cities
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    • Salary needed for a single adult: $158,080
    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $402,771
    • Median household income: $148,226

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    • Salary needed for a single adult: $151,965
    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $327,226
    • Median household income: $145,731

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    • Salary needed for a single adult: $151,965
    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $327,226
    • Median household income: $101,145

    3. (tie) Santa Ana, California

    • Salary needed for a single adult: $151,965
    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $327,226
    • Median household income: $95,118

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    • Salary needed for a single adult: $139,776
    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $368,742
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    • Median household income: $66,176
    1. New Orleans, Louisiana
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    1. Memphis, Tennessee
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    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $218,400
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    • Salary needed for a working family of four: $233,126
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    Data and Methodology

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    • Access to activity space: 100%
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    • Poor mental health days: 17.8%
    • Life expectancy (years): 82
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    • Population with health insurance: 98.1%
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    • Access to activity space: 99.6%
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    1. San Jose, CA
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    • Poverty rate: 8.1%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 15.7%
    • Poor mental health days: 15%
    • Life expectancy (years): 83.8
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 80.9%
    • Population with health insurance: 95.6%
    • Marriage rate: 48.6%
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    • Access to activity space: 99.4%
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    • Poor mental health days: 16.6%
    • Life expectancy (years): 81.1
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 86.7%
    • Population with health insurance: 96.3%
    • Marriage rate: 39.5%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 333
    • Access to activity space: 97.9%
    • Overcrowded households: 3.9%
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    • Poor mental health days: 15.7%
    • Life expectancy (years): 81
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 84.2%
    • Population with health insurance: 92.9%
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    • Traffic volume per meter: 111.6
    • Access to activity space: 98.6%
    • Overcrowded households: 2%
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    • Life expectancy (years): 76.3
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    • Population with health insurance: 90.6%
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    • Overcrowded households: 2.5%
    1. Aurora, CO
    • Households earning $100k+: 46.4%
    • Poverty rate: 10.7%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 15.6%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.1%
    • Life expectancy (years): 79.1
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 82.4%
    • Population with health insurance: 85.6%
    • Marriage rate: 44.9%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 215.2
    • Access to activity space: 97.5%
    • Overcrowded households: 3%
    1. Charlotte, NC
    • Households earning $100k+: 43.7%
    • Poverty rate: 11.9%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 14.3%
    • Poor mental health days: 16.3%
    • Life expectancy (years): 78.8
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.1%
    • Population with health insurance: 87.9%
    • Marriage rate: 40.4%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 165.5
    • Access to activity space: 88.7%
    • Overcrowded households: 2.3%
    1. Omaha, NE
    • Households earning $100k+: 35.5%
    • Poverty rate: 14.2%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 13.1%
    • Poor mental health days: 15.9%
    • Life expectancy (years): 77.7
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.7%
    • Population with health insurance: 91.2%
    • Marriage rate: 44.3%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 214.9
    • Access to activity space: 97.4%
    • Overcrowded households: 2.1%
    1. Chula Vista, CA
    • Households earning $100k+: 52%
    • Poverty rate: 9.6%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 20.8%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.3%
    • Life expectancy (years): 80.3
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.7%
    • Population with health insurance: 94.8%
    • Marriage rate: 50.2%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 440.1
    • Access to activity space: 97.5%
    • Overcrowded households: 6.9%
    1. Honolulu, HI
    • Households earning $100k+: 44.5%
    • Poverty rate: 10.5%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 19.4%
    • Poor mental health days: 14.8%
    • Life expectancy (years): 81.7
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.8%
    • Population with health insurance: 96.8%
    • Marriage rate: 45.1%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 536.2
    • Access to activity space: 96.6%
    • Overcrowded households: 8.7%
    1. San Diego, CA
    • Households earning $100k+: 55.3%
    • Poverty rate: 10.4%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 20.8%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.3%
    • Life expectancy (years): 80.3
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.7%
    • Population with health insurance: 94.3%
    • Marriage rate: 43.9%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 440.1
    • Access to activity space: 97.5%
    • Overcrowded households: 6.9%
    1. Lexington, KY
    • Households earning $100k+: 34.2%
    • Poverty rate: 12.1%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 14.7%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.4%
    • Life expectancy (years): 76.7
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.1%
    • Population with health insurance: 91.9%
    • Marriage rate: 42.5%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 163.7
    • Access to activity space: 97.4%
    • Overcrowded households: 2.2%
    1. Mesa, AZ
    • Households earning $100k+: 41.9%
    • Poverty rate: 10.8%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 14.2%
    • Poor mental health days: 18.2%
    • Life expectancy (years): 77.5
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 78%
    • Population with health insurance: 89%
    • Marriage rate: 48.5%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 244.2
    • Access to activity space: 92.8%
    • Overcrowded households: 4.4%
    1. Pittsburgh, PA
    • Households earning $100k+: 33.2%
    • Poverty rate: 20.1%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 11.9%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.9%
    • Life expectancy (years): 76.9
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 79%
    • Population with health insurance: 96%
    • Marriage rate: 33.6%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 202.3
    • Access to activity space: 93.3%
    • Overcrowded households: 0.9%
    1. Denver, CO
    • Households earning $100k+: 46.8%
    • Poverty rate: 12.1%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 16.3%
    • Poor mental health days: 18.3%
    • Life expectancy (years): 77.4
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.8%
    • Population with health insurance: 90.7%
    • Marriage rate: 40.5%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 415.7
    • Access to activity space: 99.1%
    • Overcrowded households: 3.1%
    1. Oakland, CA
    • Households earning $100k+: 51.2%
    • Poverty rate: 11.9%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 18.1%
    • Poor mental health days: 17.8%
    • Life expectancy (years): 82
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.2%
    • Population with health insurance: 94.1%
    • Marriage rate: 38.3%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 683
    • Access to activity space: 99.6%
    • Overcrowded households: 7.7%
    1. Spokane, WA
    • Households earning $100k+: 38.4%
    • Poverty rate: 12.7%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 13.9%
    • Poor mental health days: 19.9%
    • Life expectancy (years): 76.9
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.6%
    • Population with health insurance: 93.7%
    • Marriage rate: 41.9%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 150.4
    • Access to activity space: 87.6%
    • Overcrowded households: 2.1%
    1. Atlanta, GA
    • Households earning $100k+: 45.4%
    • Poverty rate: 15.8%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 17.3%
    • Poor mental health days: 15.9%
    • Life expectancy (years): 77.5
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 80%
    • Population with health insurance: 91.4%
    • Marriage rate: 31.8%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 384
    • Access to activity space: 93.8%
    • Overcrowded households: 2%
    1. Henderson, NV
    • Households earning $100k+: 48.3%
    • Poverty rate: 8.8%
    • Households spending >50% of income on housing: 18.5%
    • Poor mental health days: 18.4%
    • Life expectancy (years): 76.6
    • Percent of adults getting exercise: 73%
    • Population with health insurance: 94.2%
    • Marriage rate: 48%
    • Traffic volume per meter: 196.6
    • Access to activity space: 95.7%
    • Overcrowded households: 4.4%

    Data and Methodology

    Eighty-five of the largest U.S. cities for which data was available were evaluated across three categories: personal finance, well-being, and quality of life. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024 and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps for 2025.

    Personal finance metrics included:

    • Percent of individuals earning $100,000 or more.
    • Percent of households that spend 50% or more of their income on housing.
    • Percent of residents below the poverty level.

    Well-being metrics include:

    • Average percentage of days spent with poor mental health
    • Life expectancy in years.
    • Percentage of residents getting exercise.
    • Percentage of residents who have health insurance.

    Quality of life metrics include:

    • Marriage rate.
    • Average traffic volume per meter of major roadways in the county.
    • Percentage of population with adequate access to locations for physical activity.
    • Percentage of households with overcrowding, defined as more than one person living in a room.

    This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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