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Hero son’s split-second warning saves sunbathing mom’s life

A mom was relaxing poolside reading a book when her son spotted a massive tree falling toward her and yelled “Run mom!” and the video is absolutely wild.

By

GOOD Staff

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  GOOD Staff  and  Adam Albright-Hanna
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Photo credit: CanvaA child is in the pool while the mother sunbathes

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The peaceful scene quickly turned into a terrifying near-miss when one of the boys noticed something alarming overhead: a massive tree about to fall in their direction.

According to the video, the mother was lying poolside in a lounge chair, reading a book, while her sons splashed in the pool nearby. Suddenly, a cracking sound echoed through the yard.

“I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my son yelled ‘Run mom!’ so I bolted out of my chair right before a huge tree fell right on the chair I was sitting on,” the mother said, according to Viral Hog.

The tree crashed down with enormous force, splintering the chair and narrowly missing the spot where she had been seated just seconds before. Footage captured the dramatic moment, showing how a child’s quick thinking likely averted a tragedy.

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A fallen tree against a destroyed roof after a storm. Photo credit: Canva

The source of the falling tree wasn’t immediately clear, but heavy spring rainfall in the region may have weakened its roots or trunk. Incidents involving falling trees are more common during storms or after long periods of moisture saturation, especially in areas with older or unmaintained trees.

falling tree, kid saves mom, backyard accident, viral video, quick thinking kids
An uprooted tree after a storm. Photo credit: Canva

The boy’s awareness and ability to respond so quickly stunned viewers of the video. Many praised him online for noticing the danger and warning his mom without hesitation—an instinct that proved life-saving.

The family has not released additional details, but the video has since gone viral, viewed thousands of times on social media platforms.

This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Dog missing for 11 years ‘acts like he’s a puppy again’ after emotional reunion with owner
    Photo credit: CanvaA woman pets a pit bull.
    ,

    Dog missing for 11 years ‘acts like he’s a puppy again’ after emotional reunion with owner

    She kept his microchip information up to date for over a decade after he went missing from her backyard.

    Erik Barnes

    When Jourdyn Koziak got a phone call saying her lost dog had been found, she thought it was a sick joke. After all, her pit bull, Forty-Cal, had gone missing 11 years earlier, back when she lived in Philadelphia. Since then, she had gotten married, had another child, and moved to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. Yet when she took a chance and drove to the Philly shelter, there he was.

    “I am overwhelmed. I am shocked. I am in disbelief,” Koziak told Fox 29 News. “I had tunnel vision of him walking down that hallway.”

    How the lost pit bull was found

    Back in 2015, Forty-Cal and another of Koziak’s dogs went missing from their backyard, presumably stolen. While the other dog was found, Forty-Cal never returned home. Despite this, Koziak never stopped putting up missing signs and kept Forty-Cal’s microchip information up to date.

    “I never gave up hope because, obviously, I’m relentless,” Koziak told CBC Radio.

    Apparently, Forty-Cal walked up to a little girl in Philadelphia and befriended her. The girl and her parents took him home, fed him hot dogs, and called Animal Control. The shelter then used the information from Forty-Cal’s microchip to contact Koziak and reunite them after more than a decade.

    The shelter warned Koziak and her family that Forty-Cal might be overwhelmed and that it could take time for him to recognize them. However, it took only moments for Forty-Cal to realize he was back home.

    “We put our hands out, he sniffed us, and then proceeded to pull us towards the door, like, ‘Let’s go,’” said Koziak.

    While what happened to Forty-Cal over the past eleven years remains a mystery, Koziak is just grateful that he appears to have been cared for. When Forty-Cal was found, he was clean and well-fed. He was also friendly enough to approach the young girl who found him.

    “He acts like he’s a puppy again,” she said. “He wants to go for a walk. He’s wagging his tail…I had other animals in the house, as well, that were family pets, but Forty was my dog. I paid for him with my own money at 16 years old.”

    Now that he’s back home, both Forty-Cal and Koziak are making up for lost time.

    “I’m over the moon,” she said. “It’s like Christmas morning every day.”

    Tips to prevent lost dogs

    This reunion wouldn’t have been possible if Koziak hadn’t had Forty-Cal microchipped and kept the information up to date. It’s important to have your dog microchipped and registered for this reason, among others.

    There are other ways to help prevent a dog from becoming lost, as well as simple ways to find them should the worst happen. When outdoors, keep your dog leashed and within your line of sight at all times. Make sure your pup is also well trained and responsive to your commands.

    @thehannahestelle

    ❤️‍🩹 with how common this apparently is, I wanted to share all the resources we used to find our girl. Relieved doesn’t even begin to cut it. Safe to say miss Fifi is never leaving our side again. #lostdog #dallaspets #lostpets #24petconnect #petcolovelost #dogsofdallas #dogsofinstagram #lostdogfound #dallaspetsalive

    ♬ original sound – hannahestelle

    Along with microchipping your dog and keeping their tags up to date, there are additional collar options to consider. A bright, vibrant collar can help your dog stand out in the dark and among trees and bushes. A Martingale collar is also recommended, as it stays secure on a dog’s neck without choking them. Lastly, there are collars with built-in GPS systems, as well as devices like the Apple AirTag, which you can attach to a collar to track and pinpoint your dog’s location.

    This story is a reminder that sometimes a reunion between a lost pet and its owner takes determination, community, and patience.

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  • Police pulled over an ’80s pop icon for speeding and it turned into a hilarious photo shoot
    Photo credit: Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook, croppedJohn Waite poses with members of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office
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    Police pulled over an ’80s pop icon for speeding and it turned into a hilarious photo shoot

    “It’s not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys!!” the local sheriff’s office posted after the wholesome encounter.

    Ryan Reed

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    Being pulled over by the police is always a nerve-racking experience, and it’s probably awkward for everyone when the driver is a pop star with multiple chart-topping singles. In July 2025, one such encounter went viral after sheriff’s deputies in Kiowa County, Kansas stopped a vehicle transporting British ’80s hitmaker John Waite. But instead of leading to tension, the traffic stop resulted in a genuinely wholesome moment.

    Waite and his band were en route to their concert at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas when they were pulled over for speeding. Sergeant Justin Rugg just so happened to be a longtime fan: “I’m not even on cloud nine; I’m on like cloud 12,” he said after making the stop, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

    The post continued, “It’s not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys!!” Everyone was a good sport about whole thing—Waite took a photo with the officer and even had his band pose for another, leaning over on the hood of the cop car and looking back at the camera in mock-confusion.

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    On his own account, the musician added, “Pulled over for speeding. Good guy cop!”

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    A person whose profile lists their occupation as 911 dispatcher at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “I was just excited to dispatch on this call lol!! Freaking AMAZING!!!!! Hey, John Waite, stop in here on your way back!! It’s my weekend to work so I didn’t get to see you!!!!”

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    He enjoyed a long run of commercial success in the decade—landing 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including his ultra-smooth 1984 No. 1 smash “Missing You.” (If you haven’t seen the music video, do yourself a favor. It’s 1984 in visual form. Classic stuff.)

    In between his various solo projects and tours, Waite had another breakthrough moment: In 1988, he co-founded the supergroup Bad English, who scored a No. 1 hit the following year with their sleek ballad “When I See You Smile.” See—it’s no wonder why Sergeant Rugg was so impressed.

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  • A 12-year-old saw a man lead her neighbor away. Her next two words stopped a kidnapping.
    Photo credit: YouTube | TMJ4 NewsA young girl speaks on camera while a man smiles
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    A 12-year-old saw a man lead her neighbor away. Her next two words stopped a kidnapping.

    She didn’t have time to get an adult, so the 12-year-old took matters into her own hands.

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    In June 2019, 12-year-old Jada Miller was playing outside in her West Allis, Wisconsin, neighborhood when she saw something that made her blood run cold: a man was walking down the street, holding the hand of her 4-year-old neighbor, Caylee.

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    “I felt that if I had stopped to like ring the doorbell and the parents were too busy doing something, they wouldn’t get to the door in time, so I just went down there and did my own business,” Jada later recounted, in tears, per TMJ4 News.

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    A man holds hands with a young girl. Canva

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    This article originally appeared earlier this year.

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