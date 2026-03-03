News

Experts say you can ‘talk’ to someone using your eyebrows regardless of language or culture

Here are some eyebrow-raising facts.

erik

By  erik
eyebrows, communication, conversation tips, psychology, evolution
You say more with your eyebrows than you probably realize.Photo credit: Canva

In order to communicate and read others effectively, people need to pay attention to others’ body language and their words. Of course, it’s not always easy to decipher. People can interpret body language very differently from one another, but some physical signs are universal (like a smile). However, more than just smiles are universal. New research suggests that, regardless of culture or language, understanding can be found in our eyebrows.

Communication expert Vanessa Van Edwards shared how important eyebrows are for conveying and interpreting curiosity, engagement, and interest. Van Edwards explains that raising our eyebrows comes from humans wanting to widen their eyes to visually get a closer look at something. This behavior has since translated into nonverbally communicating the same thing in conversations. Seeing a person raise both eyebrows indicates that the conversation is in your favor. If their eyebrows are neutral or furrowed, you may want to make pivots or switch topics.

According to psychologist Dane Archer, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, eyebrows are especially revealing. The eyes, brows, and forehead tend to show more authentic expression and are less performative than the lower half of the face. “If we are trying to mask our feelings, we do it with our lower face,” Archer said. “The upper face is under a little less control.”

These aren’t the only experts vouching for the importance of eyebrows in human communication. A 2025 study at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics found that eyebrows were essential for signaling problems of understanding. An audience member raising or furrowing their eyebrows can indicate to a speaker whether listeners understand or need more information.

A speaker can tell how they’re being received by reading their listeners’ eyebrows. Either the audience is tracking with them, or the speaker needs to elaborate on a point. If a listener furrows their eyebrows and the speaker notices, they can pivot mid-speech to provide a clearer example. Once eyebrows return to a neutral position—or signal understanding—the speaker can move on.

According to research from the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics, eyebrows are “initiating repair during conversation” to fix any misunderstandings on the fly.

Researchers say this eyebrow movement isn’t just helpful for verbal communication, it also plays an important role in sign language. In American Sign Language, furrowed eyebrows while signing indicate that someone is requesting information. When asking a question, ASL users rely on brow movement to signal whether the question is genuine or rhetorical.

While eyebrows primarily help keep sweat out of our eyes, psychologists argue there are other reasons we have them. Eyebrows are key factors in how humans evolved for communication, helping us express emotion to one another without words.

This helps explain why expressions conveyed through eyebrows are nearly universal, regardless of differences in culture or language—and, in some cases, even species. Domesticated dogs, for example, have evolved prominent inner eyebrows that help them communicate more effectively with humans.

The next time you’re conversing with someone, it’d be worth looking at their eyebrows to see what they’re truly saying back to you.

    @todayshow

    @birdladydrin

