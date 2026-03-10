Scottish children are helping penguins find mating partners with these tiny, painted stones

During mating season, male gentoo penguins are tasked to find pretty and smooth rocks to present to prospective mates. This is meant as a gesture to woo them and to be used to build a nest with them, too. Well, this season, the penguins at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland got some help.

Kids being supported by the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity gathered together to paint pebbles with vibrant colors for the penguins. The hospitalized children do this every year with the first stone traditionally placed in the penguin enclosure. The children often watch a livestream of the gentoo penguin enclosure to see the penguin pick their favorite rocks that they’ve painted. View this post on Instagram

The Edinburgh Zoo posted this year’s pebbling pickings on Instagram, delighting the commenters:

“I would cry if a penguin picked MY pebble 😭 It’s a life goal lol.”

“This is just brilliant! How wonderful to see a creative health initiative that actively connects the children with a purpose like this!”

“This is heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️”

“This is brilliant for the penguins and the children! Can’t wait to see the beautiful nests.”

“My grandson painted a pebble he’s hoping it gets picked.🤞🤞🤞”

“Penguin pebble pilfering season is upon us! So pleased it makes so many people (and penguins) happy.”

“Oh no, now I’m questioning if penguins have favourite colours.”

“Any that aren’t picked would make an awesome rock garden that kids visiting the zoo could pick from!!”

“This is the cutest thing I have seen probably ever.”

Pebbling practices for human relationships

As mentioned, this mating ritual called “pebbling” is a gesture made by male penguins to their mate to not just build a nest. It’s their version of saying, “I saw this and I thought of you.” In fact, psychologists and couples therapists recommend adopting a version of pebbling for human relationships.

Now to “pebble” in dating or married relationships doesn’t literally mean giving your partner rocks (unless they’re a geologist that would love that sort of thing). For humans, pebbling your partner means to share or give a small gift like a flower, toy, or object that has some meaning to one or both of you. It doesn’t always have to be a gift either, but it could be a photo, social media post, or a meme you can text them. It’s essentially anything that conveys “I saw this and thought of you” in order to showcase affection to them and initiate closer conversations.

Pebbling isn’t just for romantic couples either. Many autistic people find it more difficult to navigate socially due to high anxiety, sensory sensitivities, or having trouble interpreting social cues. By texting a GIF to a friend, giving a small flower to their parent during a walk, or other such pebbling, it allows some autistic people the ability to communicate their affection and connection without the pressure of using words. @jakeyboiarts Pebbling is rad. ♬ original sound – Jakey Boi

Whether it’s a colorful rock or something else, pebbling can be a valid form of communication between friends, partners, or potential mates. It all depends on who you choose to build a nest with.