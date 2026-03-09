A woman complained to her upstairs neighbor about a strange noise in the middle of the night. His wholesome response was perfect.

She had never actually met the man who lived above her. She knew him only as the source of the noise coming through her ceiling at 12:30 in the morning, the night after Super Bowl LIX. She pulled herself out of bed, went upstairs, and asked him through his Ring camera to please turn it down. He was polite. She went back to sleep.
The next morning, there was a bottle of wine outside her door.
The woman, who goes by u/operarose on Reddit, posted the photo to r/MadeMeSmile , and it pulled in 84,000 upvotes, as Newsweek reported. The caption was simple: “Had to get out of bed and go ask the upstairs neighbor (whom I’ve never actually met) to turn it down at about 12:30 am this morning. Found this outside my door when I woke up.”
Attached to the bottle was a handwritten note. “I got too carried away watching recaps from the Superbowl and I didn’t realize how loud my TV was,” it read. “I’m so sorry for not being considerate with the volume. In positive news, the cookies you made for Christmas were amazing. Please allow me to return the favor.”
That last part is what made the story. He already knew who she was. She’d baked Christmas cookies and apparently given some to neighbors she’d never formally met. He’d received them, remembered, and now here he was, months later, referencing them in an apology note attached to a bottle of wine.
She reported back in the comments that the wine was good. “Never had this brand before, but I definitely recommend it,” she wrote.
Etiquette expert Jo Hayes told Newsweek the neighbor had essentially done everything right. “A clear, sincere apology is necessary, and he did exactly this. Plus a kind word about the Christmas cookies. Plus a gift, as a token gesture of said apology, is the icing on the cake. This would have flooded the downstairs neighbor with warm fuzzies.”
The comments filled with people who seemed almost relieved. “It’s insane just how hard it is to find people who can just be considerate and move on,” one user wrote. “Congratulations to both of you for spontaneously demonstrating how to be an adult,” said another. “This is how you neighbor,” someone summed up simply.
The whole exchange took about two minutes of awkwardness and produced something neither of them had before the night started: a neighbor they actually know.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.
Earlier this year, brothers Clint and Evan Buffington had nearly canceled a trip to a remote out-island in the Bahamas after both came down with an illness. They went anyway. As Clint told WCVB, they were walking the beach on a beautiful sunny morning when his walkie-talkie crackled to life. His brother’s voice came through: “You’re not going to believe what I just found.”
It was the bottle. Inside, the note was sand-covered and browned with age but still fully legible, more than 1,000 miles from where it had started.
As reported by Boston.com, Clint Buffington is no casual beachcomber. He found his first message in a bottle in 2007 and has since found over 120 of them, documenting each one on his Message in a Bottle Hunter blog. He knew immediately this one was special. In a Facebook post that began circulating widely, he wrote about what the note meant not just as an artifact, but as a window into the mind of a kid from the 1970s with a science assignment and a big imagination: “Just think what it meant to the 14-year-old kid who sent it in the 70s! The dreams of where it would travel, where it might wind up, who might find it.”
He went on to describe the bottle’s imagined journey across the North Atlantic, drifting past whales and cargo ships, sitting on a Bahamian shoreline while decades of history rolled by, while he and his brother were born, grew up, got married, had kids. “And all that time,” he wrote, “this message was waiting to be found.”
Clint posted a TikTok asking for help tracking down Thompson. It crossed one million views. Boston journalist Emily Maher, a reporter at WCVB, got there first. She found Thompson, now living in Leominster, Massachusetts, and put him on the phone with the brothers. “I have found someone that you’ve been looking for,” she told Clint. “I’m going to hand the phone over to Mr. Peter Thompson.”
Thompson’s reaction, as he told WCVB, was simple and genuine: “It’s amazing. It’s almost 50 years later. It’s a big surprise.” He said he doesn’t remember writing the exact note, but he does remember the oceanography class. The Buffington brothers are planning to return the note to him in person.
Clint’s framing of what makes these discoveries meaningful applies as much here as anywhere: “I always think the most important thing about these messages is not how old they are or how far they’ve traveled. It’s the people on the other side.”
Peter Thompson spent 49 years not thinking much about a bottle he threw into the ocean as a kid. Then two brothers nearly sick enough to stay home decided to go to the beach anyway, and suddenly the question he asked in 1976 finally had an answer.
A restaurant owner shared a strategic, fake one-star review that became a social media frenzy. Posing as Rebecca O., the first review described the tamale-eating experience as “absolutely awful tamale.” A second review followed, joking that Rebecca didn’t know to remove the husk before eating it.
Restaurant owner Pauline Alvarado dreamed up the creative marketing tactic. She came up with the idea after a woman had expressed a similar experience just days before.
One-star tamale review goes viral
Located in Phoenix, Arizona, The Tamale Store is a family-owned Mexican restaurant. After Alvarado craftily posted the first one-star review, the second earned a full four stars. It read, “OK, I was just told I’m not supposed to eat the cornhusk. That just changed the whole experience. Seriously the best thing I’ve ever tried omg. Sorry I don’t know how to delete my other review, my bad.”
The review has gone viral on multiple platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. The Internet delivered thousands of comments and a flood of exposure for the restaurant—an excellent outcome for any successful marketing strategy.
In a 2026 article in Newsweek, Alvarado shared the story behind her winning idea:
“The idea came from a woman who purchased a hot tamale the day before and came back to complain. When I went to see which one she had been eating, I realized she had eaten part of the corn husk. We both laughed, and I gave her another tamale on the house so she could try again. That moment inspired the Rebecca character. In our 18 years in business, I cannot count how many Rebecca O’s we have had. I wanted to showcase that in a lighthearted and funny way!”
People share their thoughts with Rebecca
One of the reasons behind the success of the fake one-star review was its relatability. Here are some of the comments shared on one of the Instagram posts:
“Welcome to the wonderful world of tamales, Rebecca.”
“Had a friend from Ohio also eat the husk and was trying to be polite and still said it was good. Such a good laugh lol.”
“Like when my dad said he didn’t like mango and come to find out it’s because he ate it like an apple”
“They really should tell people or give instructions not to eat the skin I had my first one a couple years ago and I didn’t know either.”
“I didn’t eat a tamale until I was almost 30 and I was so confused about this too”
Why relatability sells
Alvarado isn’t the first business owner to craft a successful sales and marketing tactic through social media. Credibility and engagement are often tied to relatability.
A 2025 study published on Springer Nature Link revealed that “authentic” influencers drive stronger engagement and significantly affect consumer response and purchases. Similarly, a 2025 engagement study found that increased user interaction on platforms like Instagram suggested relatable content influenced sales.
When studies reveal that relatable, story-driven content drives engagement, it’s easy to see why Alvarado’s fake one-star tamale review was so successful. Turning confusion into comedy and connection created real buzz. The idea, based on real-life experience, was simple, human, and funny.
Maintaining a deep sense of connection and trust in a long term relationship is often easier said than done. Even for couples who have been together for years, the daily grind can sometimes dull the spark of romance. However, Dr. Cortney Warren, a psychologist trained at Harvard Medical School, has identified a specific set of verbal habits that distinguish highly successful, trusting couples from those who struggle.
Dr. Warren recently shared seven phrases that secure partners use every day to reinforce their commitment. These small shifts in language are designed to foster vulnerability, safety, and a sense of shared purpose.
The first few phrases focus on the core of any partnership: the belief that your partner is on your side.
1. “I trust you.”
Simple, to the point, and clear. This communicates that you know your partner and that you believe they have your best interest in heart, even if you get into an argument. It also allows them to feel safe making some decisions on both of your behalf.
2. “You see me as I am.”
This not only tells your partner that they know all there is to know about you without fear of hiding parts of yourself, but that you’re comfortable being vulnerable should a difficult subject come up. It communicates that you trust your partner will respond with compassion, not judgment, while implying that they can trust you to do the same in return.
3. “We’ll get through this.”
Arguments, fights, and conflicts happen in even the most solid relationships. However, saying this phrase reinforces that while things still need to be sorted out, there is no intention of breaking the relationship over the disagreement. It allows more open communication and reiterates that it is you and your partner against the problem, not each other.
4. “Go have fun with your friends/Thanks for giving me space!”
If your relationship is solid, time apart shouldn’t be a threat. Alone time is natural and, frankly, healthy. Respecting your partner’s independence in turn respects yours.
Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership. Credit: Youtube
5. “I miss you.”
As a counterbalance to the previous phrase, “I miss you” isn’t an indicator of being too clingy unless you’re not offering your partner the trust to have space. It’s just a nice way of saying that you look forward to being together and builds upon that when you reunite, whether it’s after a long business trip or later in the evening after work.
6. “Let’s make a plan!”
A growing relationship means mutually planning and investing in each other’s futures to further turn “your plans” and “my plans” into “our plans.” This phrase relays to your partner that you want them around for the long haul.
7. “Can we talk?”
Communication issues are one of the primary reasons relationships fail. Asking this simple and direct question accompanied with the previous phrases as foundations in your relationship will allow trust for you to ask and be asked when something troubling occurs with either of you.
While verbal communication is important in sustaining relationships, it’s good to incorporate non-verbal gestures of support, love, and trust, too.
Now, pairing these loving wordless gestures that experts, counselors, and psychologists recommend with the previous seven phrases could help your relationship develop deeper connection and trust.
1. Eye contact
Seeing eye-to-eye literally helps you both see eye-to-eye better when discussing a difficult topic or when you want to express loving attention to your partner.
2. Smile
Smiling is a nonverbal cue to reiterate that your partner’s presence is welcomed and safe. It also reminds your partner that you’re both okay, too.
3. Supportive touch
Caressing a shoulder, a peck on the forehead, holding hands, or a tight hug—any of these and all of these are ways to provide comfort and reassurance along with your words. It could also be a way to indicate your interest in further intimacy.
4. Mirroring
Matching your partner’s posture and pose helps foster connection while also indicating you’re absorbing what they’re verbally communicating to you. So, when you adjust your posture to meet theirs when they’re discussing something important to them, they’ll know you think it’s important, too. On the other end, if you match their relaxed pose, they’ll in turn feel more relaxed, too.
5. Enjoy quiet time together
Being able to enjoy the silence in the same room bolsters feelings of safety and comfort. It shows that you and your partner don’t feel panicked or stressed about the other feeling bored, awkward, and you don’t cary the pressure of needing to be entertained/entertaining. Shared silence is precious in a relationship.
6. Handwritten notes
Okay, this might be a cheat technically, but written notes and letters can be left for your partner to find when they wake up after you have left for work early, on the kitchen table, or on a bathroom mirror as ways to express those previous seven phrases. For some people, written communication is much easier for them than speaking, too, so there’s that factor to consider.
7. Acts of service
This is a bit of a grab bag as what acts of service are depends on who you are in the relationship with. It could be making them coffee each morning the way they like it so they don’t have to. It could be doing a chore they hate doing. It could be cooking them their favorite food after finding out that they had a long day. These acts remind your partner that they’re known and safe with you.