25 hilarious signs proving some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.
Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.
Here are 25 of the funniest signs that prove not all signage is created equal.
1. Some people might need this reminder
“Not knowing who Taylor Swift is doesn’t make you interesting.”
2. A dog-friendly policy we can all support
“Dogs welcome. People tolerated.”
3. Coffee fixes everything
“Given enough coffee, I could rule the world.”
4. Watch your step—sort of
“Caution: This sign has sharp edges. Also, the bridge is out ahead.”
5. Priorities: Keep the cat inside!
“Please close the door behind you. DO NOT LET THE CAT OUT! No matter what it tells you!”
6. Cats really are the masterminds
“If a cat asks for a cheeseburger, give it one. You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t.”
7. Nice try
“Always read the fine print.”
8. Football confidence at its peak
“World champions… of a sport only we play.”
9. The toughest decision you’ll make all day
“Hmmm.”
10. Not the CPR instructions we were expecting
“If someone collapses, administer CPR. If CPR doesn’t work, try turning it off and back on again.”
11. Honesty is the best policy
“Lying is bad. Except when you tell someone they look good in those pants.”
12. Job requirements have changed
“Now hiring: Must be able to lift 50 lbs, work weekends, and fight off at least two raccoons a day.”
13. Someone really needed spellcheck
“Public Notice: The libary is close today.”
14. Looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
“Caution: Sewer entrance. Heroes in a half-shell may be present.”
15. In case of emergency… or not
“In case of fire, please use stairs. (Sign is next to an escalator).”
16. Why do we need to know this?
“Fun fact: The average person will walk past a murderer 36 times in their lifetime.”
17. Stating the obvious
“Warning: Water is wet.”
18. This store was ahead of its time
“Employees must wash hands before returning to work. We’ve been saying this since 1992!”
19. The Force is strong with this one
“Please use the Force to open the door.”
20. Elevator or trampoline?
“To activate the elevator, please jump three times.”
21. Beware of the nighttime hunters
“Warning: This area is protected by highly trained owls.”
22. Karen’s personal space
“DO NOT TOUCH. This wall belongs to Karen.”
23. Not exactly good life advice
“Or get away from that road as soon as possible.”
24. A new spin on fast food slogans
“Make fast food great again.”
25. A truly ineffective calming method
“Would be great if it did work, though.”
Want more? Check out these YouTube videos for additional funny signs:
This article originally appeared six ago. It has been updated.