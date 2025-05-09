Skip to content
20 laugh-out-loud photos of animals in the wild

A laugh-out-loud look at the funniest animal photos from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, where nature meets pure comedy.

Careful.

Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 09, 2025
Since 2015, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards—created by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam—have been delivering laugh-out-loud moments through the lens of nature. With a mission to entertain while raising awareness about wildlife conservation, the competition celebrates the charming and comical side of the animal kingdom.

Let’s take a joyful stroll down memory lane with some of the most side-splitting entries from the 2019 contest—and if you’re feeling inspired, you’ll also learn how to submit your own wild and witty shots for future competitions!

OVERALL WINNER, CREATURES OF THE LAND WINNER: "Grab Life By the..."

You don't think about how hard it would be to be the parent of a small, curious creature with massive, sharp claws. Let's all take a moment to be grateful that even though it's very hard to have a human baby, they don't have super sharp claws. That would make things ten times worse.

CREATURES IN THE AIR WINNER: "Family Disagreement"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationHopefully they don't go to bed angry. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"I did not pluck a feather out your head! I did not pluck a feather out of his head. Mom! Mom! He's lying! I didn't do it!"

"Honestly, Stuart, you're just making a fool of yourself. Get it together, man."

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER, CREATURES UNDER THE WATER WINNER: "Oh My"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationHome alone?Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography


I think if I were an otter, I too would constantly clutch my face in disbelief. "I can't possibly be this cute, can I? Cute nose, fuzzy head, tiny little eyes? That can't be! Oh, but it is! I really am this adorable! I am! I am!"

Make sure you head to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the rest of the finalists!

"Waltz Gone Wrong"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationLooks fun.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Have you seen those videos of foxes diving headfirst into the snow to catch prey? It's hilarious and fascinating, and I think this fox forgot that there was no snow. His friend is really trying to help him not hurt himself, but his buddy insists on being dumb. Oh, foxes!

"Otter Tickle Fight"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationHa ha ha.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"And then Carol was like, 'You otter come over for dinner sometime!' Get it? Get it? Man, Carol's hilarious. So I went over for dinner and she had like, this whole seafood spread. Crabs, clams, mussels...the whole shebang. Anyway, I think I'm going to marry her."

"He's Right Behind Me, Isn't He?"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationUm ... yes, he is. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography


Just think about how much poise it took for this photographer to take this photo. Not only is the shark sneaking up on this poor fish, but there's a person behind that camera! Presumably, the photographer escaped unscathed, since he was able to enter this photo in the contest.

"Indecent Proposal"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationRead the room. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography


It's clearly not just human women who have to put up with the incessant nagging conversation from dudes we have no interest in talking to. See the look on that bird's face? Staring straight out just willing him to go away? Tell me you haven't made that face. Yeah, that's what I thought.

"Who Would Like a Peanut?"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationYes, please.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography


"O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?" No one really knows this, but squirrels are generally huge Shakespeare fans. They saw him put up a play in Europe centuries ago and have just carried that love for his words through generations and generations of squirrels.

"Monday Morning Blues"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationAnother case of the MondaysPhoto by Comedy Wildlife Photography


I relate to this bear hard. Anyone who has had to get up and go to work after a long weekend knows this feeling. Sometimes, you just don't want to deal with anything. Sometimes, you just want to lie on the ground, cover your face with your hands, and nap for a little while longer.

"Inconspicuous"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationWhat penguin?Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I love this photo so much. Because not only is it a picture of a penguin farting, but it's a picture of a penguin who is clearly trying to hide the fact that he's farting and play it off like he's doing absolutely nothing. He's just standing there twiddling his wings. He has no idea what that big bubble under his butt is.

"Squirrel Wishes"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationToday will be a good one.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

There seems to be a whole genre of "Small rodents holding flowers" photos, and I am a sucker for every single one of them. I'm pretty sure this comes up when you look up "cute" in the dictionary. It's just so pure.

"Hello"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationWassup?Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"Hi there! Welcome to my flower. So glad you could make it! It's a little cold and wet right now, but once the sun comes up we'll be in business. Help yourself to a dewdrop. They're especially fresh this morning."

"That's Hilarious, Steve"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationKnee-slapping otterPhoto by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"And then my friend Steve, the otter, told me that Carol said to him, 'You otter come over for dinner!' Get it? Get it? Because they're otters! So it's funny. Hey, where'd you go?"

"Caught in the Act"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationGet a room, you two.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

These poor monkeys were just trying to get it on. Their kids were finally out of the tree, they had some peace and quiet, and then they were so rudely interrupted by a photographer. Although mom looks like she was kinda zoning out anyway.

"Laid Back"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationJust chillin'Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

This little chimp is living the life! He's got it all figured out, and from the looks of him, he's still a tiny baby. He's just looking out at the jungle, thinking about all that milk he's going to drink later.

"Holly Jolly Snowy"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationHappy timesPhoto by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I bet that when you're a Snowy Owl and it finally snows, you are just so ecstatically happy. I mean, it's right there in your name. Look at her face! It's full of such pure joy.

"To Be or Not to Be"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservation... that is the question.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Like this little monkey, I, too, usually save my existential crises for bath time. There's something about the weightlessness of floating in the water that makes you question everything you know to be true about yourself and the world.

"Snarling Snappin' in the Slow Lane"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationNo rush.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Who's calling this snapping turtle slow? He's just "taking his time." On another note, I think turtles are probably the most prehistoric-looking creatures that still exist. If you really take the time to look at them, they're so crazy.

"Hide"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationPrivacy please.Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Imagine playing hide and seek on a block of ice as a polar bear. On one hand, there aren't too many places to hide. On the other hand, you're looking for white on white, and that's not easy.

"Dancing, Yeah"

funny animal photos, comedy wildlife photography awards, 2019 wildlife photos, hilarious animal pictures, wildlife humor, funny nature moments, animal photo contest, otters, squirrels, wildlife conservationFeeling the beat. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I don't know if you knew this, but rodents love ABBA. Here is one getting down to "Dancing Queen." Because they're so small, they really feel the music down to their bones. Raise your hand if you would watch an all-rodent adaptation of Mamma Mia! Yeah, me too.

If you want to enter next year's competition, follow the link here to sign up for mailing list updates!

This article originally appeared five years ago.

Animals
