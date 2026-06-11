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How one World Cup superfan bought a giant, rare FIFA soccer ball that barely fits in his car

“I’m like Atlas…I got the World Cup on my shoulders!”

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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fifa, world cup, soccer, soccer fan, viral video
Photo credit: @kickballdad on YouTubeKickball Dad gets the ultimate World Cup ball.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup brings out a wild streak in footie fans. For one fan though, his passion for the sport led him to pursue the ultimate piece of memorabilia for months. Then, it happened: to the envy of every FIFA fan, the fan was able to purchase a giant World Cup soccer ball.

Kevin Cronin, better known as Kickball Dad online, was excited to see an Adidas Trionda Jumbo soccer ball. The massive 31.5-inch ball was part of a store’s display. 

“We need one of those,” said Cronin.

Upon seeing it, Cronin immediately asked if he could buy it. The store said it was for display only. The cost of the sold-out ball typically goes for $320.00, but would likely be higher in price since Cronin was lucky enough to find it in the secondary market. That didn’t stop him.

The store management was unprepared for Cronin’s determination and fandom. For months, he would come in and visit the store, asking again and again if he could buy the incredibly large soccer ball. He was told again and again that it wasn’t for sale.

Until it was.

He got the ball!

One day, Cronin found the right store manager willing to sell him the ball. Cronin excitedly checked out the ball at the cash register. In a video of the purchase, Cronin’s daughter Alyssa can be heard giggling the entire time as Cronin triumphantly lifts the ball into the air.

“I’m like Atlas,” said Cronin. “I got the World Cup on my shoulders!”

Buying the giant ball was one massive task, but soon came the next one: trying to fit the ball into Cronin’s small four-door car. This gave everyone, including Cronin, second thoughts. But Cronin’s will was strong.

“Why did we buy this?” asked Cronin’s son.

“Because we have W.C.F.,” Cronin replied. “World Cup Fever.”

Cronin was able to squeeze the massive soccer ball into the backseat and drive it home. He pried the ball out of the car and into his house, where his wife greeted him with laughter.

“We got it,” he said victoriously as he placed it on the kitchen counter.

Soccer fans and brands alike congratulated him

Cronin’s video went viral on Instagram with many soccer fans commenting on his determination:

“This is a triumph a man dreams about.”

“Never give up!!!!!!”

“It’s meant to be 💞

Even major brands reached out to give their kudos:

“Some display pieces are just too awesome to leave behind.” said Lego.

“The look on your wife’s face = priceless. What’s next? 🤣 quipped Adidas Football.

“Mission accomplished 🏆 shared Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Who is ‘Kickball Dad’?

This isn’t the first time Kevin Cronin/Kickball Dad has made waves online. Cronin has become an avid content creator known for his fandom of most sports—specifically his kids’ sports games and Miami Dolphins football. Fans see videos of him shopping at the grocery store, going to sporting events, sharing his sports takes, and even birding. His daughter Alyssa shoots and edits the videos, leading to a fun family side hustle as content creators.

As the 2026 World Cup starts, it’ll be fun to see fans all over the world show their enthusiasm whether it’s through loud cheers with their families or creating fun videos starring a hard-won giant soccer ball.

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