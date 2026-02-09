Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A student’s brilliant homework answer just outsmarted her teacher’s ridiculously sexist question

When asked to identify a "Hospital Lady," this 8-year-old girl provided a one-word answer that completely challenged a deeply ingrained gender stereotype.

gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap

the problematic test question

Photo via Reddit
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Feb 09, 2026

It takes a significant amount of confidence for a child to correct an educator, but one 8-year-old girl from Birmingham, England, recently did so with just seven letters. Yasmine, a young student whose quick wit is currently circulating online, was faced with a seemingly simple English assignment that carried a heavy dose of outdated gender bias.

The homework in question was a word puzzle designed around the letters “UR.” One of the clues provided by the teacher was the phrase “Hospital Lady.” The intended answer, which fit the puzzle’s constraints, was “nurse.” While most children might have filled in the expected term without a second thought, Yasmine had a different perspective: she wrote “surgeon.”

Her father, Robert Sutcliffe, shared a photo of the assignment on X (formerly Twitter), and the post quickly caught the eye of thousands. The image revealed that even after Yasmine provided a factually correct and ambitious answer, the teacher still felt the need to scribble “or nurse” next to her work. This small, red-inked correction sparked a massive debate across social media about the biased expectations often baked into early childhood education.


The Power of Seeing Is Believing

For Yasmine, the answer was not about making a political statement; it was simply her reality. Both of her parents are surgeons, meaning she has grown up in an environment where women in high-level medical roles are the norm. Her response highlights a critical point about how representation shapes a child's ambition. When children are repeatedly shown that women are primarily nurses and men are primarily doctors, they begin to internalize those limits.

Writing for The Guardian, Rebecca Brand explained the danger of these subtle messages. “Their developing minds are that little bit more unquestioning about what they see and hear on their screens. What message are we giving those impressionable minds about women? And how might we be cutting the ambitions of little girls short before they've even had the chance to develop properly?” she asked.

A Global Cycle of Stereotypes

This incident is more than just a viral moment; it is a reflection of a systemic issue. Research shared by various academic reports confirms that children as young as four years old begin to associate specific jobs with gender. In these studies, young girls often choose roles traditionally labeled as "feminine," such as nursing, while boys gravitate toward "masculine" fields like engineering.

gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap YouTube

This early conditioning has long term consequences. Data from 50 different countries reveals that by the time girls reach age 15, they disproportionately begin to move away from math and science. Conversely, boys often avoid caregiving fields such as teaching and nursing. This segregation creates a cycle where women remain underrepresented in STEM and men remain underrepresented in caregiving, limiting the potential of both genders before they even enter the workforce. By challenging a single line in a word puzzle, Yasmine reminded the world that the next generation is watching, and they are ready to see a much bigger picture.

gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap YouTube

This article originally appeared two years ago.

career gender gapearly childhood developmentfemale surgeonsgender stereotypeshomework answerhospital lady riddlerepresentation in educationrobert sutcliffesexism in schoolsyasmine sutcliffepast events

The Latest

gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap
Past Events

A student’s brilliant homework answer just outsmarted her teacher’s ridiculously sexist question

lifestyle, living well, eating meat, diet, aging
Health

New Chinese study suggests meat eaters are more likely to reach 100 than people on plant-based diets

parenting tips, child psychology, positive parenting, communication skills, discipline strategies, child behavior, emotional intelligence, parenting hacks, expert advice, family dynamics
Past Events

Child experts reveal five phrases that never work on kids and five that really do

michael jordan, novant health, north carolina health clinics, uninsured healthcare, wilmington nc, healthcare access, medical philanthropy, primary care, community health, affordable care act
Past Events

NBA star Michael Jordan opened a fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

More For You

marriage advice, healthy relationships, friendship in marriage, Arthur Brooks, John Gottman, companionate love, relationship secrets, long term marriage, marital success, expert relationship tips

A happy couple playing with their dog

Canva

The one key aspect to a healthy marriage that can make your relationship last for a lifetime

Everyone wants to know the secret to a marriage that goes the distance. While pop culture often focuses on the sparks and the romance, a growing conversation among relationship experts suggests we might be looking at the wrong thing. According to Harvard professor and relationship researcher Dr. Arthur Brooks, the foundation of a lasting bond isn't actually what most people think.

During an appearance on the podcast The Drive hosted by Dr. Peter Attia, Brooks explained that while passion is a natural part of the start of a relationship, it isn't the primary goal for the long haul. Brooks stated that “the goal of your marriage is not passion, it's friendship.”

Keep ReadingShow less
kate bogner, scleroderma en coup de sabre, facial scars, skin positivity, self advocacy, national scleroderma foundation, body confidence, holistic health coach, overcoming bullying, autoimmune disease awareness

A woman looks in the mirror

Canva

Confident woman with a large facial scar reveals how she handles rude comments

Kate Bogner is currently making waves online for her refreshing and unapologetic stance on body confidence. As a child, Bogner was diagnosed with a rare condition called scleroderma en coup de sabre. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, the name translates to “the cut of a sabre,” which describes the appearance of the scar on the skin. While the foundation notes that the causes of this autoimmune disease are unknown, the physical impact can be life-altering, particularly when it affects the face.

Now in remission and working as a holistic health coach, Bogner is using her platform to address the unwanted attention her scar often attracts. In a recent video that is resonating with thousands, Bogner revealed that she has frequently been told to "get bangs" to hide the line running through her forehead. Her response is a masterclass in self-worth.

Keep ReadingShow less
BJ Miller hospice, moments after death, palliative care explained, Zen Hospice Project, death and dying, Oprah Winfrey BJ Miller interview, sensation of dying

The sun peaks through some clouds as a bird flies through the sky

Canva

Hospice doctor shares what happens in the moments immediately after death

Throughout human history, one question has bewildered every civilization, society, and individual. What happens after we die?

For some people, it is a question for science. For others, it is a question of faith. But for Dr. B.J. Miller, it is a question that he is totally fine not knowing the answer to.

Keep ReadingShow less
third state of existence, xenobots and anthrobots, cellular consciousness, Alex Pozhitkov study, life after death science, biobots medicine, biological robots

Beautiful image of the sun peaking out behind some pink clouds

Canva

Scientists discover a mysterious 'third state' of existence beyond the boundaries of life and death

Regardless of your economic status or your health, there is one thing that unites us all. We are all going to die someday.

However, some scientists are now saying that death is not necessarily the end. They are arguing that beyond the binary of life and death, there is a third state of existence. They found that certain cells appear to function after a body has been deceased, and these cells could possess a form of consciousness.

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep inertia, snooze button bad for you, NREM sleep cycle, waking up tired, Dr. Keith Roach sleep, Dr. Tracey Marks sleep tips, morning grogginess, sleep hygiene tips

Woman sleeps in her bed with an eye mask on

Canva

Staying in bed longer is actually bad for you: Here is how to wake up comfortably

We all know the struggle. The alarm goes off and you start bargaining with the universe. You tell yourself that just five more minutes will make all the difference.

You hit the snooze button. Your eyes drift closed. Then, ten minutes later, you are jolted awake again.

Keep ReadingShow less
medieval sleep cycle, segmented sleep benefits, biphasic sleep, Roger Ekirch sleep history, polyphasic sleep famous people, insomnia natural cures, sleep inertia

A woman in medieval clothing sleeps on a couch

Canva

This medieval routine could be the answer for people who struggle to sleep at night

Famous author Charles Dickens suffered from severe insomnia. It led him to wander the gas-lit streets of London at midnight. While he famously chronicled these "night walks," Dickens wasn’t alone in experiencing such fragmented sleep patterns.

Long before electric lights, many people followed a similar sleep routine. A 2015 paper in Current Biology revealed that three pre-industrial societies in Tanzania, Namibia, and Bolivia also practiced this "split sleep" habit.

Keep ReadingShow less
racial profiling car dealership, BMW test drive denied, discrimination in auto sales, Tamiaa TikTok, National Fair Housing Alliance car study, cash buyer denied test drive, car buying tips

A woman sits in a new car before taking a test drive

Canva

A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive so she hit back with the perfect power move

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting milestone. For one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect.

In a viral TikTok that has since been deleted, user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership. She arrived ready to buy, but a salesman’s dismissive attitude ultimately cost him a commission and ignited a massive online conversation about racial profiling.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026