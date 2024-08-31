NEWS
An adorable dog is turning the tables on his owner by holding signs that shame humans

Stop blaming your farts on me.

via Dog with Sign / Instagram

An adorable mutt is earning a lot of attention on Instagram for holding up signs in it's mouth that shame humans. The photos appear to be some sort of combination of dog shaming and the work done by the ingenious "Dude with Sign."

In case you forgot, about five years ago people began shaming their dogs online by forcing them to hold up signs detailing the crimes they've committed.

A guy named Seth, better known as Dude with Sign, has become popular on social media by protesting the the petty, but annoying things that we all have to deal with in life.

via Dude with Sign
via Dude with Sign

Put both internet phenomena together and you have the hilarious Dog With Sign that popped up on Instagram recently.

Dog with Sign turns the tables on the popular dog-shaming memes by fighting back against the way dogs are aggravated by humans, especially their owners. The tagline of the Instagram page reads: "If you don't sit for something, you'll never get the treat."

Which sounds a bit like Dude with Sign's tagline, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything."

RELATED: Four guys asked their new neighbor if they can walk her dog, and the dog wrote back

Here are some of the best posts from the 'Dog with Sign' page. You can follow it on Instagram.

via Dog with Sign / Instagram
via Dog with Sign / Instagram
via Dog with Sign / Instagram
via Dog with Sign / Instagram

RELATED: Speech pathologist teaches her dog to use a soundboard and now it communicates in sentences

