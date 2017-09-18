Nothing makes you realize that you’re not at home more than when you enter a bathroom in a different country. You suddenly comprehend that not everyone cleans up the same way. A poll conducted in July on how various countries bathe highlights the differences across the globe. Interestingly, Americans’ cleaning habits are surprisingly average.

The survey, by market research provider Euromonitor, polled around 6,600 consumers from around the world, asking if they shower, bathe, or sponge-bathe. (The countries: Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.)

The report, “Personal Appearances: Global Consumer Survey Results on Apparel, Beauty and Grooming,” shows that Americans take more showers than people in China, Britain, and Japan, but not as many as those in Brazil and Colombia.

When it comes to full immersion in water, people in Indonesia, Japan, and India lead the list of bath takers.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 24, 2016.