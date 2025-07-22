Men share the 10 biggest green flags they have seen in women and it's eye-opening

Skip to content
When we're dating or thinking about starting a relationship, we often look out for subtle cues that speak volumes about a person's character. From good communication skills and a positive outlook to healthy boundaries, some noteworthy traits make a person likable instantly. These traits, also called "green flags," top the list when one is looking for a suitable partner to live their life with. In a Reddit post, u/SealeDrop asked other men on the platform, "What are the biggest green flags in a girl?" Many flocked to the comments section to share what they find the most impressive in a girl that makes them feel she's a keeper. Here are 10 of the best responses.

1. Showing kindness without expecting anything in return

 creativity, communication, partnershipKindness is underrated. Canva

"Commenting as someone who recently found an amazing person after a long time of not being treated well. When they do nice things for you, it’s an investment in the shared happiness of the relationship and not self-serving and it isn’t with the intent of expecting something in return." -u/JoeyMaddox "I’m trying to navigate healthy relationships after a lifetime of traumatic ones and this is 'give and take’. Feeling safe and quelling the suspicions in the acceptance of someone else’s gestures." -u/Jokers_friend

2. Creativity

 connectionIt takes a creative mind to keep things interestings. Canva

"Creativity. The way she expresses and contributes to a conversation - smoothly shaking up the topic, creating things, describing concepts and feelings that most people have trouble expressing, etc. It is a form of intelligence I deeply appreciate." -u/RedShadowF95 "What a great way to explain it. It’s crushing being that type of woman and meeting a potential partner who doesn’t enjoy it." -u/Ok_Emergency455

3. Someone who listens with interest

 compatibilityListening isn't just waiting for your turn to talk. Canva

"Asking a lot of questions about me, and listening to what I have to say. Going off of that, remembering said details in the future. One thing that shocked me about dating when I was younger was how infrequently women would ask me about myself, what I do, and what makes me happy. Some of them would ask but wouldn't remember. And then the same people ask you 'Why don't you tell me anything or share with me.' There is nothing to share when it's not being received. It was like I was expected to just 'be there' along for the ride with her." -u/jayhitter

4. Being independent

 trustBeing independent is a great way of staying together. Canva

"Independence. She doesn't require you to be around her to escort her to everything she does. She has her own hobbies and interests but is happy to share them but never pushes them onto you." -u/The_Sum. "Sure, when you're with someone the point is to enjoy doing things together and spending time together. But my ex literally wouldn't hang with any of her friends, go shopping, or do anything without me right by her side. At first, it seemed cool and then it was just suffocating." -u/Krajee1

5. Being strong and mature

 respectDon't underestimate the importance of being an actual adult. Canva

"But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate strong women who are able to ultimately stand on their own first and foremost. At this age, we’ve all had our share of bad adult breakups, emotional pain, and traumas. It’s all about whether you’re able to still stand up and fight at the end of the day. Even if it’s little by little." -u/scsnse "100% agree. If you want your marriage to be a partnership, it has to be with another adult." -u/HarrysonTubman

6. Cooking

 boundariesCooking is a green flag for sure. Canva

"It may sound sexist, but cooking. It means she has accepted responsibility for being an adult. It doesn't have to be anything fancy. Something as simple as chicken and vegetables. If a woman is living on their own and doesn't have a job that requires crazy hours some basic cooking skills. Goes for men too. Pro tip. If you're a guy who cooks something besides a hamburger on a grill it will definitely impress a lady." -u/QuantityDelicious

7. Being an empath

 attractionFind yourself an empath. Canva

"If you see her caring about how others are doing, worried about the well-being of animals and concerned someone is left out or feels down...you know she's going to be a great partner." -u/Fritzo2162 "I usually get won over by a big heart. So, if I hear she’s volunteering at an animal shelter or something, that’s when I know something’s right." -u/magicmulder When they are concerned about your hunger, in a loving way. Always make sure that you eat." -u/kind_user47

8. Good communication skills

 loveThere's a difference between talking and communicating. Canva

"They are easily confused, but communicating is so much more than conversing. Anymore, half the time my husband and I are communicating very important things in public, we tend to use faces and gestures we've accidentally built into a language. But learning to communicate emotions and expectations can be incredibly difficult. If we hadn't learned to have the hard convos openly, we wouldn't have known how much space to give each other for processing big things, how each other likes to be supported even when we need those 'quiet' moments." -u /ScarieltheMudmaid

9. Honesty is the best policy

 insightIf you only tell the truth you don't have to remember what you said.Canva

"Open and honest communication. She doesn't act huffy, play games, or do things like the silent treatment. If she has a problem, she brings it up and lays it out plain, and then is open to discussing it and getting the other person's perspective. And part of this is being willing to change her mind when it's discussed. Admittedly, this is more of a general struggle for people and not just with hypothetical girlfriends. But it's something that I value more than a brick of solid gold." -u/Jirekianu

10. Acceptance is key

 relationshipsIt's important to accept people for who they are. Canva

"I think the biggest green flag is when you get to something you are self-conscious/embarrassed about and she says that she is OK with it. To me, a keeper is someone who will love and appreciate who you are, even if you have trouble accepting every part of who you are." -u/theshizirl

These green flags reveal what many people quietly hope for in a partner: kindness, emotional maturity, good communication, and a strong sense of self. While everyone has different preferences, these shared values highlight the universal desire for genuine connection, respect, and mutual support. Spotting these signs early can make all the difference in building a relationship that’s not just exciting, but enduring.

This article originally appeared last year.

